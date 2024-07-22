Highlights Kevin De Bruyne may leave Man City for a deal in Saudi Arabia following reported interest.

Several names have been drawn up as possible replacements for the Belgian international.

Premier League stars such as Eberechi Eze and Bruno Guimaraes are two possible names who could join the club.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne could be on his way out of the Etihad after a near decade stint at the club. Rumours suggest that there remains great interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and that the Belgian international could look at cashing in on a mouth-watering deal to the Middle East.

De Bruyne has been the Cityzen's talisman from the moment he walked through the door in 2015. It is hard to imagine what Pep Guardiola would do without his star man. Should the reigning Premier League champions have to move on though, these are five names that they could look at replacing the all-time great midfielder with.

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze was one of four Englishmen to be chosen for their country at Euro 2024, but fans not overly familiar with his work didn't get to see the best of him as he was utilised as an impact sub, even dropping in to play left-wing back. When allowed to be his creative best, the 26-year-old has the capability to light up any stadium.

One of the most improved players in the Premier League last term, the creative midfielder was already linked to a step up last summer which never came to fruition. With teammate Michael Olise now at Bayern Munich, the Eagles will not be keen to lose their star man but may succumb to the financial might of City.

Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig

One man who was able to make a significant impact over the summer was Spain's Dani Olmo. Despite starting as a rotation option, the RB Leipzig star made a difference whenever brought on and eventually came in to replace Pedri when he was rule out of the remainder of Euro 2024 through injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo finished as the joint top scorer at Euro 2024 with three goals.

Following his excellent displays, it appears Olmo may have become one of the names high up on Pep Guardiola's wishlist. With De Bruyne out of the picture, the Spaniard could move in to make the vacant void that would be left his own.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest

It is not alien of Guardiola or City to spend big on a player who is looking to reach the next level in their careers. Jack Grealish is a prime example. Rather than signing someone who is more guaranteed to be a success, a move for someone trying to break through the glass ceiling could be the play. And this epitomises where Morgan Gibbs-White is on his journey.

Whilst the two names mentioned ahead of him have showcased their skills at the top international level, the Nottingham Forest man has yet to do so. However, he has led his club through thick and thin during the last couple of years and without him, the Garibaldi's status as a top flight team would be seriously under threat.

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

This potential move may be a little far-fetched given that it would appear Bayern Munich would want to do everything in their power to keep Jamal Musiala, who could be the face of the latest generation at the Allianz. But, money talks, and with Bayern needing to sell to fund future purchases, a hefty bid for the youngster could turn their heads.

The 21-year-old was another strong performer for the hosts of Euro 2024. With his previous history in English football as a teenager, the powers that be in Manchester will be confident of his ability to handle English football, and could get hold of a player who will make the team his own for the next decade, much like De Bruyne has already done.

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United

It seemed that City's ideal replacement for the Belgian mastermind was a different Brazilian in Lucas Paqueta. However, the gambling allegations and potential ban coming his way has seemingly put a stop to that possibility. Instead, the champions of England may look further north to find their new samba specialist.

Bruno Guimaraes has been a firm favourite at Newcastle from the moment he arrived. Heralded as a sign of the things to come as the Magpies looked to transform themselves following new investment, Guimaraes has been consistently brilliant for Eddie Howe, with his manager hailing him as "unbelievable". Although a slightly different mold of player, the Brazil international would slot into the role being left by De Bruyne seamlessly, and would allow players like Phil Foden even more freedom further up the pitch.