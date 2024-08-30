Key Takeaways Isaac Okoro's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is uncertain due to restricted free agency after a solid season.

The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers are interested in Okoro.

Okoro's defensive skills and youth make him an attractive addition to playoff contenders seeking to improve their rosters.

Isaac Okoro has been a promising, but somewhat unknown member of the Cleveland Cavaliers since the team drafted him in 2020. After an impressive rookie season for a pitiful Cavaliers team, he improved his three-point efficiency and settled in as an up and coming three-and-D prospect.

Okoro’s role took a notable step back during his third season, where he was overshadowed by more complete talents on an increasingly competitive roster. Thus began the rumors that Okoro’s time in Cleveland may be coming to an end in the near future.

Those rumors proved futile, at least for a year, as Okoro returned to a more prominent role and turned in the most effective season of his young career. However, after a solid season and restricted free agency looming for the defensive-minded wing, it seems that Cleveland will still be forced to move on from Okoro.

According to Sam Amico of HoopsWire, four teams are interested in Okoro’s services. With a qualifying offer the likely outcome, a sign-and-trade could be in the works before the season begins.

4 Detroit Pistons

Projected Starters: Cade Cunningham, Malik Beasley, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren

The Detroit Pistons are a natural fit for Okoro’s talents. A youthful roster still searching for its identity, Okoro’s stifling defense and battle-tested skillset would benefit a team looking to return to the postseason.

With former Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff joining the fold in Detroit , the connection makes even more sense. Bickerstaff has coached Okoro throughout his entire career and seemingly knows how to get the best out of him.

Isaac Okoro Statistics w/ Cavs PPG 8.5 RPG 2.9 APG 1.7 SPG 0.8

The Pistons have recently added two defensive-minded prospects through the draft in Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II , and the addition of Okoro would only strengthen the team on that side. Considering Detroit brought in shoot-first wings including Tim Hardaway Jr, Malik Beasley, and Tobias Harris , Okoro would provide a nice contrast from the team’s other additions.

3 San Antonio Spurs

Projected Starters: Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes, Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs seem ready to compete this year behind their transcendent future superstar, Victor Wembanyama . With savvy veteran additions including Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes , the Spurs seem to desire a return to the playoffs sooner rather than later.

Adding Okoro would provide an underrated defensive talent alongside the Spurs' solid core of young wings that includes Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan . As one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season, Okoro would help shore up some of the team’s problems on the perimeter.

Spurs Defensive Stats 2023-24 DRTG 115.6 (21st) Opponent Points in Paint 54.8 (28th) SPG 7.1 (22nd)

Okoro would help further balance the inexperienced youth and the playoff-tested veterans after playing a role in Cleveland’s recent playoff runs. While not close to a star, Okoro would help San Antonio’s playoff chances this year.

2 Washington Wizards

Projected Starters: Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Sarr, Jonas Valančiūnas

A team without much direction is the Washington Wizards , who seemingly can’t decide whether they want to compete or rebuild. Considering the team’s reported interest in Okoro, it seems the franchise still hasn’t picked a direction.

Okoro would obviously help one of the NBA’s bottom-feeders and a pitiful defensive product. The Wizards are led by Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma , two high-volume, but inconsistent scorers. Big man Alexanadre Sarr was the team’s prized draft pick this summer, but Washington still has a notable lack of depth on the wings.

Wizards Guard Depth 2024-25 Player MPG (2023-24) Jordan Poole 30.1 Corey Kispert 25.8 Malcolm Brogdon 28.7 (39 GP) Jared Butler 14.2 (40 GP) Johnny Davis 12.3 (6 GP)

Only two of the team's guards from last season will be returning to a prominent role, emphasizing the need for more talent. Okoro alone can’t keep the Wizards from finishing among the league’s worst teams this season, but he would make them a bit more competitive. As a team without many proven contributors, Okoro would be a big addition for a franchise that didn’t do much this offseason.

1 Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Starters: James Harden, Terrance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr, Ivica Zubac

As the only playoff team reported to have interest in Okoro, the Los Angeles Clippers seem to be looking for a viable replacement for Paul George before the season begins. A roster that still boasts two stars in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard , Los Angeles is determined to remain competitive.

Okoro obviously cannot single-handedly replace the production of an All-Star talent like George, but his youth and defensive prowess would be welcome in a veteran-laden team. The Clippers possess one of the oldest rosters in the league and desperately need an injection of youth to shore up the team's complicated injury history. While he has ample playoff experience, Okoro is still just 23 years old.

Clippers' Oldest Players Player Age P.J. Tucker 39 Nicolas Batum 35 James Harden 35 Kawhi Leonard 33 Norman Powell 31

The Clippers made minor additions to shore up their big loss, but Okoro would be the best player the team added this summer. If the Clippers are hoping to remain a postseason contender, the franchise would be wise to pursue Okoro or another established difference-maker.

Okoro's skills would be a welcome addition to essentially every team in the NBA, playoff contender or not. Every roster can always use more plus-defenders, and his slowly progressing offensive repetoire gives hope that he can be a decent enough contributor on that end.

If a sign-and-trade does occur, Cleveland will likely be searching for low-cost value in return, while Okoro's new team will be responsible for handing out his next long-term contract next summer.