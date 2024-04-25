Highlights Jamie Carragher has criticised Darwin Nunez's poor finishing and has suggested there's 'a big decision to be made' on the forward.

Nunez has one of the worst conversion rates of strikers in the top European leagues and has missed more big chances in the Premier League than anyone other than Erling Haaland.

Potential replacements for the Uruguayan include the likes of Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP and Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Jamie Carragher was critical of Darwin Nunez after the Liverpool forward's profligate display against Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The former Reds' vice-captain claimed the Uruguayan isn't good enough as he lacks a clinical edge in front of goal.

Nunez has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, but he also has one of the worst shot conversion rates in Europe's top five leagues. Carragher didn't hold back in his assessment of the forward after Liverpool's 2-0 defeat against Everton as he said:

"After two years there's going to be no improvement in him. This is what he is. He can cause trouble but he's erratic with his finishing - it's not enough to win you trophies so there's a big decision to be made on him."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has missed 26 big chances in the 2023/24 Premier League season, only Erling Haaland (30) has squandered more.

With the retired defender claiming a decision has to be made regarding Nunez's future, we've decided to take a look at seven strikers that could be brought in to replace the number nine if Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes choose to move in a different direction following Jurgen Klopp's departure.

Potential Replacements for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool Player Club Age Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP 25 Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen 23 Ivan Toney Brentford 28 Santiago Gimenez Feyenoord 23 Alexander Isak Newcastle United 24 Victor Osimhen Napoli 25 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 24

1 Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting CP

Previous links to Ruben Amorim as the new manager brought Viktor Gyokeres' name into the conversation for potential new signings at Anfield. It's yet to be seen whether that interest is followed up on due to the breakdown in talks to bring the Sporting CP boss to the club.

The Swede has been in electrifying form since moving to Portugal from Coventry City in 2023. The 25-year-old has shown the clinical edge Nunez is currently lacking, with over 30 goals to his name already as his club close in on a league trophy. Graeme Bailey reported Liverpool scouts were in attendance for a recent game in which Gyokeres netted a brace, meaning this is certainly a striker the Reds are keeping tabs on.

2 Victor Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen

Victor Boniface is a name that wouldn't have been on many people's radar before the 2023/24 season, but Bayer Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten run has shone a spotlight on all of their players. The Nigerian forward is no exception as he starred in the first half of the campaign before an adductor injury ruled him out for 11 Bundesliga matches and disrupted his form.

He also missed the opportunity to represent his country at the Africa Cup of Nations at the beginning of the year, but his first start since returning from injury saw Boniface score and assist against Werder Bremen. His record of 28 goal contributions in 29 appearances is still sensational and will have alerted potential suitors to the 23-year-old. Liverpool could swoop before his price tag becomes too outrageous due to interest from elsewhere.

3 Ivan Toney

Brentford

The advantage Ivan Toney holds over many of the other names on this list is that he is Premier League-proven. Brentford's talisman hasn't set the world alight in the 2023-24 season due to his gambling suspension, but the year prior was his true breakthrough term at the top level.

Toney netted 20 Premier League goals in the 2022/23 season as the majority of the top clubs in England took notice. Not only is he a more reliable goalscorer, but the 28-year-old's overall game is more advanced than that of Nunez. Toney is a Liverpool fan too, which could help the club compete with other clubs looking to secure his signature.

Related 10 Best Strikers in the Premier League Ranked Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Ivan Toney all feature as the 10 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

4 Santiago Gimenez

Feyenoord

Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez could well be a transfer target if Arne Slot is appointed as the new Reds' boss. The Mexican has worked brilliantly with his Dutch manager at Feyenoord and has risen to be one of the finest strikers in the Eredivisie.

The 23-year-old scored 15 times in his first league campaign after joining from Cruz Azul, helping the club to only their second title in the 21st century. That form has only improved as Gimenez has further adapted to his surroundings, as he's already broken the 20-goal mark in the Dutch top-flight. He's also got European experience under his belt, having found the net twice in the Champions League group stage.

5 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Alexander Isak is a player who would command an extremely high transfer fee, but he could just be worth the money. The Sweden international has transformed the Newcastle United attack since his move from Real Sociedad in 2022. Injury issues may be a cause for concern for Liverpool, who already have a squad full of players with persistent fitness problems.

However, the quality of the forward can't be denied. Isak has scored 17 Premier League goals this season at the time of writing and is in contention to lift the Golden Boot. He would bring the same versatility as Nunez along with his superior goalscoring record, as the 24-year-old is also more than capable of playing on the left flank.

Related Premier League Golden Boot Power Rankings (2023/24) The Premier League Golden Boot might be just as tight as the title race.

6 Victor Osimhen

Napoli

With several elite clubs in Europe set to be in the market for a new number nine, Victor Osimhen of Napoli is one of the most sought-after players in world football. The Nigerian was prolific as he fired the Italian side to a first Serie A title in over 30 years.

There were tentative links to Osimhen in late 2023, with The Mirror reporting the Reds were interested in the centre-forward after his contract talks with Napoli broke down. Klopp still had faith in Nunez at the time and most fans were happy to give the Uruguayan a chance, but that feeling appears to have dissipated and Osimhen could become a target once more with a new manager coming in.

7 Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus

Liverpool were said to be in the mix to sign Dusan Vlahovic when the forward was plying his trade for Fiorentina. The big Serbian is of a similar mould to Nunez, but the club missed out on their target as he opted to stay in Italy and sign for Juventus.

His time in Turin hasn't been incredible after two years of struggle initially. Vlahovic joined the club at one of the hardest times possible and was tasked with replacing the output of Cristiano Ronaldo of all players. While he hasn't lived up to that expectation, he's still scored more league goals in 2023/24 than Nunez as his form looks to be improving.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Premier League (Correct as of 25/04/2024)