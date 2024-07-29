Highlights Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

Falcons could trade Cousins after year one if Penix Jr. is ready to start in 2025.

Once the Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the clock officially started on when Kirk Cousins' career in Atlanta would end before it even started. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract this season. A month later, the Falcons drafted their future franchise quarterback with a top-10 draft pick.

It's already expected that Cousins could be traded as soon as next offseason, depending on when Penix Jr. is prepared to start. The reality is Cousins will be 36 years old entering the 2024 season, coming off of a torn Achilles. While he's looked great the last few years, his recent injury could expedite his declining play at an older age.

Depending on when a Cousins trade could be facilitated depends on how it will impact the Falcons' salary cap.

Kirk Cousins Trade Salary Cap Implications In 2025 (via Over The Cap) Timing Pre-June 1 Post-June 1 Dead Money $37.5 million $12.5 million Cap Savings $2.5 million $27.5 million

It's not ideal for the Falcons to trade Cousins in 2025, as the cap savings are much greater for 2026 and beyond. But if Penix Jr. is ready, that could be enough for the Falcons to turn toward their new franchise quarterback.

1 Dallas Cowboys

With uncertainty surrounding Dak Prescott's future in Dallas, the Cowboys could acquire Cousins as a bridge quarterback.

It seems more and more likely that 2024 will be Dak Prescott's last season with the Dallas Cowboys. As recent quarterbacks have received contract extensions, Prescott could be in line for an extension that eclipses $60 million per season. Between the cost and recent playoff failures, it could be enough for the Cowboys and Prescott to agree to mutually part ways.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even if Dak Prescott doesn't play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, there is a $40 million cap hit against the Cowboys due to contract restructures.

If the Cowboys decide they want to proceed without Prescott, the team will be looking for their next franchise quarterback through next year's draft. In the meantime, they could trade for a veteran quarterback to help bridge the gap between franchise quarterbacks. Cousins could provide the Cowboys with stable quarterback play for two seasons, allowing their young quarterback to develop.

Jerry Jones loves to sell the Cowboys fan base, and he could prove he's still "all-in" with another quarterback at a discounted price. While the Cowboys' offense may not play at as high of a level, Cousins would still be good enough to allow this team to compete for a playoff spot, bridging the gap from one franchise quarterback to another.

3 Pittsburgh Steelers

If Russell Wilson or Justin Fields doesn't work out in 2024, the Steelers could look in the trade market to find a win-now quarterback.

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers acknowledged that they had a quarterback problem, which led them to sign Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks provide promise for the organization but come with some risk. Wilson is 35 years old and on the decline, while Fields has yet to throw for over 3,000 passing yards throughout his NFL career. They're hoping one of the two quarterbacks works out for 2024 and beyond, but if not, they may not have the patience to risk another starting quarterback.

Cousins is an older quarterback, but he was on track to have a career year before he got hurt in 2023. Through eight games, Cousins threw 18 touchdown passes with a 69.1 completion percentage. His performance through eight games was better than any Steelers quarterback in the last two seasons.

If Pittsburgh gets impatient about taking risks at the quarterback position and Cousins remains productive in 2024, it could open up an opportunity for the Steelers to trade for Cousins in 2025.

4 New York Giants

After this season, the Giants must decide if they want to roster Daniel Jones from 2025 and beyond, which could end in a divorce.

The writing is on the wall for the New York Giants and Daniel Jones' relationship if he fails to perform this season. The Giants already tried to trade up in this past year's draft for a quarterback, so the interest in improving the position is a desire.

Jones has only thrown for over 20 touchdown passes once in his career and more than 3,000 passing yards twice. It would take a complete 180-degree switch from Jones to see him turn his career around, even with an improved wide receiver corps.

Like the Cowboys, Cousins would become a bridge quarterback for the Giants. The difference between the Giants and the Cowboys is that the Giants would likely receive an early draft pick in next year's draft class, allowing them to draft a quarterback early. Unfortunately for Cousins, he would end up in a similar situation where he's likely only the starter for a year or two. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen's leash is only getting shorter, as they took a massive step back after reaching the playoffs in 2022. If both are retained after 2024 despite the team's results, they're going to be on thin ice entering the 2025 season, forcing them to make a play for a veteran quarterback.

6 Las Vegas Raiders

It's unlikely that Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell are worthy of becoming the Raiders franchise quarterback, putting themselves in the quarterback market next offseason.

It seems likely that Aidan O'Connell will be the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, but that doesn't mean he's their franchise quarterback. O'Connell was serviceable last season, but doesn't possess the elite traits to help the Raiders turn the corner as a franchise. Gardner Minshew has been one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but at best would be a bridge quarterback.

The Raiders will need to address the quarterback position at some point, and Cousins could be a viable option if O'Connell and Minshew prove they're not capable of the job this season. Las Vegas has had solid quarterback play recently but decided to move in a different direction from Derek Carr.

Las Vegas is in a similar situation to last season's Falcons, where they have plenty of offensive talent but lack serviceable quarterback play. This could force the front office to acquire a veteran quarterback to boost this offense immediately as they groom a young quarterback.

Las Vegas 2024 Offensive Skills Players Player Position Davante Adams Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Wide Receiver Brock Bowers Tight End Michael Mayer Tight End

7 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans may take a shot at another veteran quarterback if Carr can't prove to be a worthy successor to Drew Brees.

Carr had a solid first season with the New Orleans Saints, but they finished 9-8, missing the playoffs. If the Saints fail to reach the playoffs once again, it could force them to part ways with Carr.

New Orleans is in a weird situation, where many of their stars are aging, and they haven't had many hits in the draft. Even if Carr isn't the main problem, he might not be the solution to helping this aging roster reach the playoffs again. The Saints haven't reached the playoffs since Drew Brees retired in 2020.

An inner division trade would be unique, but it could help the Falcons drive the price up for an aging Cousins. If the Saints are desperately looking to upgrade their quarterback position, it could open up the possibility of a trade.

Cousins to the Saints isn't the best pairing, as the team would be going from one aging quarterback to another. But based on both quarterbacks' play in 2024, Cousins could still become a significant upgrade for the Saints.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.