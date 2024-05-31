Highlights Malik Monk, a strong sixth man, had his best season in Sacramento, making him a coveted free agent.

Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists last season, drawing interest from various NBA teams.

Potential landing spots for Monk include the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Malik Monk is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. The guard is coming off of his best season of his career with the Sacramento Kings , where he has completely turned around his NBA career. Monk has said that he wants to remain in Sacramento, but with the season he just had, many other teams will be interested in signing him this summer.

Monk has become one of the best sixth men in the NBA. He is coming off of the best season of his seven-year career, where he finished second to Naz Reid in the Sixth Man of the Year race. He has proven that he is one of the best scorers off of the bench in the entire NBA since signing with the Kings in 2022. Along with being a great scorer, he has also made improvements defensively over the past two seasons in Sacramento.

Last season was undoubtedly Monk's best season of his NBA career. In 72 games off the bench, he averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. His shooting numbers were lower than the 2022-23 season, but that is somewhat due to him attempting a career high in field goals and three-pointers per game.

Malik Monk Stats 2023-24 G 72 PPG 15.4 RPG 2.9 APG 5.1 FG% 44.3% 3PT% 35.0%

Monk will be a player that receives a lot of interest in free agency this summer. Here are five potential landing spots for the 26-year-old guard.

1 Sacramento Kings

Kings re-sign Monk

Credit: © Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. They are still trying to sign head coach Mike Brown to an extension as he enters the final year of his contract. Along with trying to sign Brown to an extension, they also have to decide whether or not to bring back Monk.

Monk has played a key role in the Kings' success over the last two seasons. He broke out during the 2022-23 season after signing a two-year deal with Sacramento during the summer of 2022. In 2022-23, Monk, along with Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, helped the Kings take the league by storm, securing their first playoff berth since 2006. That ended the longest post-season drought in NBA history.

Last season, Sacramento eliminated the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the Play-In Tournament. They were then knocked out by the New Orleans Pelicans for the final playoff spot. Although the Kings did not have as much success last season as they did the season prior, they still have a bright future behind Sabonis, Fox, and Keegan Murray. This is why the Kings' top priority this offseason should be to bring back Monk.

If the Kings do end up re-signing Monk, look to them to be competing atop the Western Conference next season.

2 Orlando Magic

Magic add scoring off the bench

The Orlando Magic were the surprise team last season. Few people expected them to be a playoff team this season, but they finished with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They were eventually knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers , who they took to seven games. The Magic rebuild is ahead of schedule and adding another dominant scorer could propel them to being an even larger title contender next season.

Monk should be at the top of the list of free agents to sign this offseason for Orlando. The Magic have more money to offer than the Kings do, so Orlando could steal Monk away from Sacramento during free agency. Monk would fit in well next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, as he would add another shooter to a team that needs it. He would also add three-point shooting to a Magic team that finished last season tied at the bottom with the Detroit Pistons with just 11.0 made threes per game.

Monk's lackluster defense would also not be as big as a problem on the Magic as it would somewhere else. Orlando finished with the second-best defensive rating, 111.3, last season, only behind the Minnesota Timberwolves . With the team being known for their defense, Monk could add a reliable scorer next to the former Rookie of the Year winner in Banchero.

If the Magic do end up signing Monk this summer, they would still have enough money to better the rest of the team, ending their rebuild and contending for a possible Finals run next season.

3 Philadelphia 76ers

76ers add key piece off the bench

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of another disappointing season. Last season did not go as planned as Philadelphia had to ship off James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers after he wanted out. They then saw Joel Embiid suffer an injury that kept him out most of the regular season, which caused the 76ers to finish seventh in the East rather than being at the top of the conference. They were then eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs after Embiid suffered another injury and was unable to play like his usual self. After all of that, the 76ers do have a very busy offseason ahead of them.

Philadelphia can make many moves in free agency due to them having a ton of cap space after losing Tobias Harris's expiring contract. The 76ers should and will look at multiple stars in free agency. There are already rumors circulating that they could try to add Paul George or LeBron James . If they are able to sign either of them, they would still have enough cap space to sign Monk as well.

Monk would be a great addition to Philadelphia. He would add scoring off of the bench to a team that relies too much on their star players in Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. By signing Monk, they would add yet another dominant scorer that they can turn to off of their bench, giving Maxey and Embiid some rest. Monk also brings in veteran leadership and would help the 76ers get back to competing for a championship.

Signing Monk in free agency would help Philadelphia overcome a down season last year, and put them right back at the top of the Eastern Conference.

4 Detroit Pistons

Pistons make a splash in free agency

The Detroit Pistons finished with the worst record in the NBA for the second straight season. To make matters worse, they then went from having the best odds of winning the NBA Draft Lottery to falling to the fifth pick for the second straight season. Detroit has not made the playoffs since 2019 and has won 20 games or less in four of the last five seasons. They made a move last offseason to hire former Phoenix Suns ' head coach, Monty Williams, as their new head coach. Williams was unable to bring more success to Detroit in his first season, but the Pistons could look to spend some money in free agency this summer to help their rebuild.

One player that they have reportedly been targeting is Monk. Adding Monk would bring a reliable scorer to a team that needs just about everything. The Pistons finished 27th in points per game last season as well as tied for last with the Orlando Magic in three-pointers made per game. Detroit needs scoring and signing Monk would add just that. Monk would also bring in veteran leadership to one of the youngest teams in the league. He could also help mentor Cade Cunningham who has not lived up to very high expectations after being taken first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

If the Pistons sign Monk in free agency, they could turn around their franchise that has been struggling for the last five seasons.

5 Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers bring back key bench option

The L.A. Lakers have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. At the top of that list is re-signing LeBron James. They also have to find a new head coach after firing Darvin Ham after being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. If they do keep James, they should then look to add some pieces around him and Anthony Davis to try and make another championship run. One player they could sign is Monk.

If Los Angeles does sign Monk, it would not be his first time playing for the Lakers. He played in L.A. during the 2021-22 season, where he started a career-high 37 games. He averaged 13.8 points and 2.9 assists and shot 39.1 percent from three during his lone year as a Laker. Since leaving L.A., Monk has improved both offensively and defensively, both things the Lakers need to improve on. Los Angeles could definitely use him off of the bench, or possibly make him a starter once again.

Monk would help the Lakers chase title number 18 if they do sign him this offseason.

With Monk being an unrestricted free agent this summer, there will be many teams looking to add him to their roster. This is due to him revitalizing his career in Sacramento, where he is coming off of the best season of his career. A dominant scorer off of the bench, the 26-year-old guard would help many teams around the league either compete for a championship or speed up their rebuild.