Tottenham succumbed to a disappointing 4-3 defeat at their home ground against London rivals, Chelsea, despite taking a two-goal advantage 11 minutes into the clash. The Athletic jouranlist, Colin Millar has taken to social media to express his concerns about the side's, and specifically the manager's, inability to adapt based on game situations.

There have been numerous occasions just this term in which Spurs have taken leads and lost them due to poor game management, including the 3-2 loss to Brighton earlier this season, and the draws to Roma and Fulham more recently. In addition, several worrying defeats to the likes of Ipswich Town and Bournemouth have further worried supporters, who are beginning to grow frustrated with a lack of consistency.

Millar: Postecoglou Has a 'Serious Flaw'

Spurs have grown a reputation for failing to adapt their approach

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Millar shared an "extraordinary" statistic, detailing that Spurs had lost a total of 19 games in 40 Premier League matches, citing stubbornness as a key reason.

In fact, the last time the two London-based outfits met at this stadium, it was no short of an absolute mess. Despite incurring two red cards, Postecoglou remained adamant with his desired style of play, maintaning a high line with just nine men against the Chelsea attack. The game unsurprisingly ended 4-1 to Chelsea, and the Greek-Australian custodian's adventurous approach was subject to controversy, with many noting that such obstinance may be costly going forward.

Indeed, in the same fixture this season, it was some similar adamance which inevitably saw Tottenham lose out on a vital three points. Despite sustaining a two-goal lead very early on, Spurs were unable to control the game, and allowed Chelsea numerous opportunities to turn the game around.

Ange Postecoglou's Managerial Record at Tottenham Matches 63 Wins 32 Draws 9 Losses 22 Points per match 1.67

Firm questions are now being asked of Postecoglou's position as manager, as this repeated theme is still yet to be addressed. Pundit, Jamie O'Hara has already gone as far as to call for the sacking of the Tottenham boss, and if such performances continue, other supporters are likely to continue piling on the pressure from the outside.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 08/12/2024