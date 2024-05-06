Highlights The Lakers face tough decisions, including the future of D'Angelo Russell after an early playoff exit.

Russell's postseason inconsistency casts doubt on his potential long-term role with the Lakers.

Options include Russell opting in, signing with the Spurs, or facilitating a sign-and-trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves in muddy water once again following their elimination from the 2024 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the first round. The front office fired head coach Darvin Ham along with the entire coaching staff shortly after and is now looking at hiring the franchise's fourth coach in seven years. There are questions surrounding many aspects of the organization and roster, specifically the status of D'Angelo Russell.

From the naked eye, it would seem that Russell would be a no-brainer to return to the team as the Lakers' starting point guard ahead of the 2024-25 season.

D'Angelo Russell 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 18.0 AST 6.3 FG% 45.6 3P% 41.5 EXP W +11

Russell had his best season as a member of the Lakers between his first stint and his current tenure. He was exceptional at relieving the offensive burden of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, specifically during the second half of the season. However, the questions surrounding his future with the team are due to his inconsistencies once the postseason began.

It was widely covered regarding Russell's inability to play against the Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Offensively, he was a shell of himself and was a mismatch advantage for Denver on the defensive end. In the rematch between the two teams, Russell improved his play, but the inconsistencies derailed this team immensely.

Russell had an amazing performance in Game 2, finishing with 23 points, while connecting on seven three-pointers. He proceeded to follow up that performance with a disappointing 0 points in Game 3, which was indicative of what the experience has been like since Russell joined the team.

Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka, has shown that the team isn't afraid of making changes since taking the mantle of decision-maker. Russell has the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he declines his player option. There is no certainty what the fate of Russell will be, but here are 5 potential outcomes for D'Angelo Russell and the Lakers.

1 Russell Opts Into Re-Signing with the Lakers

Russell has made it known that he desires a long-term deal with the Lakers. However, due to his performance in the postseason, his value has seen a significant decrease and teams may not want to commit to giving Russell big money for a four-year contract. Financially, the best option for Russell may be to opt in and hopefully play up to the pay grade that he aspires to receive.

The Ohio State product signed a two-year deal worth $36 million in the 2023 offseason, with the second year owning a player option. The Lakers were trapped in a sense to resign Russell due to the departure of Dennis Schröder to the Toronto Raptors, and the lack of potent candidates at the point guard position in the free agent pool to replace Russell.

Fast-forward a season and the roles might be reversed as Russell may be trapped to opting into his player option if he prioritizes the financial base of his salary. Many contending teams are locked in their starting point guard position and although there could be interest in Russell's services, the expense that the former All-Star may command to be a potential backup won't be deemed worth it by various front offices.

There is a sense of familiarity between the two parties and that may very well play a factor in the status of the relationship between them going forward.

2 Russell Opts Out and Signs with the Spurs

There are teams in the NBA that are in the market for a point guard and D'Angelo Russell fits the bill of what the San Antonio Spurs are looking for.

Following the sensational rookie season of Victor Wembanyama, it was evident across the league and the masses that the Spurs needed to address the point guard position to unlock the true capabilities within this team. The franchise has been linked to Atlanta Hawks All-Star, Trae Young, but if the value is too high to trade for, Russell could be the perfect budget alternative.

San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 Offensive Stats Compared to D'Angelo Russell Category Spurs Russell TRANSITION PTS/PLAY 110.4 +10.3 TRANSITION PTS/POSS 2.5 +1.8 TRANSITION FREQUENCY 16.9% +2.4%

The Spurs' playstyle fits the areas in which Russell thrives. Although San Antonio is second in the NBA in transition frequency at 16.9 percent, they rank 26th in transition points per play at 110.4. Russell is within the 84th percentile in the league in transition points per play at a net rating of +10.3 when he is in those situations.

Russell may not have championship experience, but he has reached the Conference Finals and experienced the tribulations of what mistakes can do to a young player in his earlier years. This could prove to be a valuable asset within a locker room such as the Spurs that is filled with high-potential prospects and very few veterans surrounding them.

