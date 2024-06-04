Highlights The Cavaliers need a big man for the secondary unit due to a severe lack of depth at the center position.

Cleveland must address the need for a quality guard to play behind or next to Garland and Mitchell.

Potential prospects for the 20th overall pick include Filipowski, Holland, Smith, James, and Edey.

The Cleveland Cavaliers landed the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Although this isn’t the best position to grab an immediate difference-maker, it’s still high enough to enlist a quality player onto the roster.

With a few weak points in their roster, there are multiple positional needs Cleveland could seek to fill with this pick. With that in mind, here’s a look at what this Cavaliers team needs, and five potential prospects that could end up in Cleveland for next season.

Cleveland Has Multiple Areas to Address This Offseason

Cleveland could go in multiple directions with their 2024 draft pick

The Cavaliers have a lot to think about this upcoming offseason. Whether they keep their core or move things around, their 20th overall draft pick could help a great deal in filling those gaps.

Getting a big man for the secondary unit will undoubtedly be on Cleveland’s priority list, as depth at the center position was severely lacking this season (especially considering Allen’s postseason rib fracture).

With Allen out, or with Allen potentially gone, Tristan Thompson would back up Evan Mobley, and would be supported by the third-string center of Dean Wade. This level of disparity between the supporting the starting center doesn’t lead to sustainable success and should be acknowledged by Cleveland’s signings/transactions this off-season.

2023-24 Cleveland Center Comparison Stats Mobley Thompson PPG 15.7 3.3 RPG 9.4 3.6 APG 3.2 1.0 FG% 58.0 60.8 BPG 1.4 0.3

Granted, Mobley had a much higher usage rate than Thompson (20.6 percent compared to 13.7 percent), but in the lead backup role, Thompson’s usage would inevitably rise over the course of the season.

The Cavaliers will also need a solid guard to either play behind the duo of Garland and Mitchell, or next to Mitchell if Garland ends up being traded. A quality forward would also be a major help to this Cavaliers team, but not quite as significant as the other areas. With Cleveland’s needs going into next season established, here’s a look at some potential prospects that could be selected with the 20th pick.

Kyle Filipowski

Talented Blue Devil could be a differentiator for Cleveland’s frontcourt

Hailing from Duke, the 7-foot-0 center Kyle Filipowski could help to alleviate the lack of depth at the Cavaliers’ center position. Filipowski also weighs in at 230 pounds, meaning he has the kind of body that can withstand the physicality of the NBA while still playing effectively.

Kyle Filipowski Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 16.4 8.3 2.8 50.5

Aside from his 50-plus field goal percentage, he also shoots a respectable 34.8 percent from deep. On the defensive end, Filipowski averaged 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals. Regardless of how well those specific stats translate to the big stage, they at least display his ability to read passes and use his length to cause disruptions.

Filipowski, unlike many top prospects, spent two years at the college level developing his game. Again, this doesn’t equate to NBA success but it certainly works in his favor as it allows him more time to develop his game before being thrown to the wolves.

Even if the Cavaliers hang onto all members of their core, Filipowski fills a need and could be a very solid addition to this Cavaliers team.

Ron Holland

Holland put his talent on display with the G-League Ignite

Holland, although bouncing around between different colleges and overseas teams, found himself on the G-League Ignite’s roster this previous season. Holland, in turn, showed the kind of talent he can bring to an NBA roster.

Ron Holland Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 18.5 6.7 2.8 47.4

Measuring 6-foot-8 and 206 pounds, Holland could be an excellent fit next to Mobley if Allen is indeed traded. He also shows an efficiency level that he can get his own game in, without hindering Mobley’s.

His field goal percentage, while already at an impressive 47.4 percent, is brought down by his three-point shooting. While his two-point percentage is a quality 53.2 percent, his three-point percentage is a measly 23.9 percent.

This is far from ideal in a prospect, but his overall offensive talent could make for a solid starting point. He also committed an average of 3.5 turnovers and 3.1 personal fouls, but his game can always be polished.

And, as far as his defense goes, he averaged 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. There’s definitely room for growth, but Holland could make for a very exciting Cavalier.

Tyler Smith

Another member of the G-League Ignite, Smith could bring versatility to this roster

Tyler Smith, also playing for the G-League Ignite last season, is a 6-foot-11 forward with a deep toolbox. Although none of his individual statistics are particularly outstanding, Smith’s stat line paints a picture of a player who has a lot to offer.

Tyler Smith Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 13.4 5.0 1.2 47.6

Smith posted a decent three-point percentage of 36.4 percent, and while this doesn’t represent an elite deep shooter, it does mean he’ll be a consistent threat from deep. He also has a true shooting percentage of 62.4 percent, so he shows a knack for getting quality looks. And, with a 23 percent usage rate, Smith seems to be the kind of player a team can run its offense through.

On the defensive end, Smith is averaging 0.7 steals and a block per game, with a 112.6 defensive rating. Considering he was playing against professionals, this bodes well for his defense translating.

With this being the exact kind of player Cleveland needs (a four with a solid outside shot, quality defense and the ability to play multiple positions), it’s likely he could end up wearing wine and gold next season.

Bronny James

Aside from his family name, Bronny James could benefit the Cavaliers

Although the biggest draw for Bronny James out of USC is the potential of bringing his father into town with him, he still has a lot to offer if the Cavaliers take him in the 2024 NBA Draft. Much smaller than his father, at 6-foot-4 in shoes and weighing 210 pounds, James is a guard who, although maybe not able to help the Cavs immediately, could see a great deal of growth (especially if starting his career with the Cleveland Charge).

Bronny James Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 4.8 2.8 2.1 48.1

James is coming out of his freshman year at USC, and has been getting a lot of attention in the media for not looking entirely ready to play in the NBA. This, while causing him to slip into his projected draft spot, does mean the Cavaliers will have a better chance to select him.

His statistics also look much better when expanded to per 100 possessions rather than per game. Per 100 possessions, James averaged 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals. His true shooting percentage of 47.2 percent also suggests that he is an efficient player when given the room.

Despite the negative press, James has been recovering since his declaration for the 2024 draft, he could develop into just the kind of guard they need to make the most of his time backing up the starting backcourt.

Zach Edey

Projected to go later in the draft, Edey could easily fall to Cleveland

Zach Edey, the seemingly prized prospect of Purdue, isn’t getting the typical reaction that an NCAA player of his quality receives. Instead of being touted as the obvious top pick of the draft, Edey has been projected as low as the second round.

Zach Edey Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 25.2 12.2 2.0 62.3

Across his collegiate career, Edey averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with 1.7 blocks. While he has shown marked improvement over his four years in the NCAA, he still receives criticism that his game won’t be able to translate.

Even if Edey isn’t able to retain the dominance he played with in his time in college, the 7-foot-4 center has a size and skillset that suggests a high floor at the professional level. After all, he was able to lead his team to the National Championship, despite not being able to secure it against the defending champs.

With it being very likely that Edey goes later in the draft than a college player of his quality, he could very well still be on the board when pick number 20 rolls around. If that is the case, Edey could be an excellent option to bully supporting big men across the league as a Cleveland Cavalier.