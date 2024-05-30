Highlights The Bulls may face tough decisions in a possible rebuild.

The Thunder, Magic, Spurs, and Jazz could sign forward Patrick Williams.

Williams brings shooting and defense to bolster teams.

Patrick Williams is set to be a restricted free agent this summer. With this free agency not being a very strong one, Williams could find himself being targeted by multiple teams this summer. The Chicago Bulls can match any offer sheet that he signs, but it may be time for Williams to leave the Windy City.

Last season, Williams played just 43 games after undergoing season-ending foot surgery in February. In those 43 games, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also shot 44.3 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three. He also had a defensive rating of 116.5. Williams has shown throughout his four years in the NBA that he is a prototypical 3-and-D player.

Patrick Williams Stats 2023-24 G 43 PPG 10.0 RPG 3.9 APG 1.5 SPG 0.9 BPG 0.8 FG% 44.3% 3PT% 39.9%

With the Bulls in a tough spot roster wise, they could look to rebuild this offseason by trading away players like Zach LaVine , Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic , while possibly losing others such as DeMar DeRozan and Andre Drummond in free agency. With a possible rebuild starting, does Chicago see Williams as a player that they could build around?

The Bulls drafted Williams fourth overall in the 2020 draft, but he has yet to live up to that selection. He is a knockdown shooter, a career 41 percent from three, and a great defender, but he has been unable to stay healthy at times in his short career. If Chicago does not see him as a player that they can build around or afford to match another team's offer, then expect many teams around the league to try and sign him this summer.

Here are five potential landing spots for Williams in free agency.

Chicago Bulls

Bulls match any offer sheet to bring back Williams

The Bulls have a lot of questions that they have to answer this offseason. The main one is whether they should begin a rebuild. With DeRozan set to enter free agency and LaVine on the trade market, Chicago seems like they are heading in that direction. If they do start a rebuild, they could decide to match any offer sheet to keep Williams on their roster as a player that they could build around.

Last season, Chicago knocked the Atlanta Hawks out of the play-in, but were then eliminated by the Miami Heat in their second Play-In game. This was the second straight season that the Bulls have been eliminated in the Play-In, and they have made the playoffs just once in the last seven seasons. They are expected to get Lonzo Ball back from his knee injury next season. It would be his first time on an NBA court since 2022. Despite this, the smart thing for the Bulls to do is to begin a rebuild, and Williams could be a huge part of it.

Patrick Williams - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 114.3 112.7 DRTG 115.5 114.4 NRTG -1.2 -1.7

Williams is a great shooter and defender who Chicago can build around. They took him fourth overall in 2020 for a reason, so why would they give up on him already? They do need Williams to stay on the court though. Last season he played just 43 games after playing all 82 in 2022-23. He also missed much of the 2021-22 season, as he played in just 17 games. If Williams can become more durable, he could be a key piece of a possible rebuild along with guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder add more shooting and defense

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the surprise team last season. They finished with the best record in the Western Conference behind MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rookie of the Year runner-up Chet Holmgren . Their season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

After the season OKC had, along with the amount of young stars and future draft picks that they have, the Thunder are in a great spot for the future. They could also look to sign a couple of free agents this summer. One of them may be Williams.

The Thunder were reportedly interested in Williams at last season's trade deadline, but were unable to make a deal with Chicago to get him. That could change this summer. With the Thunder having more cap space than Chicago, they may make a strong offer to Williams that the Bulls would not be able to match.

A change of scenery may be good for the 22-year-old, and he would be a great addition to the Thunder roster. He would add another young player who has a ton of potential that he did not show in Chicago. Williams is a 6-foot-7 forward who is a great shooter and defender. The Thunder could use him off the bench or as a starter, but either way, he would make an impact on both sides of the court. If OKC was able to sign him this summer, look for the already great team to compete for their franchise's first championship next season.

Orlando Magic

Magic add a knockdown shooter

The Orlando Magic , much like the Thunder, were a team that surprised many last season. They finished with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference and took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Orlando looks like a contender after a long rebuild.

They were the second-best defensive team last season, only trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves . They did struggle with scoring, especially three-point shooting, where they finished tied with the Detroit Pistons for last in the NBA with just 11.0 threes made per game. If they were to add Williams this offseason, it would help their three-point shooting while also adding another good defender to the roster.

The Magic have already turned around a former Bulls' draft pick that did not live up to his potential in the Windy City in Wendell Carter Jr. They could look to do the same for Williams if they were to go after him this offseason. Williams would add another great defender to one of the best defensive teams in the league, as well as scoring.

The Magic struggled all of last season scoring the ball, and it really hurt them in their series against the Cavaliers. Bringing in Williams would add another three-point shooter alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Magic look like they are ready to compete in the Eastern Conference, and adding a few free agents this summer might just result in them making a Finals run next season.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs add shooting and defense next to Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have a busy summer ahead of them. It all started with them lucking out in the NBA Draft Lottery and receiving both the fourth and eighth selections in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. They are trying to build around Rookie of the Year winner, Victor Wembanyama , and could look to make a splash in free agency. Adding a 3-and-D player like Williams could propel the Spurs into a playoff contender next season.

San Antonio struggled both offensively and defensively last season. Their lone bright spots at both ends of the court were Wembanyama and Devin Vassell. The rest of their roster struggles to be consistent scorers and defenders. This offseason, they should look to add a solid three-point shooter and defender, both of which they would get in Williams.

The Spurs have a ton of cap space for them to offer Williams a contract that the Bulls would not match. If they were able to pry Williams away from Chicago, he could become the starting small forward for San Antonio, or they could also use him off of the bench. Either way, Williams would be a player that could help the Spurs get back to their winning ways next season, especially if they are able to draft or trade for their point guard of the future.

Utah Jazz

Jazz add scoring

The Utah Jazz missed the playoffs once again last season and have some decisions to make this summer. The first is whether they are going to keep or trade away their star player in Lauri Markkanen. If they do trade him away, they would then start a rebuild. If this happens, look for Utah to add another former Bull in Williams.

The Jazz were able to turn around Markkanen's career. Markkanen was drafted by the Bulls but did not find his full potential until he arrived in Utah. The Jazz could do the same with another Bulls' player who has not reached his full potential yet in Williams. Williams would help the Jazz space the floor due to his three-point shooting whether they start a complete rebuild or not.

That would then open up the inside for Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler. He would also add another defender to a team that needs it. If the Jazz decide not to trade away some of their star players, then adding Williams could help them get back into the playoffs next season.

With Williams entering free agency as a restricted free agent this summer, the Bulls ultimately have the final decision of whether or not to keep him. There are multiple teams that can offer Williams more money than the Bulls may want to pay him, which could then lead to the former fourth overall pick leaving the Windy City this offseason.