Victor Osimhen is a name that has been courted by an array of European heavyweights in the last couple of years, though a high-profile move has never come to fruition for the 25-year-old Lagos-born talent. The reason why is not clear, though it seems his stint in Naples will be coming to an end in the summer.

The centre-forward, who has chalked up 67 goals and 17 assists in his 119-game Napoli career, spearheaded his current employers to an unforeseen Serie A triumph last campaign – their first in 33 years.

Speaking to CBS, via Fabrizio Romano, the goal-getting talisman has addressed the rumours surrounding his in-the-balance future, insisting that his next move has already been decided. That said, despite mentioning the Premier League’s interest in his services, he remained relatively coy about his potential destination at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take. "I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I've already made.”

Sealing the signature of someone of Osimhen’s ilk will come at a price, however, which means that only a select few are able to match a) Napoli’s asking price and b) his wage demands but, thanks to his impressive return for the Naples-based outfit, he will not be short of suitors come the opening of the 2024 summer transfer window.

But who may they be? Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken a look at seven possible teams – four from England’s top flight – that should be harbouring an interest in the impressive forward, especially as he has all but insisted his future lies elsewhere. Ready? Let’s get stuck in!

Barcelona

Current strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Marc Guiu

Perhaps a surprise inclusion – especially with Robert Lewandowski leading their line – but reinforcements may be needed at Barcelona. Despite still being a reliable source of goals, the enigmatic Pole is seemingly past his goalscoring pomp. No longer scoring at a freakish rate, a long-term option for the club may be the way forward with fellow European giants around them continuing to enrich their attacking departments with young talent.

And while their financial issues might limit them in the transfer market, what better way to resolve their striker issue than with a proven goalscorer, both domestically and in Europe, in the shape of Osimhen? If Barcelona were to win the race for the sought-after Nigerian, they’ll have former striker Samuel Eto’o to thank, given Osimhen has previously stated that the Spanish side are his favourite team because of the Cameroonian.

"When I was young, my favourite team was Barça because of Samuel Eto'o. And it is still my favourite team."

Chelsea

Current strikers: Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are Osimhen’s biggest admirers, it seems, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that ‘conversations have happened’ over the Napoli marksman. Nicolas Jackson was sourced from Spanish outfit Villarreal in the summer but has not quite hit the heights expected of him given how lethal he was for The Yellow Submarine in the latter part of 2022/23.

He has scored just eight goals this season, with Armando Broja and Cole Palmer often deputising in his absence. With them currently struggling domestically and owner Todd Boehly historically having a tendency to splash the cash, Osimhen arriving in west London at the end of the season is a genuine possibility.

Jackson vs Broja vs Osimhen - 23/24 domestic stats compared Player Jackson Broja Osimhen Appearances 16(3) 6(7) 11(2) Goals 7 1 7 Assists 2 0 2 Shots per game 2.4 1 3.3 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 89.2 71.8 Aerials won per game 0.8 0.3 1.7 WhoScored rating 6.86 6.32 6.73 All statistics per WhoScored - (correct as of 23/01/24)

Real Madrid

Current strikers: Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu

It’s obvious that Los Blancos are searching for a Karim Benzema replacement. Often using a two-man striker partnership consisting of Brazilian duo Vinícius Jr and Rodrygo, signing an out-and-out centre-forward in the name of Osimhen would fix their frailties up top.

Most of their goals this season have been scored or created by marquee summer signing Jude Bellingham – but the Englishman’s form in front of goal cannot be sustainable. Real Madrid’s pursual of Kylian Mbappé has taken a bit of a nose dive after the Frenchman became ‘unimpressed’ with their approach, which means Carlo Ancelotti and his entourage may look elsewhere for an alternative – and Osimhen is there for the taking, it seems.

Manchester United

Current strikers: Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Erik ten Hag and his entourage shelled out a hefty sum for the young and inexperienced Rasmus Højlund in the summer months to alleviate Manchester United's never-ending struggles in the striker department. But for all of his promise, the young Dane’s poor goalscoring rate, alongside that of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho too, is a cause for concern in the Old Trafford camp. His struggles thus far may be at the expense of his teammates’ inability to find him with a pass, but there’s no doubt that he needs support.

Support from Osimhen would not only be ideal for Ten Hag’s fortunes with the club entering a new period under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but also for Hojlund’s development. Given that Anthony Martial has become an ever-unreliable figure at Old Trafford, securing Osimhen’s signature in the summer would be very wise.

Rashford, Hojlund and Garnacho - 23/24 Goals per Competition Competition Rashford Hojlund Garnacho Premier League 4 2 3 Champions League 0 5 1 FA Cup 0 0 0 Carabao Cup 0 0 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 23/01/24)

Tottenham Hotspur

Current strikers: Son Heung-min and Richarlison

The departure of Harry Kane was a day that all Tottenham Hotspur’s faithful dreaded. Despite pocketing around the £100m mark from his sale, the north Londoners didn’t spend too wisely in the remainder of the summer transfer window. As such, captain Son Heung-min – a winger by trade – has been used as their solitary striker for the best part of this season, with Richarlison also being used as an option from time to time.

And while some may argue that a new striker is not needed with the South Korean firing on all cylinders this term, Osimhen would be an excellent buy for the Ange Postecoglou era. It feels as if Spurs are a couple pieces of the puzzle away from pushing for a title and the 27-cap Nigeria international could be their next jigsaw piece.

Arsenal

Current strikers: Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah

From Tottenham to their arch-rivals Arsenal, the striker woes seem to all gather in the north of the English capital. Arsenal came whiskers away from securing a Premier League title in 2022/23 but eventually were pipped by Manchester City by five points. One of the main differences between the duo was the constant source of goals from a striker.

Pep Guardiola had Erling Haaland, while Mikel Arteta was often chopping and changing between the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, neither of whom are known for their potency. According to Dharmesh Sheth, the Gunners are in the market for a new frontman, and they would do well to sign Osimhen as their new talisman.

Paris Saint-Germain

Current strikers: Kylian Mbappé, Gonçalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani

Should Mbappé opt to up and leave the French capital this summer, Paris Saint-Germain will be rushing around like headless chickens to find a replacement. Finding someone at a similar level of the former Monaco is a practically impossible task, but not many would come closer to emulating the Frenchman’s importance than Osimhen.

Looking beyond Mbappé, the side from the French capital do have both Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani at their disposal – but there are concerns about whether either forward has the ability to fill the shoes of PSG's current superstar. With the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar marking a notable changing of the guard, the arrival of Osimhen would be a welcome change for the Parc des Princes fanbase.