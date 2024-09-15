Key Takeaways Portland will soon have a WNBA team led by the Bhathal family, with plans to announce in September.

The Bhathal family's acquisition of the Portland Thorns & ownership of the Sacramento Kings tipped the scale for the WNBA team.

Potential team names include classics like Rosebuds, modern options like Talents, and unique choices like Pharos.

Portland will have a WNBA team again, joining San Francisco and Toronto as confirmed expansion cities. The league will reportedly award the team to the Bhathal family, with an official announcement planned for September 18. The news comes almost a year after initial plans fell through when Kirk Brown, co-founder of ZoomInfo, pulled out of a potential deal to have year-round basketball in Rip City as early as 2025.

The Bhathal family, however, are no strangers to the market for women’s sports. The family recently purchased the Portland Thorns of the NWSL in January of this year for $63 million and Raj Bhathal is the principal co-owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings . This position is what fast-tracked the family over the competing Monarch group, which included Damian Lillard .

While it’s unknown whether they will announce a name for the new franchise, there’s still plenty of time to speculate about what name the team could have.

10 Portland Fire

Going back to a classic

This one is a no-brainer. In the early days of the WNBA, Paul Allen bankrolled a sister club to the Portland Trail Blazers . The Fire played on their brother team’s incendiary selling point.

Unfortunately, the club only lasted three seasons, with its last also being the best. The Fire finished 17-17 in 2002 before shuttering operations. Since then, Oregon’s place at the forefront of women’s professional sports has only strengthened as both UO and OSU have made consistent Final Four appearances and the Portland Thorns have won three league championships in the NWSL.

With all these sparks flying, there’s perhaps no better time to reignite the Fire.

9 Portland Rosebuds

An homage to Portland's iconic flower

A tribute to Portland’s classic nickname, the City of Roses, the Rosebuds would play right in to several local traditions. The city hosts an annual Rose Festival and names a “Rose Queen” who has her name and signature immortalized in Portland’s International Rose Test Garden.

The garden harbors every color variant of the rosebud imaginable, who’s to say the city can’t host one more?

8 Rose City Royalty

Commissioner Engelbert is the only thing preventing this name

When Brown originally divested from the plan, reports were made that the question of renovations at the Rose Quarter made up the main issue. However, a disagreement over this name was another rumor floating around.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was not a fan of the proposed Rose City Royalty nickname. And yet, the choice for this name is as rock solid as Rosebuds. Of all the rose variants out there, this is the easiest and most natural. And it’s right there for the taking!

7 Rose City Riveters

A name synonymous with feminism

So Royalty may have some connotations that would make an executive balk. However, there’s still a play with the moniker here: the Rose City Riveters. As in Rosie the Riveter, one of the symbols of wartime feminism.

The name has a pretty solid link to Portland as well. The metro built cargo ships for the navy during World War II and the Steel Bridge leads right to the Rose Quarter with plenty of rivets to be seen. And then there’s the play on words: being riveted to some particular spectacle, show or screen.

If Royalty is out, then bring in the Riveters.

6 Portland Pennies

Honoring how the city was named

Did you know that Portland was named by a coinflip? Before the town became a city, the colony to be pronounced Portland was originally called “the Clearing” for all the trees felled and “Stumptown” for all the leftover root systems.

It did not receive a name until Francis Pettygrove and Asa Lovejoy made a bet over a coinflip. Pettygrove won the flip and today the “Portland Penny” is kept by the Oregon Historical Society downtown. There’s perhaps no better name that combines history with geography.

It’s a good job that luck favored Pettygrove, too. If Lovejoy won, the Boston Pennies would not have quite the same ring to it.

5 Portland Steelheads

An iconic gamefish that is local to Oregon

While the Pacific Northwest is perhaps best known for its forests and rivers and salmon, the number one game fish in the region is the steelhead trout.

More than that, steelhead just comes off stronger than Chinooks and sockeyes. It also works in reference to the steel imagery of the bridges that cross the Willamette; steelheads are known for their impressive runs upstream to spawn and the imagery of them making the jump looks awfully similar to the arch of a bridge, doesn’t it?

4 Portland Mountaineers

Portland rests in the shadow of Mt. Hood

Another reference to local geography, cross the Marquam Bridge on a clear enough day and one can see the peaks of Hood, Helens, Adams and Rainier.

Sure, it’s not quite the level of Utah or Colorado, but the mountains of the Cascades are nothing to sniff at.

Add in the fact that Stacy Allison, the first American woman to ever summit Mount Everest, hails from Portland and the sobriquet makes even more sense.

3 Portland Pathfinders

A name close to the Trail Blazers, who they would share the city with

So ends the geographical section of proposed names; this one is a play on the name of their brother team, the Trail Blazers.

Add in the alliterative punch of Portland Pathfinders and the name has plenty of plucky charm all on its own.

2 Portland Talents

For consistent branding across all of the sports teams

Look at all the teams that play for Portland right now at the professional level. Their names share the same thing: the initials P & T. The Talents would preserve that naming convention.

Much like how Chicago has the Bulls, Bears and Blackhawks, Portland would have the Timbers, Thorns, Trail Blazers, and Talents. Heck, the branding could be almost entirely the same: P.T.B. for Portland Trail Blazers or Portland Talents Basketball.

1 Portland Pharos

A unique name for a quirky city

Here’s the stretch, and it’s quite the stretch. Pharos is the Greek word for lighthouse. Portland exists inland, roughly an hour-and-a-half from the coast. However, the Stonehenge and Sylvan Highlands radio towers stand on the West Hills and their red lights serve a similar function to the traditional lighthouse; landmarks guiding aircraft away from the towers and towards the airport.

Those towers could play into the branding. Not to mention, the name earns extra points for cleverness; it’s a reverse on the imagery of the Trail Blazers. Instead of blazing a trail, the Pharos would “light the way.”

Lastly, Pharos is a homophone for pharaohs (a gender-neutral term for monarch), and what was seemingly nonsensical becomes one of the most unique names in all sports.