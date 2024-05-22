Highlights The Lakers can offer a solid package for Allen, boosting rim protection and Davis' game.

New Orleans may trade Ingram for Allen, providing scoring and guard assistance.

Houston offers a potential trade for Allen, maintaining paint protection and providing depth for Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, amidst a flurry of trade rumors surrounding multiple players, seem to be on the cusp of moving one of their players in favor of retooling their squad for next season. Because of both the drastic progression of Evan Mobley and his improved numbers at the center, it’s looking more and more likely that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will be the one to go.

What would this look like? Who could Cleveland potentially receive in return? Here’s a look at five possible landing spots for Allen.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers could put together a solid package of assets for Allen

The Los Angeles Lakers, amidst a first round postseason exit, will most likely be looking for ways to drastically improve their roster entering next season. Allen, an established paint presence, could be just the piece they're looking for.

Along with providing a substantial amount of rim protection alongside Anthony Davis, Allen’s ability to run the paint would also allow Davis to stretch his game out more. Especially coming off a season in which he garnered defensive player of the year attention, the inclusion of Allen’s defensive acumen and rebounding prowess could no doubt elevate Davis’s game to even greater heights.

An example of a viable trade between the teams would be Allen to Los Angeles in exchange for Rui Hachimura and Jalen Hood-Schifino (and possibly some future draft picks). This trade, while overtly positive for the Lakers, could also work in the Cavaliers' favor as well.

Hachimura, although never fully playing to the potential placed upon him as a younger player, has developed into a consistently effective forward. This season with the Lakers, he put up some of the best numbers of his career.

Rui Hachimura Statistics Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 13.6 4.3 1.2 53.7 Career 12.7 4.8 1.3 49.3

It’s also important to note that Hachimura, in addition to still being at the dawn of his career, has been in two wildly different (yet almost equally impeding) situations with his teams. Yet he’s still been able to remain consistent.

With the Washington Wizards, he was part of a team that didn’t seem to know which direction they were heading. Even at this point, they’re still in basketball limbo, lacking talent, cap space and picks.

Then, with the Lakers, he had more veterans around him, which every young player stands to benefit from, but didn’t have the proper setup to develop at the pace that’s best for him. The Lakers, currently possessing two top-75 players, including the 40-year-old LeBron James, as well as being one of the most decorated teams in the league, have an immediate urgency to win.

Starting in a situation where success isn’t viable, and then following that with a situation where a lack of success isn’t tolerated doesn’t exactly put a young player in the best position to develop.

Slotting him into a lineup in which the primary scorers are already established could alleviate the pressure of having to make that next step, as well as being talented enough to make up for his defensive shortcomings, could be just what he needs to actually make that next step. The Cavaliers, also, have been searching for just the right small-forward in the starting lineup. Max Strus, although having the capacity for big games, was inconsistent.

The Cavaliers would also receive a young guard in Hood-Schifino with relatively high upside, who could provide some steady production at the guard spot (alongside Craig Porter Jr) if they do decide to also move on from Darius Garland this offseason.

New Orleans Pelicans

With both teams seemingly ready to move on from central players, this could be a perfect match

The New Orleans Pelicans, having been swept out of the playoffs by a much, much younger Oklahoma City Thunder team, find themselves in a peculiar situation. Possessing two all-star caliber players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, these guys seemed to have proven that they don’t work as well together as they do individually.

Williamson and Ingram Player (Situation) PPG RPG APG FG% Williamson (with Ingram) 24.2 6.5 3.9 59.9 Williamson (without Ingram) 26.8 6.7 5.3 56.6 Ingram (with Williamson) 22.0 5.0 4.9 47.4 Ingram (without Williamson) 24.2 5.9 5.5 47.1

As Williamson has an overtly higher ceiling between the two, Ingram would be the player to move in order to receive the best incoming trade package. The Cavaliers, who need a forward, are a prime example of a team who could provide a blockbuster-level trade to the Pelicans.

A viable trade between the teams could include Ingram and Trey Murphy III for Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. Ingram could absolutely provide Cleveland with more scoring, especially playing alongside Donovan Mitchell and an offensively-evolving Mobley who would eat up a lot of the other teams’ defensive attention.

LeVert is also a player who could help New Orleans a lot, considering their only two guards providing real production are CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado. Murphy, although not as all-around talented as LeVert, is consistent enough to provide steady performances on a nightly basis, having averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season with the Pelicans. Any particular player’s impact on a new team is always unknown until the season starts, but (at least on paper), this seems to be a move that would help both teams.

