Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans seems less and less likely to return to New Orleans as the offseason approaches.

Ingram is coming off the healthiest season of his career since his rookie year, appearing in — and starting — 64 games for the Pelicans in 2023-24. The 26-year-old took a step back in New Orleans' offense, with Zion Williamson finally establishing himself as the team's first option, as Ingram averaged his fewest field goal attempts per game (15.9) since joining the Pelicans in 2019.

Ingram was still a steady producer for head coach Willie Green, averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Following a disappointing sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it seems the Pelicans are inclined to move on from Ingram this summer.

With him fetching a hefty price tag, and a lot of teams in need of his skillset, here’s a look at five potential trade destinations for Ingram.

New York Knicks

With the Knicks falling short again, a shakeup could be in tow this offseason

The New York Knicks, having just missed out on the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season. Jalen Brunson and crew have certainly improved since last season, but couldn’t stay healthy enough to advance past the second round.

With the Knicks likely looking to add someone who can help them ascend the East, an All-Star caliber player like Ingram could be just the thing they need to get them over the hump. Ingram’s 20.8 points per game would be a major help to the Knicks, and the Knicks have a number of options when looking at who they could exchange.

Potential Trade With New York Pelicans Receive Knicks Receive Julius Randle Brandon Ingram

Julius Randle has drastically improved since his previous season with the Pelicans, and has been an All-Star three times since his departure from New Orleans. With his ability to play the five, and the Pelicans potentially losing Jonas Valančiūnas through free agency, Randle could be much better his second time around.

Julius Randle - Stat Comparison Season Team PPG RPG APG 2018-19 Pelicans 21.4 8.7 3.1 2023-24 Knicks 24.0 9.2 5.0

Ingram, on his end, would not only be able to contribute more points to the Knicks’ roster, but also draw defensive attention away from Brunson. This would allow him more space and, if the defense does throw a double at him, New York will have another quality outside shooter in Ingram, lurking behind the arc.

Atlanta Hawks

Ingram would fit well with Atlanta, and New Orleans could see a quality return

The Atlanta Hawks are another team who need to make big changes in order to catch up with the East, and have a foot in the door of the trade rumor game. With both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray speculated to be traded this offseason, a player of Ingram’s quality is a very high possibility as a return.

Potential Trade with Atlanta Pelicans Receive Hawks Receive Dejounte Murray Brandon Ingram Clint Capela Jordan Hawkins

In this scenario, it’s Murray being shipped out along with Clint Capela, who’s seen a dip in play since becoming a Hawk. Both the change of scenery for Capela and the added big man for New Orleans would go a long way in furthering the respective teams’ agendas.

Ingram’s playstyle would allow him to potentially flourish next to a player like Young, who can score in abundance but also tends to be a bit inconsistent. Last time Ingram was moved to a new team (from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade), he won the Most Improved Player of the Year award. It’s a small sample size, but it speaks to Ingram's ability to adapt, and his potential to help the Hawks.

Atlanta would also receive Jordan Hawkins who, although not posting the most impressive numbers this season, has shown that he can contribute nonetheless. With this trade benefiting both teams in the ways it does, it’s possible that these players could find themselves with new teams by the time next season rolls around.

Houston Rockets

Ingram could be sent to Houston in exchange for a budding young star

The Houston Rockets had an unexpectedly good season in 2023-24. They failed to reach the postseason, but still played better than almost anyone had projected them to.

With Jalen Green both ascending as one of the most explosive young players in the league, and reaching a point in his career where he may want to seriously contend, this may be the time for them to cash their chips in for a player like Ingram to take them to the next level. In this scenario, Alperen Sengun headlines a trade for the New Orleans small forward.

Potential Trade with Houston Pelicans Receive Rockets Receive Alperen Sengun Brandon Ingram Dillon Brooks Tari Eason

With New Orleans also receiving a player in Dillon Brooks who can help his team win without having to score, this could benefit Williamson as it would give him more room to score himself. Sengun could also help New Orleans a lot, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in only his third season in the league. And, with the season Fred VanVleet had, he could be the perfect piece to compliment this squad.

Sengun has been a big part of the Rockets’ rise, but a chance to grab a player like Ingram may be enough to pry him away from Houston and into New Orleans.

Portland Trail Blazers

Ingram could help this Trail Blazers team to finally establish an identity

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team with a lot of guards and a lot of talent, but not a lot of direction or winning basketball. Using their abundance of young guards to acquire a player like Ingram, however, could give them a roster to build an identity around him, Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton. In this scenario, the Trail Blazers would opt to move Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons for Ingram.

Potential Trade with Portland Pelicans Receive Trail Blazers Receive Jerami Grant Brandon Ingram Anfernee Simons Larry Nance Jr

Grant, being both a veteran and a reliable scorer, would check two boxes for what New Orleans needs. He’s not going to set the world on fire with his play, but he doesn’t need to when playing next to a player of Williamson’s caliber. His consistent 21.0 points per game would be a very nice compliment to the Pelicans roster.

Simons, on the other hand, is an extremely talented young guard who’s been in the league just long enough to develop into a player who can score in abundance, and with ease. His 22.6 points and 5.5 assists per game last season would certainly fit right into the Pelicans playstyle, and the pairing of him and CJ McCollum could make for a sneakily effective backcourt.

Cleveland Cavaliers

With both teams seemingly putting each other's needs on the trade market, this seems the most likely of the bunch

The Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as one of the top prospective teams to acquire Ingram this offseason, and it makes a lot of sense. Both teams' stars are rumored to be traded, and each team needs what the other is offering.

With Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen being prominent names speculated to be in the current trade market, there are trade possibilities involving both of them. The Pelicans could use a big man like Allen and a playmaker like Garland, so either being sent to New Orleans is feasible.

Potential Trade with Cleveland Pelicans receive Cavaliers receive Darius Garland Brandon Ingram OR Jarrett Allen Brandon Ingram Caris LeVert

Ingram’s style of play would fit like a glove alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, who each also tend to play worse when their partners (Garland and Allen) are playing. Ingram is significantly better than the Cavaliers’ current options at small forward, offensively, and could still use his length and speed to clog up passing lanes and disrupt shooters. Enough, at least, to not drag down Cleveland’s defensive-centered identity.

Of all the teams that Ingram could potentially be traded to, a move to Cleveland seems the most likely as it fits with both teams’ needs and has been a rumored move since each teams’ season ended.