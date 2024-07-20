Highlights Expansion of NFL teams is rare, with no new teams since 2002.

Potential expansion cities include Portland, Honolulu, and Mexico City.

Adding franchises can boost marketability and fan engagement in new locations.

While relocation has become normal in the NFL, with three franchises relocating since 2016, expansion is very rare.

The NFL has not expanded the league since 2002, when the Houston Texans were introduced to make 32 teams in the league.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently created a list of 100 potential cities that the NFL could consider for expansion.

Since the last expansion, the NFL has become the dominant sport in the United States, and the league has completely changed regarding marketability and viewership. It is only a matter of time before the NFL begins to add more franchises and provide more of the country, and even possibly international cities, an opportunity to have a team in their area.

Countless cities have had their fans and city officials call to bring an NFL franchise their home. Plenty of cities make great candidates for the next NFL franchise; these are the top 10 cities for the NFL to consider for expansion.

Related NFL: Mike Florio makes huge claim about league expansion over the coming years amid TNF concerns Mike Florio has spoken on the Pat McAfee Show about what plans the NFL might have in place to mitigate concerns over Thursday Night Football.

1 Portland, Oregon

The Seahawks are the kings of the Northwest, which means an immediate built-in rivalry could be in place

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Population: 2.24 million

The Seattle Seahawks are the kings of the Northwest, which means an immediate built-in rivalry could be in place if the NFL decides to expand to the great city of Portland, Oregon.

Portland is one of the country's 25 most populated cities, and it would have no problem fielding a fanbase by week one, especially with the Oregon Ducks nearby.

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Portland Timbers have succeeded in the NBA and MLS while maintaining some of the most passionate fan bases in their respective sports.

It only makes sense for an NFL team to be the city's step. The Portland NFL team would likely quickly find itself in the AFC or NFC West, battling with some of the NFL's for the division crown.

2 San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio's population could rival a fan base like its Texan counterparts in Dallas and Houston.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Population: 2.49 million

San Antonio has the highest population without an NFL team. While there are two NFL franchises in Texas already, San Antonio is incredibly far from both Houston and Dallas, despite being in the same state. Also, the Houston and Dallas franchises have not stopped the Spurs from having an incredible NBA franchise.

There is a hunger for a football team in the city, as the UFL currently has the San Antonio Brahmas. Texas is arguably the most passionate football state in the entire country. With nearly 1.5 million fans waiting for a new team to root for, San Antonio is a perfect choice for expansion.

3 Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii has always been a favorite destination for NFL players and could become a massive free-agent destination in the league.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Population: 920,000

Honolulu was the privy of all pro bowlers years ago, and there is no doubt that Hawaii would be a top free-agent destination immediately in the NFL. Hawaii would be a difficult travel destination for some opposing teams in the NFL, but providing a team in Hawaii would be worth it for the league and many players to enjoy.

There are currently 13 players from Hawaii, including Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Issac Seumalo, and Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota. The next generation of Hawaiian players would be able to have a team to call home, and this team would likely be a favorite for many fans around the country, similar to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

4 Hartford, Connecticut

Connecticut has all the resources to establish itself as the second NFL franchise in the New England area.

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Population: 1.024 million

Connecticut has only had one professional sports team since 1997, with the WNBA's Connecticut Sun. The state lost the NHL's Hartford Whalers back in 1997, when the NHL team moved to Carolina to become the Hurricanes.

Connecticut has a massive sports fandom that can be seen on the college level with UCONN. However, adding a pro team can give the state more of an identity than aligning with the Patriots, Giants, Jets, Eagles, etc.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, the home of the UCONN Huskies college football stadium, holds over 40,000 seats and would be a great entry stadium for the team if needed. While Connecticut is certainly more of a basketball state, that would likely change quickly with an NFL franchise.

5 Mexico City, Mexico

After many international games in recent years, Mexico City is on the shortlist of international cities for a new NFL franchise.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Population: 22.5 million

The NFL has played multiple games in Mexico City over recent years, playing five games since 2016. Mexico is currently a huge market and fan base for the Pittsburgh Steelers, showing that there is a viable market for an NFL franchise if the league decides to expand outside the United States.

