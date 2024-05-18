Highlights The Hawks may trade Dejounte Murray, linked to various teams like the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers.

Potential Murray trades could enhance teams' playmaking, defense, and size, boosting competitiveness.

Murray's impact on defense and offense makes him a sought-after point guard for top NBA teams.

With the Atlanta Hawks coming off of another disappointing season that saw them being eliminated in the Play-In by the Chicago Bulls , they could look to make some changes this offseason. With Atlanta winning the draft lottery and securing the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, now is the perfect time to start a rebuild.

There have been rumors since last season's trade deadline that Atlanta was looking to trade one or both members of their failed All-Star backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young . If they decide to trade away Murray, there are many teams that will be calling who are in desperate need of a point guard.

Murray is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career. The 27-year-old has improved his outside shooting since being traded to the Hawks in 2022 and capped off last season by shooting 36.3 percent from three while averaging a career high 22.5 points per game. He also finished seventh in the league with 1.4 steals per game.

Dejounte Murray Stats 2023-24 Season G 78 PPG 22.5 APG 6.4 RPG 5.3 SPG 1.4 FG% 45.9% 3PT% 36.3%

Here are five potential landing spots for the All-Star guard.

Orlando Magic

Magic add shooting and defense

With the Orlando Magic coming off a first round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers , they may look to add another star this offseason. Murray would be a perfect fit. With Murray next to Orlando's two young stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, they could be even more of a threat in the Eastern Conference next season. In their series loss to the Cavs, the Magic did not shoot the ball well, adding Murray would change this. Murray would also add another defender to a team that has many.

Hawks - Magic Trade Scenario Hawks Receive: Magic Receive: Jett Howard Dejounte Murray Markelle Fultz (Sign and Trade) 2024 18th Overall Pick Clint Capela 2027 1st Round

In this scenario, the Magic would receive Murray and Clint Capela to help with their shooting and size problems. Murray brings a reliable point guard who can knock down shots as well as get to the rim. He is also one of the league's best defenders. Capela would bring much needed size to the Magic frontcourt. He is also a great rebounder and can score when needed to. Pairing these two with the rest of their other young stars could bolster Orlando to the top of the Eastern Conference.

For the Hawks, they would receive two first round picks, including the 18th pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. They would also add Markelle Fultz, who they could keep and develop or choose to trade away for more draft capital. They would also receive Jett Howard, the 11th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Howard did not receive a lot of playing time last season in Orlando due to their overabundance of guards and could use a fresh start in Atlanta.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs pair All-Star point guard with Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have many things that they need to address in the upcoming offseason, but adding a point guard to pair up with Victor Wembanyama is at the top of the list. Bringing back Murray would do just that, and also address some other weaknesses that the Spurs have. Bringing Murray back would help the Spurs defensively and improve their lackluster three-point shooting.

In the summer of 2022, the Spurs traded away Murray for a plethora of draft picks. They could use some of those picks to bring the All-Star point guard back to San Antonio to pair with their young stars, Wembanyama and Devin Vassell.

Hawks - Spurs Trade Scenario Hawks Receive: Spurs Receive: Keldon Johnson Dejounte Murray Blake Wesley 2024 8th Overall Pick 2027 1st Round (Hawks)

In this scenario, the Spurs would add Murray, who is the perfect point guard to put next to Wembanyama. Murray is a great passer who averaged 9.2 assists per game in his last season in San Antonio and the last season he was a true point guard. He is also one of the best young defenders in the league.

He also proved last season that he is able to take over games when he needs to, such as his 44 point explosion in a Hawks' overtime victory against the Boston Celtics in March. He would bring much needed shooting and defense to a team that needs it. It would also speed up the Spurs' rebuild where they could be just a piece away from returning to their winning ways.

The Hawks would receive Keldon Johnson and Blake Wesley, two young players who are good defenders but need to develop offensively. They would also get back their 2027 first round pick that was apart of them adding Murray in the summer of 2022. The eighth pick in the upcoming draft could also be used to help Atlanta's rebuild, or they could trade it away in a package to add another player to help them compete next season.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers add another star to compete for championship number 18

With the L.A. Lakers ' season ending once again at the hands of the Denver Nuggets , they will look to add another star this offseason to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Murray moving from Atlanta to Los Angeles was rumored during last season's trade deadline, but nothing came of it. That may change this offseason. The Lakers lack a good all-around point guard, which is why they should look to trade for Murray. With D'Angelo Russell being a free agent, they could replace him with Murray, who brings better defense and vision to a team trying to contend for their franchise's 18th championship.

Hawks - Lakers Trade Scenario Hawks Receive: Lakers Receive: Rui Hachimura Dejounte Murray Gabe Vincent Jalen Hood-Schifino 2029 1st Round

In this scenario, the Lakers would replace free agent Russell with a more all-around point guard in Murray. Murray brings more scoring and defense to a team that has struggled to get by the Nuggets in the playoffs the last two seasons. If the Lakers are able to pull off this trade, it would put them in a great situation to win the franchise their 18th championship (as long as LeBron re-signs).

For Atlanta, they would bring in a 2029 first round pick and three players in Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who they could then trade to gain more assets for their rebuild. They could also elect to keep and develop Jalen Hood-Schifino, who did not see a lot of time on the court last season in L.A.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves create one of the best backcourts in the league

With the Minnesota Timberwolves having a superstar in Anthony Edwards , they are already a force in the Western Conference. If they add Murray, they might be the best team in the NBA. With Mike Conley Jr. heading towards the end of his NBA career, what better way for the Timberwolves to improve their team by bringing in Murray. Conley would be able to help mentor Murray into an even better player than he is right now.

Trading for Murray would just add another great defender to the league's best defense. Pairing him up with Edwards in the backcourt would also make the duo one of the best backcourts in the league.

Hawks - Timberwolves Trade Scenario Hawks Receive: Timberwolves Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns Dejounte Murray Saddiq Bey (Sign and Trade) Leonard Miller Onyeka Okongwu 2029 1st Round

In this scenario, the Timberwolves would add Dejounte Murray to be their starting point guard. They would also add Onyeka Okongwu and Saddiq Bey, who are two good young players. The downfall is that they actually want to move on from Karl-Anthony Towns . If they want to pull this trade off, they would have to be under the luxury cap. Towns has been a weak link in the playoffs for them so far, so Minnesota may choose to keep the four-time defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert , over him.

In this situation for the Hawks, they would bypass a rebuild and go all in by pairing Towns with Young and whoever they take first overall in the upcoming NBA Draft. Adding Towns would help the Atlanta frontcourt and add another scorer to the team. Pairing him up with Young, who would return to his regular point guard role without Murray, may make the Hawks a challenger in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers pair two All-Stars in the backcourt

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a first round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks . The 76ers were not at full strength all season due to the unavailability of Joel Embiid . They could look to add another star to their team this offseason after losing Tobias Harris's contract after the season. Philadelphia could look to add Dejounte Murray to create one of the best backcourts in the league next to Tyrese Maxey.

Hawks - 76ers Trade Scenario Hawks Receive: 76ers Receive: Ricky Council IV Dejounte Murray 2024 16th Overall Pick 2026 1st 2028 1st (Clippers)

In this scenario, the 76ers add Murray to their backcourt. He brings another offensive weapon and great defense to a team that is trying to win their first championship since 1983. Pairing Murray up with Maxey and Embiid, along with some free agent signings, could make the 76ers the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

For Atlanta, they would add three first round picks and Ricky Council IV. Philadelphia does not have many young players to include in the trade that they would be willing to give up, but they do have some draft capital. In adding the three first round picks, it would allow the Hawks to start their full rebuild.