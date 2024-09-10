Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been urged to leave the club "before it goes wrong" by presenter Mark Goldbridge if he wants to maintain his reputation.

The Australian tactician has made an impressive start to life in north London since taking over in June 2023, winning fans over with his attacking philosophy and possession-based approach.

However, despite a promising start and an unbeaten ten-match run that saw Tottenham top the Premier League table in October last year, things have not been as smooth as Spurs squandered another top-four finish and only won 12 of their remaining 28 top-flight games.

Fans have started to question Spurs’ chances under Postecoglou since their form dipped last autumn, and doubts have already surfaced about whether the Australian will see out another season in north London, given Daniel Levy’s unpredictability when hiring and firing managers, including Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, and Mauricio Pochettino.

Ange Tipped to Leave Spurs

If he wants to maintain his reputation

Goldbridge, speaking on the That’s Football podcast, suggested Postecoglou, who signed a deal worth £5million-per-year until 2027, should consider departing Spurs if he wants to avoid a scenario similar to his predecessors:

“I feel that, in a way, is there not a statement that if Ange wants to maintain his reputation, he’d be better off getting out of Spurs before it goes wrong.”

Tottenham’s unbeaten run last season earned Postecoglou three Manager of the Month awards – under his guidance, Spurs collected 23 points from their first nine games, a record for any Premier League manager.

However, the start to his second campaign has been less impressive, with Spurs collecting just four points from their opening three matches, sitting in 10th place before the North London derby on Sunday.

Postecoglou admitted he was ‘very disappointed’ with his team’s efforts in a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle just before the international break. Despite dominating possession, Tottenham were toothless in front of goal without their club-record signing Dominic Solanke, who missed the last two games due to an ankle injury after a £65million move from Bournemouth in the summer.

It remains unclear at this stage whether Solanke will be fit to face Arsenal in a crucial match for the Lilywhites, who are looking to bounce back after an uninspiring start to Postecoglou’s second season. Tottenham now face a challenging run of four matches in September, with clashes against Arsenal, Brentford and Manchester United on the horizon.

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham Record (2023-24) Matches 44 Wins 22 Draws 7 Losses 15 Goals scored / conceded 85 / 71 Points per match 1.66

Galatasaray Eye Ben Davies

‘Test waters’ for the 31-year-old

Galatasaray are reportedly eyeing a late move for Tottenham defender Ben Davies, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current agreement in north London.

Reports in Turkey claim the Super Lig giants are now ‘testing the waters’ to see if the Welsh centre-back would be available ahead of the September 13 transfer deadline as they look to bolster their defence with another arrival from north London.

With former Tottenham ace Davinson Sanchez already in Galatasaray’s rotation, Davies could soon link up with the Cameroonian again, 12 months after Sanchez’s departure to Turkey. But it remains to be seen if Spurs would be open to letting him leave with the transfer window closed, since the experienced defender can play at both left-back and centre-back.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-09-24.