3 Lakers Swing Sign-and-Trade with Magic

The Orlando Magic, following a heartbreaking elimination from the postseason, could look to invest in an offensive-minded guard to fill out their young core.

The Magic were the only team to push their opponent to seven games in the first round, but ultimately were on the losing side as the Cleveland Cavaliers prevailed to victory. However, Orlando displayed great heart and signs going forward for their young group for the future. One of the major deterrents that held them back from advancing from the first round for the first time since 2010 was their offensive production. Something D'Angelo Russell could most definitely help with.

The Athletic's Johan Buva reported that the Magic are among the teams interested in Russell and viewed him as the top competition for the veteran guard. Orlando was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, ranked 27th at 32.9 percent. Meanwhile, Russell was among the top 20 in terms of three-point shooting at 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The details of a sign-and-trade are still unknown but could be centred around Magic forward Joe Ingles and 2023 lottery pick Jett Howard, who didn't receive much playing time in his rookie season.

There is a possibility that Orlando will sign Russell straight up if he opts out of his player option, since the Magic are projected to have $19.1 million cap space for the offseason, but it could be much greater if the team doesn't pick up Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris' team option. However, Russell's demand for more base salary in his contract would require a sign-and-trade.

4 Russell Buys Into Sixth Man Role for Lakers

The thought of Russell coming off the bench wouldn't be a new concept considering former coach Darvin Ham elected in a handful of games to relegate the 6-foot-3 point guard to a bench role. Russell is most effective with the ball in his hands. Therefore, being the leader of the second unit can give Russell free rein to control the offense to his liking.

It wasn't the prettiest experience during the short sample size that featured Russell coming off the bench during the 2023-24 season, but there's a great reason for that.

D'Angelo Russell 2023-24 Season Stats Off The Bench Category Stats GP 7 MP 22.8 PTS 12.4 AST 5.4 NET RATING +1.4

The decision to bring Russell off the bench was at the latter end of a four-game losing streak for the Lakers. In an attempt to find a solution to the struggles that Los Angeles was experiencing, Russell was subjected to a bench role, which was against his desires. If Russell can get on board as a sixth man and buy into the role that comes with it, the possibility for success is quite strong.

In the 2022 offseason, Malcolm Brogdon elected to leave the Indiana Pacers and had opportunities to remain a starting point guard for a variety of teams. Instead, he decided to go to sign with the Boston Celtics as a backup guard and won the Sixth Man of the Year award. Brogdon proves as an example that Russell is capable of the same outcome if he agrees to buy in.

5 Russell Steps Into Increased Role Under New Coaching Staff

On the flip side, an offensive philosophy that caters more to the strengths of Russell and pushing his skillset to the forefront of the Lakers' efforts could lead to newfound success.

D'Angelo Russell showcased in the regular season that he is capable of putting the team on his back when given the keys to the offense. Of course, the team still belongs to James and Davis. However, an increased role offensively for Russell isn't just imperative but could be essential.

James will turn 40 years old at some point next season, and it isn't a fair sense of judgment to expect a player at that age to continue to carry the load which he's done throughout his 21-year career. There were 11 games in which James did not suit up for the Lakers, and in those games, Russell showcased his talents.

D'Angelo Russell 2023–24 Stats Without LeBron James Category Stats GP 11 PTS 21.5 AST 10.8 3P% 40.7

Russell's season averages increased by three whole points and four whole assists during the games without James. It's to be noted that the offensive production that James brings to the game is bound to be distributed in his absence, but Russell proved that he can be very effective when the ball is in his hands.

In the 2018-19 season, Russell displayed to the basketball world that he is more than capable of being the lead guard of a playoff team while capturing his sole All-Star appearance with the Brooklyn Nets.

There is great uncertainty regarding whom the Lakers will choose to be their next head coach, and no telling if the eventual coach's offensive philosophy is tailored for Russell to succeed. However, it has been shown in the past that if done right it is possible, it's just for the Lakers to achieve that.