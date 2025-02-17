Tottenham Hotspur finally got back to winning ways at home in the Premier League after over three months without a win on their own turf against Manchester United - and one star who has given Ange Postecoglou food for thought is Djed Spence, after yet another impressive outing which has led to him being called 'sensational' in terms of his ability to keep possession.

Tottenham's win over Aston Villa in early November was their last on home turf for some time, losing to relegation-threatened sides Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the process, alongside Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea all running amok in the capital. But their win over United brought that spell to an end, pushing them to 12th in the table and with a sighting of the top half for the first time since December.

Djed Spence Could Cause Ange Postecoglou a Selection Headache

The full-back was outstanding against Man Utd

It was a convincing performance against the struggling Red Devils, but in an end-to-end game, Spence shone with his performance.

Djed Spence's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =16th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =10th Tackles Per Game 2.3 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 6.90 10th

A player making just his eighth outing of the season, Spence's Tottenham career hasn't been brilliant so far. Joining Tottenham after a superb season at Nottingham Forest, he only made six appearances in his first season at Tottenham, before being loaned out to Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa in the meantime - with zero appearances for the club last season.

However, he made his 18th appearance in all competitions for Postecoglou's side this season, and he gave a performance that will give the Aussie food for thought. Destiny Udogie hasn't been in that left-back berth all season due to injury, and Spence has filled in at times, in the Europa League and more - but he was arguably their best player on the day. He's been praised plentifully, but with Postecoglou all but ready to welcome the Italian back to his ranks, Udogie may be forced to wait a bit longer due to Spence's form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djed Spence made six caps for England's under-21 squad back in the 2022-23 season.

It will be refreshing to Postecoglou that he knows he can rely on Spence - and as a natural right-back, the Englishman will be a superb squad player on both sides of the defence going forward if Postecoglou can use him there as and when appropriate. That could even include starts and if he can produce performances in the same manner that he did on Sunday, it's only going to strengthen that notion.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-02-25.

