Highlights Top 2024 NBA Draft prospect Alex Sarr skipped a workout with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Washington Wizards are now locked in to draft Sarr at second overall if he were to fall.

Atlanta could shift focus to French prospect Zaccharie Risacher for the first pick.

The 2024 NBA Draft is only a day away and the potential top-overall pick has yet to workout with the team holding the number one overall pick. Although this draft class hasn't had a clear-cut top player, French big man Alex Sarr was considered the frontrunner to be the first player to have his name called on Wednesday night. However, his team has decided not to workout with the Atlanta Hawks, who own the first overall pick.

In his media availability on Tuesday afternoon, Sarr addressed the elephant in the room and revealed why he declined to participate in a pre-draft workout.

"Yeah, I mean, I have a great team around me, Bill Duffy (Sarr's Agent) and WME and they have been through all of this, I trust them and I am not going to get into the specifics about where I worked out and where I didn't, but I have been doing my best in my workouts and that is all I can say."

If Sarr's word wasn't enough, Hawks general manager, Landry Fields, confirmed the reports of Sarr's disinterest with the Hawks on the radio show 92.9 The Game.

"He was scheduled to come work out. We had it on the books and then he declined to come work out. I don't take a large offense to that because it's nothing novel. This is something agents do."

Fields followed in Sarr's footsteps by avoiding specifics about why the 7-foot-1 dynamic big man chose not to work out with the Hawks. This doesn't completely rule out the possibility of the Hawks still drafting Sarr, but it could have major implications for the big man and the rest of the draft.

Sarr Penciled at Second Overall to the Wizards

Atlanta has been forced to pivot to another prospect

If Sarr doesn't get drafted by the Hawks, which is the projected outcome, the Washington Wizards will be the likely team to acquire the French prospect. The Wizards hold the second overall pick in the draft and drafting Sarr would fill a much-needed void at the center position.

Alex Sarr 2023-24 Season Stats - Perth Wildcats (NBL) Category Stats MIN 17.2 PTS 9.7 REB 4.4 BLK 1.3 FG% 52.0

Washington will be heading into the second season of their official rebuild, and Sarr's defensive and offensive versatility would be a great compliment alongside Deni Avdija and sophomore Bilal Coulibaly. Sarr spoke to the media and highlighted his versatility as one of his biggest strengths in affecting winning.

"I think I can impact winning on any team that I land at, I think that I am pretty confident in that. My defensive versatility and offensively, me being able to play different spots, I think make me an impactful player on winning."

This development between the Hawks and Sarr has led Atlanta to target another French prospect with their top overall pick. Zaccharie Risacher has risen on the draft boards and is now projected to be Atlanta's choice with the first pick.

Risacher is a wing and would fill a much-needed position with the Hawks if he's selected. Depending on if the team parts ways with either Dejounte Murray or Trae Young, Risarcher would complement both players since he's a great shooter with high-level defensive ability.

However, if the NBA Draft has shown us anything, it is that NBA teams are great at smokescreens. In the 2022 NBA Draft, it was nearly guaranteed that the Orlando Magic were going to draft Jabari Smith Jr. but selected Paolo Banchero with the first pick. It won't be known for certain who the Hawks will select until the pick is officially made.