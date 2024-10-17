Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has given a huge injury update on crocked duo Son Heung-min and Richarlison, with the Australian boss stating that the duo will hopefully be available for Spurs' Premier League clash at home to West Ham United at the weekend.

Richarlison has been out of action since Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Everton in late August, in which he played just 24 minutes alongside being a last-minute substitute against Leicester City the weekend prior - and alongside picking up various knee injuries and hamstring problems last season, he has been sporadic in terms of minutes. Son, meanwhile, featured in each of Tottenham’s opening five top-flight games with two goals and two assists, but an injury against Qarabag had ruled him out of their previous three games. But Postecoglou expects the pair to both make a return to the side soon, with Saturday’s game touted as their comeback.

Postecoglou: Son and Richarlison Have 'Done Good Work'

The duo have progress over the break to ease the workload for Tottenham's front line

Speaking to the club's official website ahead of the visit of the Hammers, the Tottenham gaffer stated that the duo have trained with the first-team throughout the international break - with the pair 'hopefully' being back for Saturday's clash. He said, via X (formerly Twitter):

“I guess the main ones, Sonny [Son Heung-min] and Richy [Richarlison], have done good work and trained with the group which is a real positive for us. Sonny was always hopefully going to get through this international break really well and be ready, and Richy has done some good work, so hopefully both are available for the weekend.”

Tottenham have coped well without the attacking duo. Barring a collapse against Brighton in which they chucked a 2-0 lead away to lose 3-2, Tottenham had won their previous five games until that point in all competitions, and with the Hammers upcoming, the return of Son and Richarlison will certainly strengthen their ranks.

Brennan Johnson has stood up to the task with goals in each of his last seven games for club and country, whilst James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have also fared well with Dominic Solanke also beginning to find his feet in north London. But the returns of Richarlison and Son will boost Tottenham to the point where they could go on to become a real threat.