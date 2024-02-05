Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure as Chelsea manager, with underwhelming results and a lack of consistency in the team's performance.

GIVEMESPORT has identified 10 potential replacements for Pochettino, including Jose Mourinho, Michel Sanchez, and Roberto De Zerbi.

Young and talented managers like Xavi, Ruben Amorim, and Xabi Alonso could also be considered as potential successors to the Argentine.

Mauricio Pochettino is coming under intense scrutiny as the Chelsea manager struggles to turn his fortunes around at Stamford Bridge. Envisaged as the man to guide the west Londoners, alongside a 31-man strong squad worth £811.06m, to the summit of the Premier League, the Argentine has flattered to deceive on all fronts.

Uncertainty circles around his position at the club following their defeat to Jurgen Klopp's heavily weakened Liverpool outfit recently, with MailOnline reporting that his suitability to lead Chelsea back to the summit of league proceedings is under the spotlight. The report also suggests that qualifying for European football come May is emerging as a crucial factor in terms of whether he stays or goes.

Significant doubts have now arisen over whether the capital club are willing to elongate their relationship with the ex-PSG custodian. Their insipid form in the league has led club officials to believe that success in the FA Cup may be their best chance at securing European football next season - with them ensuring that they will only assess their potential options at the end of the current term. However, the Mail report that the club's owners are already looking at potential options to replace Pochettino should they decide to part with him before the summer.

There were question marks surrounding whether Todd Boehly and his team would be as ruthless when it came to managers as Roman Abramovich. Four managers - Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno, and Frank Lampard - had an attempt at getting the team back on track on the pitch, but none of those men could get the most expensive squad in the Premier League to perform to its potential.

Pochettino put pen to paper on a two-year deal upon his arrival, meaning he is under contract until the summer of 2025 - but with performances being below par and results not matching the lofty expectations set by the club, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at 10 potential replacements for Pochettino should the 51-year-old be sacked.

Ranking factors

While putting together a shortlist of 10 managers, an array of factors came into play when ranking them. A quick caveat: not all the managers are able to tick every point on the checklist, though there are some who are more suited to the long-term Chelsea project - and, therefore, make them more suited to succeeding Pochettino at the club.

Likelihood - The managers' attainability has been taken into account - whether they are free in the summer or whether the Chelsea links have been concrete in the past.

- The managers' attainability has been taken into account - whether they are free in the summer or whether the Chelsea links have been concrete in the past. Recent form - How well have managers performed in their current positions - or if they are out of work, how well their previous jobs went.

- How well have managers performed in their current positions - or if they are out of work, how well their previous jobs went. Success - How many trophies has each manager won and whether they could they replicate that at Stamford Bridge.

- How many trophies has each manager won and whether they could they replicate that at Stamford Bridge. Long-term option - Could the manager help aid Chelsea's long-term project under Boehly and help them return to top of English and European football?

- Could the manager help aid Chelsea's long-term project under Boehly and help them return to top of English and European football? Style of play - Do the managers in question play an exciting brand of football that could align with Todd Boehly and the club's higher-ups?

10 Potential Mauricio Pochettino Replacements Rank Manager Nation Current Club 1. Ruben Amorim Portugal Sporting CP 2. Roberto De Zerbi Italy Brighton & Hove Albion 3. Hansi Flick Germany None 4. Michel Sanchez Spain Girona 5. Jose Mourinho Portugal None 6. Xavi Spain Barcelona 7. Zinedine Zidane France None 8. Xabi Alonso Spain Bayer Leverkusen 9. Gareth Southgate England England 10. Joachim Low Germany None

1 Ruben Amorim

Current club: Sporting CP

Ruben Amorim is one of the more inexperienced names on this list as he only took up his first senior role in management in 2018 with Casa Pia. Despite only having a mere six years of experience under his belt, the current Sporting Lisbon boss has drawn attention from some of Europe's elite clubs. His name has been mentioned towards the top of the list of potential successors to Jurgen Klopp when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.

While the Portuguese league isn't of the same high standard of quality as the Premier League, Amorim's Sporting CP have been relentless under his guidance. They lifted the 2020/21 league title in his native Portugal and even shone when knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League in the knockout stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ruben Amorim - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Casa Pia 2018 - 2019 4 3 2.25 Braga 2019 - 2020 13 10 2.38 Sporting Lisbon 2020 - Present 196 137 2.24 Statistics via Sofascore - Correct as of 27/02/2024

Related Jurgen Klopp's ideal Liverpool replacement named by data analysts One manager linked with the Liverpool job excels above all others statistically.

