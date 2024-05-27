Highlights The Brooklyn Nets may undergo a rebuild due to a disappointing season, but lack a draft pick in 2024.

Mikal Bridges, a durable player coming off a down season, could be a trade target for other teams.

Several potential landing spots for Bridges include the Knicks, 76ers, Rockets, Pelicans, and Kings.

The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to figure out their future after the failure of the big three of Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving , and James Harden . Brooklyn is coming off of a season where they finished 32-50, which placed them eleventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

With the Nets missing out on the playoffs, they may look to start a rebuild this summer. The Nets do not own a draft pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. They saw their first-round pick, which they traded away to the Houston Rockets as part of the Harden trade, move up to the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. They also have to choose whether or not to re-sign starting center Nic Claxton as he is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

If Brooklyn does decide to start a rebuild this offseason, their most enticing player to trade is Mikal Bridges. Bridges is coming off a season where he once again played all 82 games during the regular season. In his five-year NBA career, Bridges has yet to miss a game due to an injury. Other teams would love to add a player this durable to their team to help them compete for a championship.

Last season, Bridges averaged 19.6 points per game, down from 26.1 points per game after joining the Nets during the 2022-23 season after being part of a trade with the Phoenix Suns that saw Durant dealt to Phoenix. He also saw a dip in both his field goal and three-point shooting percentages. A usual great defender, Bridges also posted the worst defensive rating of his career last season at 117.9. His previous career low was 115.1 during his rookie season. Despite his stats being down last season, Bridges will still be seen as a hot commodity this offseason if the Nets decide to deal him to another team.

Mikal Bridges Stats 2023-24 G 82 PPG 19.6 RPG 4.5 APG 3.6 SPG 1.0 FG% 43.6% 3PT% 37.2%

Here are five potential landing spots if Bridges is traded out of Brooklyn this summer.

1 New York Knicks

The "Nova Knicks" add another Villanova alum

With the New York Knicks being knocked out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals by the Indiana Pacers , they may look to add another star next to Jalen Brunson this offseason. Bridges would be a perfect fit for them. The Knicks already have three players from Villanova in Brunson, Josh Hart , and Donte DiVincenzo, and adding Bridges would bring in another Villanova alum.

All four players were part of the Villanova team that won the 2016 National Championship, while all but Hart were part of the 2018 championship team. The four already have chemistry from playing together in college, so this may just be the perfect landing spot for Bridges and the perfect star for the Knicks to bring in to win their first NBA Title since 1973.

Nets - Knicks Mock Trade Nets Receive: Knicks Receive: Bojan Bogdanovic Mikal Bridges Jericho Sims 2024 1st Round (24th Overall) 2025 1st Round (Swap) 2026 1st Round

In this mock trade, the Knicks would add another star in Bridges, who would pair perfectly next to Brunson. They would also be able to keep starting power forward, Julius Randle , in this scenario, which would be a huge plus for New York. With the addition of Bridges, they would receive one of the most durable players in the league, which is what the Knicks needed during their early playoff exit last season.

For Brooklyn, they would receive Bojan Bogdanovic, who would add a veteran presence to a rebuilding team if they decide to keep him. They could also trade away Bogdanovic to gain more future draft picks. The Nets would also receive a young center in Jericho Sims, who did not see much playing time in New York during his first two seasons in the NBA. They would also add a first-round pick in the next three drafts, including the 24th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, a draft where they currently hold zero picks.

This trade is a win-win for both sides as the Knicks would add a young star who could help them compete for a championship while the Nets start their rebuild off right with three future first round picks.

2 Philadelphia 76ers

76ers add a local star to pair with Embiid and Maxey

Originally in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected the Pennsylvania native and Villanova alum in Bridges. They then traded him to the Phoenix Suns in return for Zharie Smith and a 2021 first-round pick that they used to acquire Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. It's safe to say now that Harris is set to enter free agency, the 76ers made the wrong move by trading away the rights to Bridges in 2018. They have a chance to redeem themselves this offseason by making a deal for the 26-year-old forward.

Philly needs another star that is a consistent all-around player and that can also stay healthy due to Joel Embiid 's injury history. Bridges checks off all of those boxes. He would bring in a reliable scorer and defender to pair with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to help the 76ers' chances of winning their first championship since 1983.

Nets - 76ers Mock Trade Nets Receive: 76ers Receive: Ricky Council IV Mikal Bridges 2024 1st Round (16th Overall) 2026 1st Round 2028 1st Round (Clippers) 2029 1st Round

In this trade, the 76ers would add another young star to pair with Embiid and Maxey. The downfall for Philadelphia is that they do not have many players under contract that they can offer the Nets, so instead, they would have to believe that Bridges is worth trading away almost all of their future first round picks through 2029. Bridges would fit in well with Philly as a consistent scorer and defender that would make the 76ers even more of a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.

For the Nets, the addition of four first-round draft picks, including the 16th overall pick in the upcoming draft, would be huge for a team that is rebuilding. They would also add Ricky Council IV, who did not receive much playing time in Philadelphia last season.

This trade would be perfect for both teams. It would add a durable player who is great on both ends of the floor to the 76ers roster. For the Nets, adding four first-round picks over the next five seasons would help them in their potential rebuild.

