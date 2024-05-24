Highlights Lucas Paqueta's future at West Ham is in doubt amid transfer speculation and his charges by the FA due to alleged betting.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City has publicly praised Paqueta's talent.

There are a few exciting names who could fill Paqueta's spot at the London Stadium.

After two eye-catching seasons at West Ham it looks likey attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta could be on his way to another club or could be set for a possible ban. He has become a firm fan favourite at the London Stadium since joining West Ham for a club record fee of £51m and was responsible for the assist for Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute winning goal against Fiorentina in last season’s Europa Conference League Final.

Now aged 26, Paqueta has drawn many admirers, perhaps most notably Pep Guardiola, who was rumoured to have come close to signing him for Manchester in 2023. With David Moyes stepping down as Hammers manager and Declan Rice having already left for Arsenal the season before, the key pieces of the team that had that famous European final win in Prague in 2023 are slowly being rebuilt.

Even if the Brazilian isn't sold, there appears to be every chance that he could face a ban. This comes after the news that he has been charged by the FA for allegedly breaking betting rules. The player expressed his shock over the development, stating he had been left "extremely surprised and upset" by the news.

The good news for the Hammers, however, is that there is no shortage of rumours as to who West Ham could bring in to replace him. Here are three possibilities.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will have to be particularly careful with their finances over the summer, having been found to have breached the profit and sustainability rules. Put simply, they will most likely need to sell players if they want to bring anyone else into the squad. Given his performances last season, Forest will not want to lose Morgan Gibbs-White, but having bought him for an initial fee of £25m there's reason to believe they could sell him for a decent profit – with West Ham linked, per TalkSport.

Unafraid of responsibility, Gibbs-White was given the captaincy at the City Ground aged only 23. Still only 24, he was very much Forest's stand-out player over the course of the 2023/24 season and was a large part of the reason why they avoided relegation from the Premier League. Blessed with the touch and swagger, he could be an ideal fit for the Hammers, but Spurs are reported to also be interested in him.

Morgan Gibbs-White in 2023/24 Appearances 42 Goals 6 Assists 10 Minutes 3,524

Angel Gomes

Lille

Having left Manchester United, the club he was at since the age of six, Angel Gomes has successfully rebuilt his career in France with a series of eye-catching performances for Lille. This attacking flair enabled Lille to get a place in next season's qualifying round for the Champions League and sparked rumours of a move to West Ham, per The Boot Room (via Claret&Hugh)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele got more assists than Gomes in Ligue 1 last season.

Still only 23, the best is surely yet to come for Gomes, who has been often touted as an outside contender for Gareth Southgate's England squad. While he is not so big on numbers when it comes to scoring himself, Gomes is incredibly versatile, capable of playing across the pitch as a number 10, or eight, or deeper as a six or even out wide. Ultimately, he is a player who thrives on getting on the ball and making things happen, which would be ideal for West Ham.

Angel Gomes in 2023/24 Appearances 45 Goals 2 Assists 10 Minutes 3,455

Paulo Dybala

Roma

Argentine 2022 World Cup winner Paulo Dybala has more than a decade of experience playing in Italy's Serie A with Palermo, Juventus and now Roma. With a contract running out in Rome in 2025, Dybala was rumoured to be moving to Chelsea as recently as last season but now – as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside – he could instead be heading to West Ham.

While he is a far more prolific goalscorer than his counterparts on this list, with 16 goals in all competitions in the season just gone, and 179 goals throughout his 13-year career, at the age of 30, he's somewhat older than Gibbs-White and Gomes and would command wages that were some way north of £110k per week. That said, money and age aside, he remains a technically talented and direct player, which would no doubt make him an exciting prospect in the Premier League for West Ham fans.

Paulo Dybala in 2023/24 Appearances 38 Goals 16 Assists 10 Minutes 2,582

Stats via Transfermarkt.