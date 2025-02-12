Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic as a candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou, whose sacking is 'closer than ever', according to TEAMtalk.

Spurs are reportedly attracted to the 42-year-old’s immediate availability, as he remains out of contract following his departure from Dortmund last summer.

Terzic is said to be ‘very interested’ in joining a Premier League club for his next job, having previously worked at West Ham as Slaven Bilic’s assistant for two seasons until November 2017.

Tottenham have won just one of their last eight top-flight games and now sit 10 points above the relegation zone ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Tottenham ‘Attracted’ to Edin Terzic

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have options on the table should they decide to make a managerial change, with Terzic among the potential candidates.

The 42-year-old, praised as 'incredible' by Hans-Joachim Watzke, was linked with a return to the Premier League last year.

Reports in October claimed he was among the candidates to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United before the Red Devils opted for Ruben Amorim on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Terzic led Dortmund to the Champions League final last season and came close to winning the Bundesliga title in 2022/23, missing out to Bayern Munich only on goal difference.

He asked to leave Dortmund at the end of last season, stating that after his eight years at the club, ‘a new era should begin with a new man on the touchline’.

While Tottenham chiefs acknowledge that the ongoing injury crisis should be considered amid their poor run of form, TEAMtalk claims Sunday’s game against Man United could be crucial for Postecoglou’s future.

The Australian tactician is now ‘in growing danger of being sacked’ following their FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa, with the club already looking at potential replacements.

Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund Record (2022-24) Games 96 Wins 55 Draws 20 Losses 21 Goals scored 193 Goals conceded 111 Points per game 1.93

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-02-25.