Everton boss Sean Dyche could be on his way out of the club in the coming weeks if results don't pick up after four consecutive defeats to start the Premier League season - and that could see David Moyes come back into the Toffees dugout after a hiatus of over a decade, according to Nigel Reo-Coker.

Everton were soundly beaten in their opening two Premier League games against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur to mark a poor start to their campaign - but the last two results have hurt the most with consecutive 3-2 defeats to Bournemouth and Aston Villa coming after they had gone two goals to the good. It's seen outrage spread amongst the fanbase, and they are bottom of the league with a goal difference of minus nine - which has seen a shout for Moyes to come back in after 11 years away from Merseyside.

David Moyes Touted With an Everton Return

A managerial change could happen early with a fairytale return

Moyes was let go by West Ham United in May after a solid five-year spell in the capital, in which he recorded multiple top-half finishes and a European trophy - and having spent over a decade at Everton, the former Manchester United boss has been touted with a potential move back to Goodison Park by Reo-Coker.

Everton's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Wins 0 =15th Losses 4 =1st Goals scored 4 =13th Goals conceded 13 20th Shots taken 10.8 17th Shots conceded 14.3 =12th

Speaking on the BBC's 'Premier League Review', Reo-Coker hinted that if Dyche was to leave Goodison, there would be a potential perfect match waiting in the wings in the form of Moyes - with the former West Ham midfielder stating that he 'knows the club' and that he could be on the cards should Dyche depart. He said:

"I'm not putting words out there. I'm not putting it out there, but there is a certain David Moyes, who knows that club very well, inside out, who currently isn't managing anyone. "And the pressure is different now on Sean Dyche, where Everton might look to change manager and bring someone else in for new ideas or a fresh start. But it's very worrying."

Moyes Could Take Over Everton in Similar State

His first spell came when Everton were in a relegation battle

Moyes came to Everton in a similar scenario to which Dyche finds himself now; and the rest is history, with the Scot leading the club to the Champions League within just three full seasons of being at the Goodison Park helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes oversaw 518 games in charge of Everton, winning 218 of those clashes.

Everton had only won one of their previous thirteen games before Moyes was brought in as they sat above the relegation zone on goal difference, with just six goals in that period - but four wins from their last nine under the Glaswegian saw them survive by seven points.

The late 2000's was Everton's best spell under Moyes, where, barring an 11th-placed finish in 2005/26, the Toffees landed in the top six for an impressive four seasons out of five - and failed to finish below eighth until he departed for United in 2012/13.

Moyes had a similar success story at West Ham, dragging them from perennial relegation candidates to Europa League regulars and then a Europa Conference League trophy - and though he left at the end of last season, he certainly has a decent pull - so he would be a solid option if Dyche was to leave.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-09-24.