Mexico City already has the stadium to provide for an NFL franchise, with Estadio Azteca, which holds over 82,000 fans.

With the passion that Mexico City has already shown for the NFL ever since they started hosting games, they will likely receive expansion early if the NFL decides to embrace it in the next decade.

Related Ridiculously High Ticket Prices Set for Eagles-Packers Game in Brazil Tickets for the first ever regular season game in South America start at $1,500 and can be as high as $5,730.

6 Toronto, Ontario, Canada

With Toronto's expansive population and sports fandom, it is the perfect NFL city in Canada.

© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Population: 6.4 million

Of the five major leagues in the United States, the NFL is the only league without a Canadian team.

The Buffalo Bills are close to Canada, but with the rabid fans who show up in Buffalo every week, there is no reason to take the Bills away from the city.

However, Canada deserves a team, and Toronto is the perfect city to provide a franchise.

It's possible that the Canadian Football League (CFL) would do anything possible to keep the NFL out, as an NFL team in Toronto would likely spell the end of the city's CFL franchise, the Argonauts.

7 London, England

London has long been the NFL’s most popular and most used international city for international games.

Population: 8.99 million

The NFL has done a great job of promoting the league in London. Since 2007, the NFL has given London, England, at least one game every season (outside the 2020 COVID season).

Wembley Stadium has hosted London and is one of the world's best stadiums in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been rumored to move to London for years, but expansion could become the next step if relocation is not possible down the line. If the NFL attempts to bring a franchise overseas, London is likely to become the first overseas team with an NFL team to call its own.

8 St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis proved to be an incredible NFL market when the Rams came to town.

Population: 2.24 million St. Louis had an NFL franchise until 2016 when the St. Louis had an NFL franchise until 2016 when the Rams moved from the city to Los Angeles. This move was extremely controversial, as after years of obscurity, the Los Angeles Rams quickly won a Super Bowl in the new city.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Rams averaged 52,404 fans per game in 2015, which was last in the NFL. That number equates to about 80% of the Edward James Dome (now The Dome at America's Center)'s capacity.

It's unfair to point to the Rams' low attendance numbers in their dwindling years in St. Louis, as the writing was on the wall in owner Stan Kroenke wanting to move to L.A., and the Rams were not a well-run franchise at the time. If the opportunity ever arises, St. Louis should be high on the list of potential NFL cities. Not only would the city of St. Louis love an NFL franchise back, but there would already be a built-in rivalry with the L.A. Rams, making their matchups prime time for the NFL.

9 Orlando, Florida

With three major cities in Florida, Orlando makes sense as the next destination in the state.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Population: 2.1 million

Orlando is a logical city for an NFL team.

Florida currently has three teams: the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, given Orlando's tourism, it is shocking that there is only one major professional sports team in the city: the NBA's Orlando Magic. Orlando City, SC, is one of the newest MLS franchises and is also increasing Orlando's fandom.

Due to Universal Studios and Disney World Resort, Orlando is one of the biggest tourist destinations. Tom Brady found massive success after moving to Florida, and that might be the thought of a future NFL legend.

10 Bronx, New York

An NFL franchise in Yankee Stadium would quickly make this team the talk of the NFL.

Population: 1.44 million

The MLB's New York Yankees are one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world.

Yankee Stadium is packed out for nearly every single game in the Bronx, and the stadium has also been used for college football over the last decade. Yankee Stadium hosts the annual pinstripe bowl for college football teams, so they already have the infrastructure in place for an NFL team.

Well, the New York Giants and Jets have a history of being the most supported teams in New York.

Now, New York City will finally have a team in its own area, as the Giants and Jets play in New Jersey.

With the excitement of a brand-new NFL franchise paired with playing at one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, this team would quickly become a highly supported one in New York and around the world.

Source: Bill Barnwell of ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

All population numbers are courtesy of MacroTrends.net