Houston Rocket

The Rockets can offer players with the potential for starting-caliber numbers

The Houston Rockets, although missing the postseason, had an unexpectedly successful season, finishing with a crisp 41-41 record. With their mix of talented young prospects, established veterans and draft picks, they’re another example of a team who could very possibly make a move for Allen.

Allen, although similar to current Rockets center Steven Adams in his ability to protect the paint, is both younger and more athletic and thus would fit better into their current system. A viable trade between these two teams could be Jarrett Allen in exchange for Steven Adams, Jock Landale and Tari Eason, as well as some draft picks and/or pick swaps included from Houston.

On Cleveland’s side of things, Adams could provide a similar level of paint protection, with a slight decline in speed and athleticism at the position. Landale, too, could be an unexpectedly strong pickup as well. Although Allen’s numbers are unequivocally better, Landale gets significantly less playing time than Allen. With the lens' focus on statistics shifted to per 36 minutes rather than per game, their stat lines look like those of remarkably similar players.

Landale vs Allen - Per 36 Stats Player PTS REB AST 2P% Allen 16.2 11.6 2.1 64.4 Landale 15.4 9.1 2.7 60.9

This means that, along with Eason and possibly some picks, Cleveland could spread the talent that’s currently at their starting five spot over to their bench while still keeping a starting-quality center in their lineup. It may not look as nice initially as some of these other possible trades, but it could be a sneakily-even move for both sides while bolstering Cleveland's (much needed) depth at the position.

Atlanta Hawks

Allen could be the central big man on a new-looking next season

With the Atlanta Hawks season ending the way it did, and the league clamoring for details on Trae Young’s all-but certain departure from the team, Allen could find himself in Atlanta next season.

Whether they do in fact move Young (or go the opposite route and move Dejounte Murray), they’ll be looking for other players who they can both pair with their current stars and be built around.

Allen, turning into a double-double machine this season, could be just the kind of player they’re looking for. Establishing himself as a dominant paint defender this season, he would be a more effective piece on this team than current Hawks center Clint Capella. In this hypothetical move, the Hawks would receive Allen in exchange for Capella, Saddiq Bey and some picks.

Capella, although older and not quite as defensively talented as Allen, is still a quality center who averaged a double-double last season (11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds) and for his career as a whole.

The real acquisition for the Cavaliers in this trade, though, would be Bey. Despite not having the same scoring ability as Strus (the current starting small forward), Bey is far and away the more consistent player.

Saddiq Bey Season Averages Season PPG RPG APG FG% TPG 2020-21 12.2 4.5 1.4 40.4 0.9 2021-22 16.1 5.4 2.8 39.6 1.2 2022-23 13.8 4.7 1.5 42.2 0.9 2023-24 13.7 6.5 1.5 41.6 0.9 Career 14.1 5.2 1.8 40.8 1.0

With the three being the last position on the team looked to for scoring (at least with the current roster makeup), Bey’s steady, reliable presence would be a very welcome addition to the squad. Allen too, when combined with Atlanta's first overall pick (if they pick one of the multiple prospects at center), could essentially have a ready-to-go defense in the paint.

Brooklyn Nets

Along with sending Allen back to Brooklyn, Cleveland could nab another franchise keystone

The Brooklyn Nets, after a mightily disappointing season, will most likely also be looking to shake things up. Currently on the brink of a rebuild, they don't seem to have too many players to build around other than Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton (who is himself a topic of trade talks with this being his final season under contract in Brooklyn).

Allen, whether on his own or alongside Claxton, could very well have a massive defensive impact on his former team. This would also allow players like Thomas and Johnson more room on the wings to work, and more second chances on the offensive front.

They have a number of talented young players, but their biggest possible trade piece could be the one to find his way onto the Cavaliers’ roster. In this proposed trade, Allen would be sent to Brooklyn in exchange for Mikal Bridges.

Bridges, averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 44.7 percent shooting since joining the Nets, is the exact kind of player Cleveland needs. Along with providing both quality offense and defense, Bridges has also been extremely reliable when it comes to actually being on the court. An aspect of the game which, especially coming off of the 2023-24 season, has been a major factor for this Cavaliers team.

Allen and Bridges Games Played Season Allen GP Bridges GP 2018-19 80 82 2019-20 70 73 2020-21 63 72 2021-22 56 82 2022-23 18 83 2023-24 77 82

He even played 83 games in the 2022-23 season as a result of switching schedules during a trade. If Bridges is able to play, Bridges is playing.

With his ability to put the ball in the basket, too, a player such as Mitchell or Mobley having to take time off becomes much less significant in the grand scheme of the season. Bridges is also older than Allen and, although only by a couple of years, would fit better into the Cavaliers’ timeline for success than he does the Nets’, and vice versa with Allen.