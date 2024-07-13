Highlights Jerry Jones' "all-in" promise for the Cowboys did not materialize, with minimal free agency moves and key stars still unsigned.

The Cowboys' fan base was disappointed by the lack of activity in free agency, with most additions coming from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Urgent contract extensions for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are crucial for the Cowboys to maintain a competitive edge.

Jerry Jones made it known early this offseason that the Dallas Cowboys would be "all-in", though it has been the complete opposite throughout free agency and the offseason in general.

Jones had Cowboys fans riled up about the possibility of being active in free agency, but the team remained as quiet as could be. Throughout the NFL, the Cowboys are currently ranked 32nd in cash spending this offseason, according to Over The Cap. They've made minimal moves in free agency, leaving little to be desired entering the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Key Additions Player Acquisition Type Eric Kendricks - LB One-year, $3 million Ezekiel Elliott - RB One-year, $2 million Damien Wilson - LB One-year, $1.2 million Tyler Guyton - OT Drafted 29th overall Marshawn Kneeland - EDGE Drafted 56th overall Cooper Beebe - OG Drafted 73 overall Marist Liufau - LB Drafted 87th overall

Clearly, the Cowboys and the phrase "all-in" don't go together.

Dallas only brought in three outside free agents, with the bulk of their additions coming from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Outside the lack of movement the Cowboys have made in free agency, they've also failed to lock up three of their stars: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. It's clear as day that the Cowboys are poised for a major set back in 2024.

The bright side to all of this is that the Cowboys are still extremely talented, and only a few pieces away from making a legitimate playoff run.

After three consecutive 12-5 seasons, this team still has the core talent to be successful, but they need a few additional players to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

If the Cowboys want to truly be "all-in", they need to make the following moves.

1 Sign The 'Big Three' to Long-Term Contracts

There's no "all-in" without Prescott, Lamb, or Parsons, which is why the Cowboys need to extend them ASAP.

If Prescott, Lamb, or Parsons aren't on the field for Week 1, it doesn't matter what the Cowboys try to do this offseason. They desperately need these three players if they want to even be competitive in 2024.

Prescott and Parsons have been engaged regularly with the team for the most part, while Lamb continues to hold out as he awaits his contract extension.

Dallas has put themselves in a bad position waiting on all three contracts, as the price will only increase the longer they wait.

Dallas Cowboys' Big Three Cap Hits Player Cap Hit (2024) Dak Prescott $55.13 million CeeDee Lamb $17.99 million Micah Parsons $5.43 million

Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff both signed extensions recently, making it more likely that Prescott could reach $60 million per year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson both received contract extensions, making the wide receiver market more expensive for Lamb.

The reality is that none of that matters as long as the Cowboys can ink their stars into extensions for the next few years. If Dallas can ensure that Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons are locked up with extensions, the Cowboys will be in good shape regardless of how much they spend.

2 Trade for Grady Jarrett to Bolster D-Line

Dallas desperately needs a star nose tackle, and they could find themselves an affordable deal as Jarrett recovers from a torn ACL.

For years, the Cowboys' Achilles heel has been their run defense. It's no surprise that in their blowout playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Jones rushed for 118 yards and scored three touchdowns against them.

Dallas knew this was a weakness of theirs, which is why they drafted nose tackle, Mazi Smith, with their first-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead of letting him bulk up, the Cowboys encouraged him to lose weight, as he dropped below 300 pounds during his rookie season.

New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is working with Smith to bulk back up for the 2024 season, but it might be a challenge for him to get to the weight he wants after undergoing shoulder surgery and losing so much weight in 2023.

There are red flags surrounding Grady Jarrett, especially after he tore his ACL last season. But he would give the Cowboys the type of production they need on the interior defensive line.

Jarrett has nine years of experience with the Atlanta Falcons, but could be on the chopping block if the team decides they want to get younger at certain positions. In Dallas, Jarrett would be exactly what Dallas has needed for so many years.

3 Bring Back Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore's familiarity in Dallas would help the defense as Trevon Diggs recovers from a torn ACL.

Somehow, Stephon Gilmore is still a free agent as he awaits the right opportunity in free agency. There are not many better opportunities than remaining in Dallas.

Gilmore is going to be 34 years old in September, so it makes sense why Dallas might be leery about bringing him back.

In 2023, Gilmore ranked fifth in press coverage according to Pro Football Focus, with a 76.3 grade. While he might not be as dominant as he once was at a younger age, he would fit in perfectly as Trevon Diggs recovers from a torn ACL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stephon Gilmore accumulated 68 tackles with Dallas last season, with 13 passes defended and two interceptions.

Every player recovers differently from injuries, and lucky for Diggs, his injury occurred in the first month of the season. But it's still a process for returning, so Gilmore could provide some insurance for the secondary if Diggs is struggling or truly isn't ready. If Gilmore is still playing at a high level, he could play opposite of Diggs, as DaRon Bland becomes the starting slot cornerback.

Cowboys fans were extremely excited for the potential of a Diggs, Gilmore, and Bland secondary. It would be huge if they could employ that secondary in 2024.

4 Trade for Matthew Judon from New England

The Cowboys lost multiple rotational defensive ends, but could become a dominant D-line by adding another star.

Matthew Judon and the Patriots aren't close on a contract extension, which may pave a path for the Cowboys to acquire the star edge rusher. While Judon wants an extension, he may be willing to head to a stacked defense for a year, then test free agency in 2025. Adding Judon to a defensive line with Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence would be scary, making the position group nearly unstoppable.

Matthew Judon's Career Sacks Year Sacks 2016 4.0 2017 8.0 2018 7.0 2019 9.5 2020 6.0 2021 12.5 2022 15.5 2023 4.0 Total 66.5

The New England Patriots really don't have an incentive to pay Judon, as they're beginning a rebuild and he's going to be 32 years old soon. Judon also tore his right lower biceps tendon last season, so he's coming off of a season-ending injury.

Dallas doesn't need an edge rusher, but they should be willing to enter the market after they lost Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. to the Washington Commanders.

If Dallas wants to be a defensive force, this is the type of move you make. Judon's pass rushing ability would be scary alongside Parsons and Lawrence.

5 Sign Hunter Renfrow on a Team-Friendly Deal

Prescott would thrive having a safety blanket like Renfrow, who would help the Cowboys offense, especially on third down.

The Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders could swap wide receivers this offseason, as the Raiders signed Michael Gallup. Gallup had struggled throughout the last two years after his lower-body injury, but the Cowboys still need a WR3.

Even if Jalen Tolbert seems to be ready to take over, Renfrow has pedigree, recording a 1,000-yard season in 2021.

Renfrow would give the Cowboys an element they haven't had since Cole Beasley, who is a safe, underneath slot receiver who can help move the chains. He's still only 28 years old, so it's not like he's over the hill.

Dallas wouldn't need Renfrow to become a premier part of their offense, but he would certainly help on third down, giving the Cowboys another wide receiver option to alleviate some of the pressure away from Lamb.

Dallas hasn't had a security blanket like Renfrow in years, and he would add a safety element that the Cowboys' offense could really use.

