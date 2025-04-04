Guglielmo Vicario was snubbed by the Tottenham Hotspur bench in the final moments of their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, journalist Sean Walsh has reported.

The Italian shot-stopper reportedly wanted to go up for the corner kick Spurs took in the 10th minute of injury time but was ‘absolutely’ ignored by Ange Postecoglou and his staff in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Tottenham suffered another worrying Premier League defeat on Thursday night, as Enzo Fernandez’s second-half goal proved decisive.

Both clubs had reason to be upset, with each seeing a goal disallowed in the second half after lengthy VAR reviews, while Postecoglou was also involved in another controversy with the travelling supporters.

Vicario Snubbed by Spurs Bench

In the final moments of defeat to Chelsea

According to Walsh, Vicario received no response after he signalled towards the Tottenham bench just before they took a corner late in the second half:

Tottenham suffered their 16th Premier League defeat of the season on Thursday, marking their highest number of losses in a single campaign since 2003/04, when they finished 14th.

Postecoglou’s side are now in the exact same position with eight games to go and are heading for their first finish outside the top 10 since 2007/08, when they ended up 11th.

Vicario had a decent game overall against Chelsea, making four saves and preventing 0.8 expected goals from going in.

The Italy international, who Spurs signed for £17m, made his sixth Premier League appearance since returning from a knee injury that kept him out for almost three months until mid-February.

Guglielmo Vicario's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals conceded 20 Clean sheets 4 Minutes played 1,620

