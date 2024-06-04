Highlights Miles Bridges may stay or leave Charlotte in the offseason due to his successful season, drawing interest from other teams.

Bridges' consistency in scoring, durability, and potential bring value to teams seeking a reliable offensive option.

Potential landing spots for Bridges include Charlotte, Detroit, Portland, Memphis, and Los Angeles Clippers, where he could boost teams' performance.

With the Charlotte Hornets missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season, they may look to make some changes this offseason. One of those changes may be to let one of their star players, Miles Bridges, walk this summer in free agency. Charlotte may also look to keep the 26-year-old forward, as they did not trade him at last year's trade deadline.

Bridges is coming off of the best season of his five-year NBA career. After coming back from his ten-game suspension at the beginning of the season, he averaged a career-high 21.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 69 games. He also made a career-high 2.3 three-pointers per game. This was surprising because he had not played basketball since the 2021-22 season due to him missing the 2022-23 season while being involved in a domestic violence case.

He did post his worst defensive rating of his career at 119.6. Bridges is known more for his offense, as his highest defensive rating of his career was 111.7 during his rookie season. Despite the poor defense, Bridges played 37.4 minutes per game, the fourth highest in the NBA, and was a consistent scorer for a beaten-up Hornets team.

Miles Bridges Stats 2023-24 Category Stat G 69 PPG 21.0 RPG 7.3 APG 3.3 FG% 46.2% 3PT% 34.9%

Bridges enters the summer as a restricted free agent. He has said that he wants to stay in Charlotte, but there should be many other teams looking to sign the 6-7 forward. He brings consistent scoring and durability to any team that signs him. He has never played in less than 65 games in a season, and has shown over his past two seasons that he can give a team a consistent 20 points a night.

Here are five potential landing spots for Bridges in free agency.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets keep key young piece

The Charlotte Hornets finished last season as the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference. They do own the sixth pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, and with a core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller , that pick could help the Hornets turn their franchise around. Re-signing Bridges would also be a huge piece of Charlotte ending their eight-year playoff drought.

The Hornets seem like they are very interested in keeping Bridges around. They did not trade him at the trade deadline last season despite interest from other teams. That shows that Charlotte wants to work on re-signing the 26-year-old forward this offseason. Bridges has also shown interest in returning to Charlotte next season.

Bridges was one of the lone bright spots last season in Charlotte. On a team that suffered a multitude of injuries throughout the year, Bridges played in 69 games and averaged a career-high 37.4 minutes per game. He also posted career highs in points, rebounds, and threes made per game last season. Bridges did this despite not stepping on an NBA court in over a year. He proved that he can still play at a high level and that can help the Hornets contend for a playoff spot next season.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons add another young piece

The Detroit Pistons once again found themselves with the worst record in the NBA last season. To make matters worse, they fell from having the best odds to win the first overall pick, to falling to the fifth pick. The Pistons are set to have a ton of cap space to use this summer to try and turn the franchise in the right direction. One player that they have shown interest in is Bridges.

Detroit finished last season scoring just 109.9 points per game, 27th in the NBA. They also tied for last with the Orlando Magic with just 11.0 three-pointers made per game. Adding Bridges this offseason could turn the offense around. Bridges averaged 21.0 points per game last season, which would have trailed just Cade Cunningham in Detroit. He also made 2.3 threes per game, which would be an upgrade for a poor-shooting Pistons roster.

If Detroit picks up Bridges this offseason, they could create one of the best young frontcourts in the league as well. With Jalen Duren looking like a future All-Star, putting Bridges next to him in the lineup would space the floor for Duren in the paint. Pairing him alongside Duren, as well as Cunningham and Jaden Ivey may just turn around the Pistons' lack of success next season.

Trail Blazers

The Blazers get some direction in the post Dame Lillard era

The Portland Trail Blazers started the post - Damian Lillard era by finishing with the worst record in the Western Conference. Portland struggled most of the season with injuries to their top stars, including last year's third overall pick, Scoot Henderson . The Blazers did luck out in the Draft by securing both the seventh and the fourteenth picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. With those two selections and a combination of young talent, the Blazers may just be a few pieces away from once again being competitive in the West. Adding Bridges this summer would help their roster immensely.

Portland finished last season in the bottom three in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and three-pointers made per game. They also averaged just 106.4 points per game, the second-worst in the league. Bridges would help them in all of these categories. He improved his three-point shooting last season and would have averaged the second most points on the Blazers roster, trailing just Afernee Simons.

With Portland's young core of Henderson, Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe, signing Bridges would add another young player to the roster. Bridges would also bring another experienced player to Portland to pair with Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant. With the addition of Bridges and everyone staying healthy, the Blazers may be in a position to compete in the West next season.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies look towards bounce-back season by adding young forward

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a disappointing season. Before the season, they were thought of as a potential title contender in the West, but instead finished with the third-worst record in the Western Conference.

They started the season without their star player Ja Morant , who was suspended early in the season. He then suffered a season-ending injury after returning. Morant wasn't the only Grizzlies player that struggled with injuries. Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, and much of the rest of the roster also struggled with injuries most of the season.

They did find a diamond in the rough in GG Jackson last year, proving that he could be a key piece in the Grizzlies' success in the future. They also secured the ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft, which they may look to trade for more depth. With their core pieces returning next season, Memphis could look to make some moves this offseason to get back to competing next season. One player they could be interested in is Bridges.

Memphis still sees itself as a title contender next season, but they do need to add a few pieces to keep up with the rest of the Western Conference. Signing Bridges this offseason would help them do just that. Bridges would add a durable piece to a roster that needs it. He would also add both inside and outside scoring, something that Memphis struggled with last season. His lackluster defense would also not be as much as a problem in Memphis due to him being paired with Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt.

If the Grizzlies do decide to make a run after Bridges this offseason, he would help them get back to competing next season, as long as the rest of the roster stays healthy.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers find a replacement for Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers have a busy summer ahead of them. They once again were eliminated early in the playoffs, something that has happened too much during the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. They also have multiple key pieces entering free agency this summer. Those players include George and James Harden . With George likely to gain a lot of attention from other teams, the Clippers may have to look for another player to replace him next season. One option they have is to sign Bridges.

Bridges would be a good replacement for George if he decides to leave this offseason. Bridges is a great scorer who would fit perfectly next to Leonard and Harden if he re-signs. The one thing Bridges does not bring to the team that George did is defense. Los Angeles should be able to make up for Bridges' lackluster defense, but their success rests on the shoulders of Leonard staying healthy.

If the Clippers do decide to sign Bridges this offseason, they would add another scorer to a team full of them. It would be even better if they were able to bring him in as well as re-sign George. Even if George doesn't stay, if they are able to sign Bridges, look for Los Angeles to once again be a contender next season.

Bridges is set to enter free agency this offseason. He has said that he wants to remain in Charlotte and the Hornets do want to keep him, but many other teams around the league will be interested in adding the 26-year-old forward.