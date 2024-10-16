Tottenham Hotspur fans have seen Timo Werner line up for them on the left-side of their attack this season without a goal to show for his efforts - and that could see the pacy German dropped with a real lack of output compared to other stars in the team.

Werner has started five of Tottenham's ten games in all competitions this season, coming off the bench in a further three games - but having only registered one assist in that time, he's missed clear chances throughout that could have enhanced their chances of winning games where they instead lost. And that lack of conviction could see him out of the side sooner rather than later with other options waiting in the wings to change the club's fortunes.

Werner Could Be Dropped With Other Left Wing Options at Tottenham

There are plenty of players raring to take his place in north London

His loan spell last season saw Werner score twice in 13 Premier League games, in wins over Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, but this season has seen him really struggle to take chances in front of goal, and it's clear that his lack of confidence is growing stronger as a result of his missed opportunities. Even though Tottenham have an option to buy him for £8.5million on top of his £165,000-per-week wages, it doesn't seem too sensible with Mikey Moore, Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert all in the squad vying for minutes on a star-studded left-hand side.

Timo Werner's Premier League statistics - record by season and club Season and club Appearances Goals 2020-21, Chelsea 35 6 2021-22, Chelsea 21 4 2023-24, Tottenham Hotspur 13 2 2024-25, Tottenham Hotspur 5 0

Werner was most likely signed with the premise of being a backup player, especially with Odobert signing from Burnley in a £25million deal that could rise to £30million - and that's without Tottenham already having Son, Richarlison and youngster Moore at the club.

Brazilian star Richarlison has been injured for quite a while and is a fair way back from injury, whilst Son and Odobert are also out with thigh and hamstring injuries respectively - and so Werner is needed for the time being. But it is extremely unlikely that he would find his way into the team if everybody was fit, perhaps only in cup competitions, in which youngsters would benefit from game time.

Moore is one of those. The young star has already picked up praise from Postecoglou, with the Aussie labelling him 'outstanding' for his five outings for the first-team this season, including playing a full ninety minutes against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in the Europa League earlier this month, and with a goal against the Netherlands for England's under-19 team on Saturday, he's getting into a goalscoring habit that he could look to take to the Premier League, where he has featured in each of Tottenham's last three games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner has just 12 goals in 74 Premier League games throughout his career.

If there was a choice to start either the young talent or an under-confident Werner, it could well be that Moore starts ahead of him and, with Werner in poor form, that could see him dropped.

Werner's First Premier League Spell Wasn't Compelling

The former Chelsea star didn't exactly set Stamford Bridge alight

Werner had already flopped at Premier League level in his time at Chelsea, and so his move to Tottenham did come as a huge surprise - especially when the Lilywhites reactivated their deal with RB Leipzig to bring the forward back to London in the summer.

78 league goals in 127 Bundesliga games for Leipzig saw him become one of the best goalscorers in the German top-flight, but his move to Chelsea wasn't exactly fruitful, with just 10 league goals in 56 games before he was shipped back off to Leipzig after an underwhelming two years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-10-24.