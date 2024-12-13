Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Getafe defender Omar Alderete and have received a request from Ange Postecoglou to sign the 27-year-old in January, according to AS (via Sport Witness).

Postecoglou is said to be a fan of the Paraguay international, having been impressed with his strength and ability to control the ball.

Alderete is understood to be firmly on Spurs' list of options for next month, with his release clause of €13.3m (£16m) deemed affordable for the North London giants mid-season.

The 27-year-old, who has previously represented the likes of Basel, Valencia and Hertha Berlin, joined Getafe permanently in July 2023, having impressed during a season-long loan in 2022/23.

Alderete has been a mainstay in Getafe’s central defence this season, starting 15 out of 16 La Liga matches and amassing close to 1,400 top-flight minutes.

Although a natural centre-back, the 22-cap Paraguayan international is also capable of playing as a left-back, having done so on multiple occasions throughout his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alderete has made 78 appearances since first joining Getafe in 2022, scoring once and providing two assists.

It is no surprise to see Spurs being linked with a centre-back signing in January, after both of their starting defenders, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, suffered injuries once again.

The duo were forced off in their 4-3 loss to Chelsea last weekend and were absent from the 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Europa League.

Radu Dragusin and full-back Archie Gray were deployed as centre-backs for Tottenham’s visit to Ibrox, with Ben Davies also dealing with a setback at the moment.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham have identified a left-sided defender and another attacker as potential recruitment targets in January.

There is also a small chance of them dipping into the midfielder market if an opportunity arises, while links with elite players are extremely unrealistic.

Spurs are reportedly not looking to spend large sums on transfer fees and wages at this part of the season and are most likely to sign players who are on the verge of a breakthrough.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.