The start to life under Arne Slot at Liverpool has been near faultless. The Reds have been in blistering form under Jurgen Klopp's successor and are currently sitting pretty at the top of both the Premier League table and the Champions League. Mohamed Salah has been firing on all cylinders, Virgil van Dijk is back to his best as one of the greatest defenders on the planet today and almost everyone in the side is operating at a high level. Almost everyone.

Despite Liverpool's early success under Slot, one man has stood out for all the wrong reasons and that's Andy Robertson. The former Hull City left-back joined the Reds in 2017 for just £8m and has gone on to be one of the biggest transfer bargains in recent memory. He dominated on the left-hand side of defence and made the role his own at Anfield for eight years. This campaign, though, the Scot has taken a big step back and isn't quite the player he once was. At 30 years old, he's shown visible signs of slowing down and is facing plenty of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Following Liverpool's recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Jamie Carragher came out and urged the Merseyside club to go out and find a new left-back to replace Robertson. It's hard to imagine they'll do that in the winter transfer window, but if they do, here are four players they could potentially bring in to take over.

Antonee Robinson

Fulham

Starting with the most likely and most suitable Robertson replacement, Antonee Robinson has been nothing short of superb for Fulham so far this season. The full-back has been key to Marco Silva's side far exceeding their expectations heading into the campaign and he's attracted plenty of attention as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Mohamed Salah (13) and Bukayo Saka (10) have more Premier League assists than Robinson (7) this season

One side who's taken an interest is Liverpool. According to TeamTalk, the Reds are weighing up a move for Robinson and it's not hard to see why. His ability to drive forward and create opportunities for his teammates sets him apart from the majority of left-backs in the Premier League right now and he'd offer a lot of what Robertson brought to the table during his prime.

Antonee Robinson's 2024/25 league season Games 20 Tackles-per-90 2.8 Assists 7

Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth

Just one week into the winter transfer window, Bournemouth announced the signing of left-back Julio Soler. The addition of the 19-year-old is clearly a move for the future, but with Liverpool's interest in Milos Kerkez, it could also open the door for the former AC Milan star to head to Anfield.

Hungarian media outlet M4 Sport have previously reported that the 'parties are indeed in negotiations' implying that the 21-year-old is interested in a move to Liverpool. The Reds' current sporting director, Richard Hughes, worked as the technical director at Bournemouth before his appointment at Anfield last summer and was key to bringing Kerkez to the Cherries. Now, there's a strong chance they could reunite in Merseyside.

Milos Kerkez's 2024/25 league season Games 20 Tackles-per-90 1.4 Assists 3

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Another Premier League player that has been linked with a switch to Anfield recently is Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri. Despite featuring in a struggling Wolves team this season so far, the left-back has shone and proved his worth with multiple assists from the flank.

The Algerian international has attracted the attention of Liverpool in the past. Last summer, journalist David Lynch spoke on Anfield Index's Media Matters podcast and, via quotes shared by This is Anfield, he said: "Just because he’s been linked so frequently recently, and obviously Liverpool have a great relationship with his agency. So I think that there’s definitely something in that." The move never materialised in the summer, but it's one Liverpool could revisit this month as they look to strengthen their status as the top team in the Premier League.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's 2024/25 league season Games 19 Tackles-per-90 2.4 Assists 5

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

The best player on this list, but also the most unlikely, Alphonso Davies' Bayern Munich contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, meaning he'll be a free agent and available for nothing if he doesn't sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena. Considered one of the best left-backs in the world today, the star would be a massive addition at Anfield and according to TeamTalk, the club are interested.

It's hard to imagine a move will be made during the winter transfer window, but if he's available, Slot's side will almost certainly be interested.

Alphonso Davies' 2024/25 league season Games 13 Tackles-per-90 1.5 Assists 2

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and accurate as of 08/01/2025