Highlights Arman Tsarukyan has been handed a nine-month suspension following an altercation with a fan at UFC 300.

While the suspension can be reduced, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev may be looking for a new opponent.

Max Holloway recently expressed his desire to fight for the title, while a showdown between Makhachev and Conor McGregor could do wonders for the promotion.

Arman Tsarukyan has been handed a nine-month suspension following an altercation with a fan at UFC 300. The clash at the UFC's biggest event of all time happened when the dominant contender was walking out for his fight against Charles Oliveira and a fan touched him. Tsarukyan then retaliated and punched the fan - which has now led to his suspension.

Despite the suspension being announced as nine months, the NSAC has stated that if Tsarukyan helps produce an anti-bullying PSA, his suspension will be reduced to six months.

With Tsarukyan being the clear next challenger for Islam Makhachev's lightweight title, that fight is now up in the air due to his suspension and Makhachev may be in need of a new opponent. Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through five potential replacement opponents who could be given a title shot against the dominant Russian.

Conor McGregor

McGregor's bout against Michael Chandler could now be in doubt

Following Conor McGregor's broken toe injury which forced him out of his scheduled UFC 303 main event bout against Michael Chandler, despite the early speculation being that the fight would just be re-booked for later this year as the Irishman's injury is not severe, it seems like the fight may be in doubt.

Chandler has been incredibly active on social media since it got officially announced that the original UFC 303 main event had been cancelled, and a lot of his social media activity has gone towards teasing a fight against current BMF champion, Max Holloway. If this comes to fruition and Chandler does indeed move on to a different opponent, the door could be open for McGregor to swoop in and claim a title shot against Makhachev despite being out of the Octagon for almost three years.

On paper, it would make zero sense for 'The Notorious' to be given a title shot, but money talks and he is still arguably the biggest star in MMA by some distance. People may believe that Makhachev would not give McGregor the time of day given the unsavoury history between him and his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, the Russian's manager recently stated in an interview that they would be open to facing McGregor as he brings in big money.

Max Holloway

Holloway defeated #3 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

At UFC 300, Max Holloway produced one of the best and most shocking moments in UFC history when he won the BMF title with a knockout win over top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje with just one second to go of the fight. A lot of the talk coming out of UFC 300 was about Holloway becoming the BMF champion instead of the fact that he had just moved up from featherweight and knocked out a guy who could've been next to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Holloway entered the lightweight rankings at #9 to some fans' confusion as he had just beaten a top contender and probably should've been slotted straight into the top five.

The plan for Holloway following UFC 300 seemed to be to move back down to 145 and challenge Ilia Topuria in an attempt to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion. However, due to Tsarukyan's suspension, there is a possibility that 'Blessed' gets a call to challenge for the 155 belt. There are not a lot of obvious replacement fights for Makhachev but one of the most intriguing fights which could be made is against Holloway.

The fight would not only draw huge amounts of money but also, stylistically, would be fascinating to watch, and it would be a fantastic clash of styles with Holloway's elite and crisp striking up against the unstoppable grappling of Makhachev.

Ilia Topuria

Topuria has fought at lightweight in the UFC before

Another potential challenger for Makhachev's lightweight title next is the current UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria. Despite only winning the featherweight title just four months ago against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, Topuria's eyes are already locked onto different things, one of them being the lightweight title.

Topuria has in fact fought at 155lbs in the UFC before and he looked pretty good at the weight, knocking out highly rated UK prospect Jai Herbert with a highlight reel KO at UFC Fight Night London in 2022.

Following his win over Volkanovski to win the UFC featherweight title, Topuria has quickly become one of the biggest stars in MMA and this could fast-track him to a shot at a second UFC world championship. Despite his size, Topuria could absolutely compete well against the top-ranked fighters at lightweight as he is incredibly skilled and world-class in every department of MMA.

As mentioned above, a fight against Max Holloway looks set to be Topuria's next bout but if this, for whatever reason, falls through, Topuria could be in the conversation to face Makhachev next.

Michael Chandler

Dana White is willing to do Chandler a favour

It is fair to say that Michael Chandler has found himself at the short end of the stick when it comes to his saga with Conor McGregor. Despite starting their build towards their fight almost 18 months ago when filming 'The Ultimate Fighter,' McGregor and Chandler are yet to face each other and their scheduled UFC 303 main event was recently cancelled due to the Irishman picking up an injury.

Despite insisting on waiting for 'The Notorious' for all this time, it seems like Chandler could be ready to move on to a different opponent. Following the announcement of McGregor vs Chandler being cancelled, in an appearance on 'The Jim Rome Show,' UFC president Dana White said that whatever Chandler wants to do, the UFC will sort him out.

“Whatever he wants to do, if he wants to get a fight this summer, we’ll do whatever he wants. He’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. He’s a good human being, and I like him a lot. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll figure it out for him.”

Despite not currently being in the position to be in legitimate contention for a lightweight title shot, given Tsarukyan's suspension, if Chandler shows interest in a fight against Makhachev, the UFC may reward his attitude and patience throughout this whole saga with McGregor by giving him a title shot.

Mateusz Gamrot

Gamrot is currently ranked #5 in the lightweight division

Despite having the lowest stardom on this list, Mateusz Gamrot is arguably the opponent which makes the most sense for Islam Makhachev to face next if he wants to fight before Arman Tsarukyan's suspension is up.

'Gamer' is currently ranked #5 in the lightweight division and is on an impressive three-fight win streak with wins over Jailin Turner, Rafael Fiziev and former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos. Gamrot actually holds a win over Makhachev's originally planned challenger, Tsarukyan, which gives him an even bigger case to be considered for a lightweight title shot next.

Gamrot is known for his elite-level grappling and is widely regarded as the best grappler at 155lb. In this list, we have spoken about the stylistic matchups between Makhachev and the likes of Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria, but for MMA fans who love the grappling part of the sport, this is considered a dream fight for many and Gamrot would pose a legitimate threat to Makhachev.