Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that forward Richarlison is in contention to start against rivals West Ham United on Tuesday night as his recovery from a knee injury has gone well.

In early March, Postecoglou claimed that the former Everton ace would be out for "three to four weeks" with a knee injury that was sustained during Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in early March. As such, the 26-year-old missed two consecutive wins for the north Londoners - a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and a 4-0 rout over Aston Villa.

The Brazilian replaced Yves Bissouma for a five-minute cameo in Spurs’ 2-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday. Before that, the £90,000-per week earner enjoyed just 10 minutes of action during a 3-0 loss to Fulham.

Richarlison was called up to the Brazilian national team for two glamour international friendlies against England and Spain - but failed to feature in either game after expressing a feeling of discomfort in his knee and admitted to not being fully fit.

On the back of an all-important triumph over Rob Edwards' Luton on the weekend, and ahead of their meeting with London rivals West Ham, Postecoglou provided an update in his press conference over the fitness of his players, while alluding that Richarlison should be fit to start.

“Yeah, yeah, he was much better after the game and he felt a lot better. He trained yesterday and he'll train this afternoon. He feels good now.”

This season alone, Richarlison's potency in front of goal has been noticed - and journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hotspur Way faithful may be unaware of how lucky they are to have the talismanic centre forward in their ranks. Having notched 10 goals and a further three assists in 24 Premier League outings, he has contributed admirably to Postecoglou's first season in the Premier League.

Before picking up his injury against Gary O'Neil's side, Richarlison was in red-hot form and had hit nine goals in the same number of games - and he, alongside his boss and teammates, will be hoping he can continue his purple patch now they are in the business end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have not won an away fixture against West Ham in any competition since 2019.

With nine games left to play, Tottenham have found themselves in with a shout of breaking into the top four and, subsequently, securing Champions League football for next season. Ahead of Tuesday’s derby fixture against West Ham, Postecoglou’s men are sitting in fifth spot, three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

