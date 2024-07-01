Highlights Ian Garry secured the biggest win of his career at UFC 303, defeating Michael 'Venom' Page via unanimous decision.

Following the victory, the Irishman looks set to be rewarded with a top contender in his next fight.

The likes of Colby Covington and Jack Della Maddalena could be future opponents for 'The Future.'

At UFC 303, Ian Garry picked up the biggest win of his career, defeating Michael 'Venom' Page via unanimous decision to move to a professional MMA record of 15-0. The Irishman heavily implemented his new and improved grappling skills to completely shut out MVP for two out of the three rounds.

Page had some success on the feet against Garry but did not manage to drop or hurt him, which is rare for fighters to achieve against Page as he is so quick and only really strikes in huge bursts forward which are extremely difficult for any fighter to read or deal with.

Post-fight, Garry once again reiterated that the UFC welterweight title is firmly in his vision and he will do anything to get to the title. Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through five potential fighters Garry could face next to boost his pursuit of the welterweight strap.

Colby Covington

Garry was pushing to fight Covington at UFC 303 but the fight did not materialise

Page was not always Ian Garry's planned opponent at UFC 303. Garry, for months prior to the event taking place when the main event was still scheduled to be Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, was heavily promoting a fight against former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington and the two were going back and forth as Covington was giving Garry silly terms and demands to fight him. It seems this was a game all along from Covington as he actually wouldn't have been able to fight anyway given he is currently dealing with a pretty serious foot injury, the same injury which he suffered in his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

It would make total sense for the UFC to book Covington vs Garry next as the Irishman needs to start fighting contenders who are ranked in front of him and with 'Chaos' being ranked #4 in the division, despite not winning many fights lately, a win for Garry over Covington could put him on the cusp of title contention.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Garry mentioned Rakhmonov as someone he'd love to fight following UFC 303

At the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, Garry specifically mentioned Shavkat Rakhmonov as someone he wants to fight next. Garry and Rakhmonov are the only two fighters in the welterweight rankings who are unbeaten.

Speaking at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, Garry revealed that he has trained with 'Nomad' in the past but would love to be the first fighter to hand him a loss.

“I’ve trained with him, I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his 0 and I know that I can do it.”

Rakhmonov quickly responded to Garry's comments by saying "Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don’t mind reminding him in the future.” With the seeds already planted for a fight between the two, it would make sense for the UFC to book the two highly-rated prospects against each other to see who is going to get a title shot first. Rankhmonov was rumoured to be fighting Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 305 in Perth, however, due to an injury to Maddalena, that fight will not happen and it leaves Rakhmonov free and available to fight.

Jack Della Maddalena

Della Maddalena is currently ranked #5 in the welterweight division

#5 ranked Australian welterweight contender, Jack Della Maddalena is another name who could be on the list to face Ian Garry next. Maddalena last fought at UFC 299, where he brutally knocked out UFC veteran, Gilbert Burns, in the third round. During this fight, the Australian suffered a pretty nasty broken arm injury which he immediately had to get surgery on following the fight. Due to a slight complication with the surgery, Maddalena is expected to miss UFC 305 which is happening in his home country.

Despite him currently being on the sidelines, there is hope in the UFC that Maddalena could get back in the Octagon by the end of the year and a fight against Garry could be the fight to make. After starting his professional MMA career with two losses, Maddalena has put together 17 straight wins and has solidified himself as one of the best welterweights on the planet.

Maddalena has been linked with a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov for some time, however, the ship may have sailed on that one as Rakhmonov wants to stay active and Maddalena needs some time out to heal his injury. If Garry is willing to sit out until late this year or early next year, it would make absolute sense for the UFC to book the two talented strikers against each other in what would be a hugely anticipated fight for the welterweight division.

Kamaru Usman

Usman is now on a three-fight losing streak despite once being a dominant champion

Despite once being arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Kamaru Usman now finds himself at a career cross-rode as he is now on a three-fight losing streak with not much time left in his career. Usman most recently fought at middleweight and despite taking the loss, gave Khamzat Chimaev the toughest test of his career to date at UFC 294 last October.

Despite being on a three-fight losing streak, Usman has not started talk of retirement and seems to want to keep on fighting and potentially work his way back to the title. A good way to start that way back to the title for Usman would be to fight one of the division's top, young prospects such as Ian Garry. With 'The Nigerian Nightmare' still holding the #1 ranked spot in the division, a win for Garry over Usman would put him to the top of the division and would more than likely see him be awarded a title shot.

Despite his age, Usman is still in phenomenal shape and would still be an extremely tough test for the Irishman.

Loser of Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2

Edwards and Muhammad face each other for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 303

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will run it back at UFC 304 in Manchester later this month for the UFC welterweight title. The first fight between the two ended abruptly following Edwards landing a nasty eye poke on Muhammad which left his eye severely damaged and led to the fight being stopped.

A good, high-profile, next fight for Ian Garry could be against the loser of Edwards vs Muhammad, particularly if it is Edwards. Edwards and Garry have a bit of history with each other, with it being very public that Garry was kicked out of Edwards' gym when training there and the Irishman also once revealed that 'Rocky' once kicked him in the head so hard he had to get a root canal. Edwards vs Garry is one of the biggest potential fights in European MMA to be made.

On the other hand, if Edwards is victorious, a fight for Garry against Muhammad would also be good as stylistically, it would be the toughest fight of his career.