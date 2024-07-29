Highlights Paddy Pimblett secured the biggest win of his career at UFC 304 - defeating Bobby Green in Manchester.

The Liverpool native impressed many in Manchester and will now be in the lightweight rankings as he looks to climb up the division.

'The Baddy' has his eyes on Renato Moicano, but there are plenty of options for the 155-pound star.

Last weekend at UFC 304 at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester in what many people believed was going to be the toughest test of his career so far, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett choked King Green unconscious in the very first round with an impressive triangle choke which also almost broke the lightweight veteran’s arm in the process.

Coming into UFC 304, there was a lot of pressure on the Scouser as not only was he set to face the toughest test of his career in Green, but there was a spot in the UFC’s lightweight rankings on the line. The 25-fight UFC veteran, Green, came into the fight ranked #15 and it is Pimblett who come Tuesday morning when the rankings update, will take his spot in the top 15.

Now that ‘The Baddy’ is going to have a ranking next to his name, this is where the door opens for some potentially huge fights against huge names. Pimblett called his shot in his post-fight interview and called out #10 ranked lightweight, Renato Moicano, despite already having a fight booked against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris this September.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through some of the fighters which Pimblett could face next and why they make sense as well as their chances of happening.

Renato Moicano

Pimblett called out the #10 ranked Brazilian in his post-fight interview

Going off of Pimblett’s post-fight interview, it seems clear that there was one name and one name only on his mind if he was successful against King Green and that is #10 ranked UFC lightweight contender, Renato ‘Money’ Moicano.

Pimblett’s call out of Moicano shouldn’t have really been a shock to people as prior to his fight at UFC 304, in an interview with New York Post Sports, ‘The Baddy’ laid out his pathway towards the UFC lightweight title and the step after beating King Green in his pathway was to fight the Brazilian veteran, Moicano.

“Well, obviously the fight with Bobby Green, then I fight Moicano, Moicano’s ranked No.10 at the minute but he’s fighting Saint Denis so he could win or lose, he could end up going up or down.”

The talk of Pimblett and Moicano fighting didn’t just stem from this one interview, it goes as far back as May where following a win in a jiu-jitsu match at the UFC Apex, the Brazilian got on the microphone and said “Paddy Pimblett, easy money, let’s go.”

Despite the two being extremely eager to fight each other, there is no true bad blood between Pimblett and Moicano and both fighters have stated in the past that they find each other funny and that if they fight one day, the build-up would be epic. Despite both parties wanting and pushing for the fight to happen, there is one thing in the way of that fight happening right now and that is the fact that Moicano already has a fight booked. ‘Money’ will face off against #12 ranked lightweight, Benoit Saint Denis in the main event of UFC Paris this September.

This will be a tough test for Moicano but if he gets through it successfully, it will make the fight against Pimblett inevitable and it will no doubt be next. Pimblett vs Moicano would not only be phenomenal for the build-up, the fight would also be very good as both men are as good as it gets on the ground but they can also slog it out on the feet so it makes for a great future fight.

Benoit Saint Denis

Saint Denis could spoil Pimblett’s plans by beating Moicano at UFC Paris

The danger of Pimblett calling out Moicano is that the Brazilian already has a fight booked for this September at UFC Paris, where he will take on French prospect, Benoit Saint Denis, who is fresh off a pretty brutal KO loss to former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

With the Scouser clearly targeting Moicano as his next opponent, it would be typical for the Frenchman to spoil the party and tear apart Pimblett’s plans for a huge showdown with ‘Money’ Moicano. However, if this does happen and Saint Denis is the man who walks out of Paris successful, the UFC’s plans could change, and it could be the Frenchman who Pimblett finds himself across the Octagon from early next year.

Saint Denis was given a huge opportunity by the UFC at UFC 299, where despite him being ranked outside the top 10 in the lightweight division, he managed to secure himself a huge fight against fan-favourite, UFC veteran, Poirier. Despite being a favourite coming into the fight, the Frenchman was knocked out by Poirier in round two, which led to ‘The Diamond’ getting a shot at UFC lightweight gold just months later against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Despite Saint Denis being unsuccessful against Poirier, if he can defeat Moicano and secure himself a fight against Paddy ‘The Baddy,’ he will be right back on track to where he wants to get to.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier has recently softened talk of retirement and has a desire to have fun fights

Following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in what looks to be his UFC title fight, Dustin Poirier seemed to all but confirm his retirement from MMA. For weeks leading up to UFC 302, Poirier was teasing that his fight at UFC 302 against Makhachev could be his last, win, lose or draw. However, just weeks after the fight which he lost via fifth-round submission, Poirier softened talk of retirement and seemed to confirm that he was going to continue fighting.

One thing which Poirier has mentioned when speaking about continuing fighting is that he wants to have fun fights against some of the top lightweights. Paddy Pimblett will likely ranked 11 spots below ‘The Diamond’ in the UFC lightweight rankings come Tuesday morning but a fight between the two would be an absolute barn-burner and one which every MMA fan would love to watch

As this fight falls under the category of ‘fun fights’ which Poirier mentioned is a big thing for him, it makes a fight against Pimblett a possibility, even if it has a slim chance of happening.