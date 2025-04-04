Ange Postecoglou could make significant changes to his Tottenham Hotspur squad for the visit of Premier League strugglers Southampton on Sunday, according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick.

The under-fire Australian tactician is expected to rest the £410,000-a-week trio of Micky van de Ven, Heung-min Son and James Maddison for the league game at the weekend, while Djed Spence is also a doubt.

Pedro Porro, who was rested for the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea, is likely to start, as well as Pape Matar Sarr, who was at the centre of controversy on Thursday night.

Son, Maddison and Van de Ven Could Be Given Rest

For Tottenham v Southampton on Sunday

According to Kilpatrick, Postecoglou could choose to replace Son with Brennan Johnson, Mathys Tel or even Mikey Moore on Sunday, while Richarlison’s return is also anticipated following a muscle injury.

Spurs will remain without the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin for the Southampton clash, as the trio are out with long-term issues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have won just 10 of their 30 Premier League games this season.

Tottenham are heading for their worst Premier League finish since the 2003/04 season, when they ended up 14th, having suffered their 16th loss of the season against Chelsea on Thursday.

The Lilywhites are winless in their last four games and sit 14th with eight games remaining, 17 points below fifth, where they finished in Postecoglou’s first season at the club.

The Australian’s future in North London is now believed to be clinging on Spurs’ performance in the Europa League, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarter-final on Thursday.

The two sides last met in the 2022/23 Champions League campaign, where Tottenham won at home 3-2 and oversaw a goalless draw away in Germany.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 30 Wins 10 Draws 4 Losses 16 Goals scored 55 Goals conceded 44 Points per game 1.13

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-04-25.