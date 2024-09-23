Key Takeaways Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League thanks to a solid defensive effort.

David Raya was at the heart of the defensive work, making multiple saves, but footage after the match showed him limping.

Arsenal have several players currently out injured, and given Raya's stellar form, Mikel Arteta can't afford to lose another important player.

While there were plenty of positives to take away from Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City over the weekend, the overriding feeling for Gunners supporters will be one of pain and disappointment given that they came so close to taking all three points at the Etihad. It has been almost two years since anyone has managed such a feat, yet with 10 men for the whole of the second period, Mikel Arteta nearly masterminded the impossible.

The pillar of Arsenal's efforts was their incredible defensive unit, with everyone playing the role as part of a 5-4-0 formation that saw the visitors camped outside their own penalty area. Heading it up was the imperious David Raya. Off the back of his Champions League heroics, the 29-year-old pulled off a number of important saves and was dominant in his command of his 18-yard-box.

Raya's importance to the Gunners cannot be understated. Which is why fans will nervously be waiting after some worrying footage was released of the goalkeeper in the aftermath of the physical encounter.

The shot-stopper also had a bandage around his leg

In the hours following the hotly contested draw at the Etihad, a video emerged of the former Brentford star making his way out of the Etihad stadium. However, he wasn't walking too freely as it was clear that Raya was carrying some form of knock based on how he was limping.

The goalkeeper had gone down for a substantial period during the second half, but this was believed to be due to cramp. In the footage, though, he could be seen sporting a bandage over his knee and refused to speak to reporters while seemingly being in some discomfort.

A potential injury to the man who sealed a permanent move in the summer on a deal worth £85k p/w is not what the Emirates doctor ordered. The club's injury list is already substantial, and another big name being added to it as they try to build momentum both domestically and in Europe could be catastrophic.

Captain Martin Odegaard is the most prominent name currently sidelined, with the Norwegian sustaining an ankle injury over the international break. New signing Mikel Merino injured his shoulder in training mere days after completing his move, while defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are other notable absentees.

With the exception of Odegaard, no one on the list is as important to the squad as Raya. In fact, one could argue that he is even more important than his skipper. As brilliant as the 25-year-old is, the Gunners have proven their ability to adapt against Tottenham and Manchester City. They also have serviceable strength in depth in the middle of the park. Without Raya, the drop-off in between the sticks would be substantial, as very few have come close to his level in the entire Premier League in the last 12 months.

Raya's Incredible Form For Arsenal

The 'keeper won the golden glove last season

Statistically, Raya has been nothing short of incredible since he made the move to North London on an initial loan last summer. He kept 16 clean sheets in the top flight a season ago which handed him the Premier League golden glove award. He has backed that up with another four in six in all competitions this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the invention of the award, David Raya is only the second Arsenal goalkeeper to win the Premier League golden glove outright.

He also ranked in the 96th percentile in minutes per goal conceded as the Gunners let in the fewest number of Premier League goals in a single season since Liverpool managed to let in just 22 efforts during the 2018/2019 campaign. That is Arsenal's lowest figure since Arsene Wenger led them to just 17 conceded strikes in 1998.

David Raya's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Stat Raya Clean Sheets 16 Shots Faced 68 Saves 45 Minutes per Goal Conceded 120 Goals conceded 24

However, where he has been most impressive, is in keeping out efforts that he has no write in doing so. In the Premier League alone this season, Raya has conceded 1.3 fewer goals than the xG against him suggests he should have. That is by in large to some incredible stops, namely the effort to deny Ollie Watkins from point-blank range against Aston Villa.

Incidents like that, cannot be measured purely by statistics. Instead, they are just admired. Often duplicated, never replicated. And Arsenal cannot replicate their number one in any way, shape or form. For their sake, they will need to hope Raya makes a speedy recovery.