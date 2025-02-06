Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou’s phone call convinced starlet Mason Melia to snub interest from Premier League clubs and join Spurs on transfer deadline day, BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella has revealed.

The Australian tactician’s conversation with the 17-year-old was reportedly key to his decision to choose the North London outfit, despite interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton.

Postecoglou’s efforts saw Spurs secure two promising attackers on deadline day, as a Zoom call with Mathys Tel also convinced the Frenchman to change his mind and join the Lilywhites on loan.

Melia joined Tottenham from League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic in a deal worth £1.6m, which could rise to £3.2m in add-ons, and signed a long-term contract until June 2031.

Due to Brexit rules, the Irish forward, who turns 18 in September, will join Tottenham in January 2026, but is already exciting Spurs fans with his impressive potential.

The 17-year-old has made 54 senior appearances for St Pats to date, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in all competitions.

According to Kinsella, Everton were in pole position to land Melia for many months but were slow in their discussions, while the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Celtic, Bologna and Eintracht Frankfurt also registered interest.

The German club even offered Melia a chance to replace Man City star Omar Marmoush in January, but a conversation with Postecoglou and the opportunity to play in the Premier League convinced the 17-year-old.

Tottenham were one of the busiest clubs in the winter market, welcoming goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, defender Kevin Danso and Tel to boost Postecoglou’s injury-ridden squad.

Spurs were also after another centre-back following Danso’s arrival but saw their bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi rejected on deadline day.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-02-25.