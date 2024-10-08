Could Paul Pogba be on his way to MLS ?

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs, the 2018 World Cup winner could be on his way to North America. Banned for four years for using unapproved testosterone substances in February 2024, the 31-year-old saw his ban reduced to 14 months this week by the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), making him eligible to begin training in January and return to competitive matches in March 2025.

Currently at Juventus , Pogba appears to be on his way out. He's struggled with injuries in his second stint for the Italian giants, and after initially failing a drug test in September 2023, he hasn't played a competitive match for over a year. Jacobs reports that Pogba and Juventus are heading towards a mutual termination of his contract.

MLS would appear to be a natural destination for the midfielder, who owns a home in Miami and often spends time in the United States during the off-season. Which teams could be a potential destination for the former Manchester United superstar?

4 Inter Miami CF

Could the Herons add a World Cup-winner to their already loaded roster?

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Miami would seem like a natural fit on paper. Pogba owns an apartment in Miami's One Thousand Museum, the same building as Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham . The Herons are obviously one of the most attractive options for superstar players looking for a move to the States.

Not only could Pogba come play in one of the world's most popular vacation destinations, but he'd walk into a team that's already one of the favorites for every trophy possible, playing alongside Lionel Messi , Luis Suarez and the rest of Miami's mega-talented roster.

That's where the problems arise. Miami have already packed their roster to the brim, signing more elite players than any team in the history of the league. With the league pivoting to allowing clubs to decide how to organize their "prime roster spots" (either three DP slots and three U22 Initiative slots, or 2 DPs and four U22s), Miami only has two DP spots with which to work. Those are filled by Messi and Sergio Busquets . They're using all four of their U22 slots, with a fifth player — Facundo Farías — due to come back from a season-ending injury and further complicating things.

Miami have been more creative with their roster build than any team in MLS history, but unless they can somehow convince one of the world's true superstars to come to MLS on a non-DP deal just a few years removed from his prime, it seems like a stretch to see Pogba in pink anytime soon.

3 Los Angeles FC

The Black & Gold are getting the French National Team back together

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The 2022 MLS Cup winners have been getting the band back together. Olivier Giroud was this summer's marquee signing, joining 2018 World Cup-winning teammate Hugo Lloris in one of the most ambitious clubs in the league. Similar to Miami, LA has been a destination for the world's best players, and they have an open Designated Player spot with which to work.

That spot, though, appears to be reserved for another member of the 2018 France squad: Antoine Griezmann . According to GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs and Tom Bogert, the Atlético Madrid attacker came close to joining LAFC in the summer transfer window, with both the club and player eager to make a move happen this winter.

Again, if LAFC are able to convince Pogba to take a non-DP deal to play in Los Angeles (anyone remember Zlatan Ibrahimović's deal with the Galaxy?) it could work, but otherwise seems unlikely.

2 Atlanta United

The Five Stripes have always pushed the envelope and badly need revitalization

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Atlanta United owner Arther Blank has never been afraid to open the checkbook. Since entering MLS in 2017, the Five Stripes have been among the league's highest spending teams, making four of the five most expensive signings in league history. With the club undergoing a reset under president Garth Lagerwey, Pogba would be a statement signing for a team that has underwhelmed in recent signings. They've also already signed one Pogba, with older brother Florentin making 26 appearances for the club in his single-season stint in 2019.

On the pitch, Atlanta need a tempo-controlling, play-making midfielder. They've struggled to control games and consistently progress the ball to the feet of their attackers. Midfield needs to be a priority for them in the offseason, and they have an open DP spot with which to work.

However, Atlanta have been at the forefront of signing younger players to DP contracts, with players like Miguel Almirón, Thiago Almada and Ezequiel Barco all able to be sold on in big-money moves after a few years at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Signing a 31-year-old with a history of injuries and a year-and-a-half removed from his last competitive match would be a departure. They also badly need a No. 9 and may be better spent using their DP slot on a goalscorer.

1 Chicago Fire

The Fire have consistently underwhelmed in one of the country's biggest markets

Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Chicago Fire FC have been one of MLS's most disappointing teams in recent years. They've missed the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons and are largely irrelevant in their home market, struggling to draw fans at either Soldier Field or SeatGeek Stadium.

Surprisingly, they've been one of the biggest spenders in the league under owner Joe Mansueto, but that spending hasn't translated to success. Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri was the highest-paid player in MLS in 2023, but scored just 14 goals in 69 appearances during his three seasons in the Windy City.

With sporting director Georg Hirtz departing and reports of interest in former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter to take charge of the team, Pogba could be an interesting potential option to bring renewed interest to the club and hopefully contribute to improved results. The Fire have the roster space and the financial ability to make a move work.