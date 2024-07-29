Highlights Leon Edwards was unable to successfully defend his title for a third time at UFC 304 in Manchester.

'Rocky' was dominated from start to finish against Belal Muhammad.

Despite the loss, Edwards is not short of options going forward as he looks to reclaim the title.

Despite being a big favourite coming into UFC 304, Leon Edwards was dominated by Belal Muhammad and lost the UFC welterweight title which he has held for the past two years. In his post-fight interview, the now former champion, Edwards, claimed that his body just did not feel right when he was in the Octagon, and he also hinted that the time he was fighting at played a big part in his performance. UFC 304 was of course held at a regular United States catered time despite being held in the UK which saw a lot of backlash from fans and fighters competing on the card.

Now that Edwards is without a title for the first time in two years, despite there obviously being disappointment there about losing his title, this could give ‘Rocky’ an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and rebuild himself by fighting hungry contenders to work his way back to the title.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through four possible fighters Edwards could end up facing next as he looks to reclaim the UFC welterweight title.

Belal Muhammad

Edwards called for an immediate rematch in his post-fight interview

Despite UFC president Dana White seemingly shutting down the idea of Edwards being the next fighter to face Muhammad, given that there isn’t currently a clear number one contender for the welterweight title, the UFC could very easily pivot and have Edwards and the newly crowned champion, Muhammad, compete in their third fight against each other later this year.

Despite being stacked with talent, the UFC’s welterweight division is in a bit of a predicament at the moment as there isn’t really a fighter in the division who sticks out as a truly deserving challenger. Kamaru Usman is on a three-fight losing streak, Shavkat Rakhmonov hasn’t beaten an opponent inside the top five and neither has Jack Della Maddalena. Given the fact that there is no obvious next challenger for the welterweight title right now, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that ‘Rocky’ could find himself in the Octagon with Muhammad for the third time later this year.

Given the nature of the way Edwards lost, it may be hard for him to sell the idea of an immediate rematch to the UFC, however, if there was something going on with Edwards which explains his lacklustre performance, for example an injury, the UFC may be more open to giving him an immediate rematch at the title he successfully defended twice.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Rakhmonov is an undefeated prospect who many people consider to be a future champion

Another possible opponent Edwards could find himself across the Octagon against next is the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov, 29, has quickly become a big fan favourite in the UFC and with an undefeated professional MMA record of 18-0 with an incredible 100% finish rate (8 KO’s 10 submissions), it is obvious to see why fans look forward to watching him fight so much.

Out of the current top five contenders at 170lbs, Rakhmonov is probably the most likely fighter to receive a shot at the welterweight title next, however, if that does not materialise, a showdown in the meantime against Edwards would be a great fight to make and is one which every MMA fan would love to watch.

Jack Della Maddalena

JDM is undefeated in the UFC and is a big star in Oceania

Another potential fighter who could face Edwards next is Australian top contender, Jack Della Maddalena. Despite it being rumoured for a while that he was going to be facing Rakhmonov at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, a complication with surgery on a broken arm he suffered in his most recent win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 meant that the fight between the two top contenders could not take place despite that seemingly being the plan for a while. This fight not happening is possibly the main reason why there is no obvious number-one contender in the welterweight division right now.

With Rakhmonov being the most likely fighter in the top five of the welterweight rankings to be next for a title shot, it leaves the Australian knockout artist without a fight, however, that could no longer be the case. With UFC 305 coming slightly too early for Della Maddalena, a big showdown at the end of the year against Edwards could be perfect for the Australian as it gives him time to fully recover his arm and also put him in a position where if he wins the fight, he’s got a good case to be fighting for the world title next.

Ian Machado Garry

Garry and Edwards have some pretty interesting and heated history together

One fight which UFC president Dana White seemed a big fan of going towards at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference is Edwards vs Ian Machado Garry.

Despite the undefeated Irishman being ranked just #7 in the welterweight rankings, there is a case to be made for him to face the former champion, Edwards, next, as there is some significant, highly talked about history between the two which involved Garry getting kicked out of Edwards’ gym.

Towards the back end of last year, a story surfaced in the MMA world that Garry had been kicked out of Edwards’ gym, Team Renegade, however, the Irishman very quickly responded to that story, claiming that he was not kicked out and instead, was “politely asked not to return.”

“No, I was not thrown out of Leon Edwards’ gym. I was politely asked not to return because we are potentially on a collision path.”

Despite the Irishman seemingly clearing up the situation, ‘Rocky’ has gone on to brand Garry a ‘weirdo’ and has also bragged about sending him to the hospital from previous sparring sessions, as well as claiming that he has been kicked out of multiple gyms in the past.

Given the history and bad blood between the two, the UFC could strike while the iron is hot and make a huge grudge match between Edwards and Garry next.