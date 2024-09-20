Ange Postecoglou has delivered a big injury update for Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their big Premier League clash with Brentford this weekend.

Spurs have had a mixed start to the season so far after defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal in their last two league games, before they scraped through in the EFL Cup after a late comeback win over Coventry City in midweek thanks to Brennan Johnson's clinical finish.

But ahead of a home clash with west London side Brentford on Saturday afternoon, the boss has provided an update on the availability of some players after they were missing in recent games.

Two Ruled Out for Tottenham v Brentford

After a tough few weeks in North London, Postecoglou is hoping that the comeback win over Coventry will improve the team's fortunes going forward and they will be able to string together some good form ahead of the October international break.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the former Celtic boss has revealed that they will have to continue to do that without Brazilian striker Richarlison who remains sidelined, and summer signing Wilson Odobert who picked up an injury in midweek, although there was more positive news on Mali international Yves Bissouma.

"Wilson [Odobert] doesn't look good. Still waiting for it to settle down but he'll definitely be out for the next period. Bissouma trained today so he should be available for tomorrow. Timo [Werner] is ok. "[Richarlison] is a fair way off. You're better off not asking about him until I give an update because he's not with the first team."

Timo Werner was also forced off during the win over Coventry but is expected to be available for selection, although his performance is likely to see him return to the substitutes bench.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2023-24) Matches 46 Wins 23 Draws 7 Losses 16 Goals scored / conceded 87 / 73 Points per match 1.65

Related Tottenham Want £85m 'Goal Machine' Amid Solanke Struggles Tottenham signed Dominic Solanke in the summer transfer window but they could still turn their attacking intentions to another star up front

Postecoglou Under Pressure to Fix Results

Future is currently game-to-game

While Postecoglou remains a calm figure on the outside and Spurs are publicly backing him in his role as manager, journalist John Cross believes he is under pressure from club chiefs to turn things around quickly.

Spurs have won just two games in all competitions so far this season, thrashing Everton 4-0 in the Premier League and beating Coventry in the EFL Cup third round, but have already lost big games against rivals at the top end of the table.

And speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Cross believes that Postecoglou's future could change on a game-to-game basis at the moment with a big win or big loss swinging things in a certain direction for his support within the club and among the fans.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 20/9/2024.