3 Houston Rockets

Rockets continue a win-now mindset with the addition of Bridges

The Houston Rockets sped up their rebuild last summer by signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Even with those signings, the Rockets still missed the playoffs, but lucked out by moving up to the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. The pick that moved up was originally owned by the Brooklyn Nets but was dealt to Houston in the package for James Harden in 2021.

The Rockets could send the pick back to Brooklyn in a package centered around Bridges this summer to continue to speed up their rebuild and get back to competing in the Western Conference.

Nets - Rockets Mock Trade Nets Receive: Rockets Receive: Jabari Smith Jr. Mikal Bridges Jae'Sean Tate 2024 1st Round (3rd Overall) 2026 1st Round (Nets) 2027 1st Round (Nets)

In this scenario, the Rockets would add Bridges to a team that has a win-now mindset. Adding Bridges would speed up the rebound and help the Rockets, who narrowly missed the playoffs last season, compete in the West. Bridges adds a consistent scorer and defender to a team that could use it. He also brings in more veteran leadership next to VanVleet, Brooks, and head coach Ime Udoka. Trading away Jabari Smith Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate would also open up more playing time for some of their young players, like Cam Whitmore.

For Brooklyn, they would receive Smith Jr., who is still a young player that they could develop as part of their rebuild. They would also add Tate, who saw his minutes decrease last season as Houston tried to get their young players more time on the floor. The major part of this trade for the Nets is getting back three of their own draft picks, including the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. With receiving the third pick, they could then select a player to help build around for the future.

This is a good trade for both sides. For Houston, they would add Bridges to a lineup with VanVleet, Jalen Green, Brooks, and Alperen Sengun, while also clearing up some playing time for some of their younger players Whitmore and Amen Thompson. For the Nets, they would receive a young player in Smith Jr. and the third overall pick in the 2024 draft that they could then build around. They would also get back two more of their picks in the future.

4 New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans and Nets swap forwards

With the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly looking to trade away Brandon Ingram this offseason, they could look to package him in a potential deal with the Nets to acquire Bridges. Bridges would be a good replacement for Ingram in New Orleans if they decide to go that route. Bridges is just as good of a scorer as Ingram and is much better on the defensive end. Putting him next to CJ McCollum and a healthy Zion Williamson could make the Pelicans an even bigger contender in the Western Conference.

Nets - Pelicans Mock Trade Nets Receive: Pelicans Receive: Brandon Ingram Mikal Bridges Dyson Daniels 2024 1st Round (21st Overall) Nic Claxton (Sign and Trade) 2026 1st Round (Bucks) Dennis Schröder

For New Orleans, they would add Bridges, who brings in a durable player that they could use. They would also bring in Nic Claxton, who could replace Jonas Valanciunas if the Pelicans do not re-sign him, to be their starting center. The Pelicans would also receive a more conventional point guard in Dennis Schroder , so that they could then move McCollum back to shooting guard.

The Nets would add Ingram, who is still only 26 years old. They could then center their rebuild around Ingram, while still being good enough to try and compete in the East. Adding Dyson Daniels would bring in a point guard who still needs to develop. Daniels has not seen enough playing time while in New Orleans, and a change of scenery may be good for him. They would also receive the 21st pick in the upcoming draft as well as a first-round pick in 2026.

This is a win-win trade for both sides. For the Pelicans, they would replace Ingram with a player in Bridges who is more durable and a better defender. They would also add a new starting point guard and center in Claxton and Schroder. With these additions, the Pelicans may see themselves atop the West next season. For the Nets, they would begin their rebuild with an All-Star already on the team. They could build around Ingram, while also still being able to compete in the East.

5 Sacramento Kings

Kings add another young star

The Sacramento Kings are in need of adding another star to their roster. After being the surprise team during the 2022-23 season, the Kings missed out on the playoffs last season after losing to the Pelicans in the second game of the play-in. Sacramento may be just one star away from competing in the Western Conference and adding Bridges this offseason would be a huge help. Pairing Bridges up with De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray may just be what the Kings need to get back to a level where they can compete for championships.

Nets - Kings Mock Trade Nets Receive: Kings Receive: Harrison Barnes Mikal Bridges Davion Mitchell Chris Duarte 2025 1st Round 2026 1st Round (Swap) 2027 1st Round

In this trade, it would see the Kings replace Harrison Barnes with a much better and younger player in Bridges. Bridges is a better all-around player than Barnes, which would help the Kings out immensely. Bridges is a great defender and reliable scorer, and when paired with Fox, Sabonis and Murray, he could help Sacramento get back to competing toward the top of the West.

For the Nets, they would add Barnes, who they could move to another team for more draft capital in the future. They would also receive Davion Mitchell and Chris Duarte, two young players who are in need of a change of scenery. Brooklyn would also receive three first-round picks over three of the four seasons.

This trade could move the Kings to the top of the West and help them compete for a championship. For Brooklyn, they would add two young players and three first-round picks that would help in their rebuild.

The Nets could look to move on from Bridges this offseason. If they do, expect many teams to make offers for the 26-year-old forward.