2 Roberto De Zerbi

Current club: Brighton

With Roberto De Zerbi occupying the managerial role at Brighton & Hove Albion, could it be a case of once bitten, twice shy for Boehly and his entourage? The American owner made the bold move to replace Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter in 2022 off the back of an impressive time at the AMEX Stadium.

De Zerbi replaced Potter and elevated the Seagulls' performances to the next level, while his predecessor failed to get Chelsea back on the right path. The exciting and attacking brand of football that his team play will be an attention-grabbing factor for the powers that be at Stamford Bridge. De Zerbi is at the top of the odds lists for a number of potentially upcoming vacancies, so Chelsea may have to move fast if the Italian is their desired choice.

Roberto De Zerbi - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Palermo 2016 13 1 0.38 Benevento 2017 - 2018 29 6 0.72 Sassuolo 2018 - 2021 120 43 1.38 Shakhtar Donetsk 2021 - 2022 30 20 2.17 Brighton 2022 - Present 74 35 1.65

3 Hansi Flick

Current club: None

Perhaps shooting himself in the foot in terms of being given a chance in club management, Hansi Flick jumped straight into the deep end at the start of his career in the dugout. The German has worked in an array of club roles throughout his post-playing career but is currently without work after being sacked as the national team's manager.

Taking his chance to shine with both hands in 2019, Flick succeeded Niko Kovac and was appointed manager of Bayern Munich. In no time, the perennial Bundesliga winners won yet another title - but impressed continentally, too, with another Champions League added to their trophy cabinet - their first since 2013. His stint as German national team manager was full of disappointment, however, and Flick was sacked in 2023 after an underwhelming World Cup run. Chelsea may find themselves willing to take a gamble on him with memories of his impressive Bayern stint still lingering.

Hansi Flick - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Hoffenheim 2000-2005 195 88 1.59 Bayern Munich 2019-2021 86 70 2.53 Germany 2021-2023 25 12 1.72

4 Michel

Current club: Girona

Girona have been one of the surprise packages in the whole of Europe this season. The Spanish side are competing with La Liga giants Real Madrid for the title, showing how far they have come since their promotion to the division in 2022. Michel Sanchez - a former midfielder - is the man behind the success as the Spaniard led his side into the top flight in Spain and has them in with a chance of winning the league title remarkably.

Should Chelsea continue on their trend of looking at young managers with lots of potential, Michel could be the man. The step up from his current club to the Premier League giants would likely be too great an opportunity to turn down. As Chelsea look for a way back into contention for trophies, they may need a boss who is capable of taking charge of an underdog, and it is unbelievable that a club that has spent over £1 billion in recent times can even be considered as that.

Michel Sanchez - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Rayo Vallecano 2017 - 2019 89 34 1.40 Huesca 2019 - 2021 64 24 1.38 Girona 2021 - Present 120 61 1.73

5 Jose Mourinho

Current club: None

Could a third spell in the Stamford Bridge dugout be on the horizon for 'The Special One'? Should Pochettino be relieved of his duties, the Portuguese manager's name is likely to be very close to the top of the list of potential replacements.

3:50 Related 15 managers that have spent the most money in football history Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp all feature in list of the 15 highest spending managers in football history

While the trip down memory lane may be good for the morale of the supporter base, it remains to be seen if current ownership of the club will take a step that may be seen as backwards. Jose Mourinho had a wonderful initial stint with the west London side as he guided the Blues to their first two Premier League titles. His tactical set-up may be a bit outdated in the modern game, but the 60-year-old is still regarded as one of the top bosses in the world.

Jose Mourinho - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Benfica 2000 10 5 1.80 Uniao Leiria 2001 - 2002 20 9 1.70 FC Porto 2002 - 2004 127 91 2.31 Chelsea 2004 - 2007, 2013 - 2015 320 204 2.12 Inter Milan 2008 - 2010 108 68 2.12 Real Madrid 2010 - 2013 178 127 2.30 Manchester United 2016 - 2018 144 84 1.97 Tottenham 2019 - 2021 86 45 1.77 Roma 2021 - 2024 138 68 1.70

6 Xavi

Current club: Barcelona

Xavi leaving Barcelona at the end of the season has opened the door for many would-be suitors to acquire the services of one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the game – the west London-based outfit included. In terms of his playing career, there were not many that could reach the feats that Xavi achieved – both in terms of play and honours. After turning his hand to management upon retirement, the Spaniard jumped right into the deep end after a 96-match stint with Al-Sadd by becoming the manager of his former club, Barcelona.

During his time on the other side of the white line for Blaugrana, the 44-year-old has endured mixed success. Having become accustomed to winning La Liga during his playing days, Xavi managed to emulate that success in the 2022/23 season – but the club’s hierarchy are looking to re-stamp their authority on European football, which is something that he has failed to achieve. Evidently a great tactician, his know-how and technical nous could come in handy at Stamford Bridge.

Xavi - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Al Saad 2019 - 2021 94 65 2.21 Barcelona 2021 - 2024 128 80 2.05

7 Zinedine Zidane

Current club: None

Whenever an elite club parts ways with a manager, Zinedine Zidane always finds himself on the shortlist of men who could take on the role. This is despite the fact the Frenchman has only managed one club and hasn't worked since 2021. Granted, his two stints with Real Madrid were impressive, but he has yet to have a go at managing any other top club.

Related Ranking the 10 best players in European Championships history GIVEMESPORT looks at the top 10 best players in European Championships history, featuring Ronaldo, Zidane and Iniesta.

Los Blancos lifted an incredible three Champions League trophies under Zidane's stewardship. This is an impressive feat in itself, but the fact the Spanish giants did so in three consecutive seasons just adds to the magic. Zidane hasn't appeared interested in stepping back into a managerial position, but as time goes on, could he be convinced to dust off his neatly steamed suit for one more dance at conquering Europe's top table with Chelsea?

Zinedine Zidane - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Real Madrid Castilla 2014 - 2016 37 16 1.57 Real Madrid 2016 - 2018, 2019 - 2021 263 174 2.19

8 Xabi Alonso

Current club: Bayer Levekusen

Much like Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023, Xabi Alonso will have the pick of the clubs in the summer of 2024. That’s largely thanks to his work with Bayer Leverkusen, who - incredibly - look in line to beat Bayern and Borussia Dortmund to Bundesliga gold. With Bavaria fresh on the mind, they are one of the clubs to have registered an interest in their former midfielder, while Liverpool, too, are keen to snare his signature this summer.

A keen eye for tactics and a knack of winning has seen Alonso become one of the most coveted managers of the current moment – and Chelsea could be one of the clubs looking to pounce on him at the end of the season. Whether the Spaniard is keen on a move is unknown given how coy he has been about the recent links, but more of a concern from a Blues perspective is the competition for his services.

Xabi Alonso - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Real Sociedad B 2019-2022 98 40 1.46 Bayer Leverkusen 2022-Present 70 46 2.17

9 Gareth Southgate

Current club: England

Perhaps an outsider shout given his lack of experience in club management, Gareth Southgate could be in line to succeed Pochettino. Having arisen through the English game as a player, Southgate is well accustomed to the thrills and spills of Premier League football – and his native tongue also gives him an advantage ahead of other potential candidates.

His appreciation among English-born fans has fallen, however, given the lack of success with the national team – and Boehly and Co. will certainly be wary of that. Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Cole Palmer – who are all considered key parts of the Chelsea roster – all have experience playing under the 53-year-old’s regime, too. Whether making the jump from the lax nature of international management to being on the sidelines week in, week out for a top Premier League club suits someone of Southgate’s personality may prevent this appointment from materialising.

Gareth Southgate - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Middlesbrough 2006-2009 151 47 1.21 England U21 2013-2016 33 27 2.55 England 2016-Present 91 59 2.13

10 Joachim Low

Current club: None

By virtue that he has been out of work since 2021, Joachim Low could be a choice that goes under the radar should Chelsea be looking for a new man in the summer. One of the main issues with the 64-year-old is that 15 years of his managerial career has come for the German national team.

Related Ranking best football managers out of work in summer of 2024 With the summer looming and many clubs looking for new managers, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the top 12 candidates that will be on the market.

On face value, a World Cup in 2014 and a Confederations Cup in 2017 is good going – but his domestic experience, or lack thereof, is an obvious limitation to his repertoire. He has managed the likes of Fenerbahce and Stuttgart in his early stages of shouting instructions from the sidelines, but longevity could be his Achilles heel. He never hit the century mark for any club he managed – and with Boehly looking for someone to wholeheartedly engage in their long-term project, Low will be low down on their list.

Joachim Low - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Stuttgart 1996-1998 89 48 2.22 Fenerbahce 1998-1999 38 24 2.05 Karlsrusher SC 1999-2000 18 1 0.56 Adanaspor 2000-2001 5 0 0.40 FC Wacker Innsbruck 2001-2002 25 11 1.52 Austria Wien 2003-2004 31 15 1.71 Germany 2006-2021 198 125 2.09

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore (Correct as of 27/02/2024)