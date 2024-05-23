Highlights The Utah Jazz may consider rebuilding after missing the playoffs, with Lauri Markkanen as a potential trade piece.

Markkanen is a solid scorer, drawing interest from multiple teams.

Potential trades involving Markkanen with OKC, Orlando, GSW, Houston, and San Antonio to boost teams.

With the Utah Jazz finishing 12th in the Western Conference and not making the playoffs for the second straight season, they may look to make some moves this offseason. Last offseason, they made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to bring in John Collins, hoping that they would be able to compete in the West. With them finishing with a worse record than the season prior, now is the time for the Jazz to go into a rebuild. At the top of the list for players they could trade is Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen is coming off the second-best season of his seven-year NBA career. He averaged 23.2 points per game in 55 games. The 55 games were the least he has played in a season since his last year as a member of the Chicago Bulls in 2020-21. He is also coming off of his worst defensive season with a defensive rating of 119.9. The seven-footer is an excellent scorer and solid defender and should draw a lot of trade interest this summer.

Lauri Markkanen Stats 2023-24 Category Stat PPG 23.2 RPG 8.2 APG 2.0 SPG 0.9 BPG 0.5 FG% 48.0% 3PT% 39.9% Defensive Rating 119.9

Here are five potential trades for the 27-year-old forward.

1 Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder add size to build a possible dynasty

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the surprise of the NBA last season. They finished first in the Western Conference as one of the youngest teams in the league. The Thunder's season ended at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the conference semifinals, but they have one of the brightest futures in the NBA. If Markkanen becomes available this offseason, there are few teams that can match what OKC can give them. The Thunder have the most draft picks of any team through 2029, and they are already a threat in the West.

Jazz - Thunder Trade Scenario Jazz Receive: Thunder Receive: Josh Giddey Lauri Markkanen Kenrich Williams 20241st (12th Overall) Jordan Clarkson 2025 1st (76ers) 2027 1st

If the Thunder are able to pull off this trade, they would add Markkanen to a team ready to start the next NBA dynasty. Pairing him up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren would make a new big three for the Thunder. They also have many other players who contributed to OKC having the best record in the West last season. In this trade, they would receive Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson . Markkanen would add to their size in the frontcourt and would provide another two-way threat.

Clarkson is one of the best sixth men in the league and would provide Oklahoma City with a spark off the bench. The Thunder already have a bright future, but if you add Markkanen to their roster, their time to start winning championships begins next season.

For the Jazz, they would receive Josh Giddey, who could use a new home, Kenrich Williams, and three first-round picks. The Jazz need rebuilding and by acquiring a young player in Giddey and three first-round picks, including the 12th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, they could jumpstart their rebuild this offseason.

2 Orlando Magic

Magic add much-needed size and shooting

The Orlando Magic were another surprise team last season. Finishing with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference, their season came to an end in the first round after losing game seven to the Cleveland Cavaliers . Like the Thunder, the Magic have a bright future. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner leading the way, Orlando is looking to add some pieces to compete for a championship next season. Adding Markkanen would do just that.

Jazz - Magic Trade Scenario Jazz Receive: Magic Receive: Markelle Fultz (Sign and Trade) Lauri Markkanen Cole Anthony 20241st (18th Overall) 2025 1st (Nuggets) 2026 1st

The Magic are just a few pieces away from being even more of a contender in the East. In this trade, they would add some much-needed size in Markkanen, who would become their tallest player. They would also clear up their backcourt so that Jalen Suggs could become the starter and Anthony Black would get more playing time.

For the Jazz, they would receive Markelle Fultz in a sign and trade and Cole Anthony. Both are young point guards that the Jazz could continue to develop. They would also add three first-round picks, including the 18th overall pick in the upcoming draft. Adding these players and picks would help the Jazz start their rebuild.

3 Golden State Warriors

Warriors make a blockbuster trade to attempt winning another title

The Golden State Warriors know that their chances to win another championship during the Stephen Curry era are over unless they make a huge move this offseason. Golden State is coming off a season where they missed the playoffs after losing in the Play-In to the Sacramento Kings. The big three of Curry, Klay Thompson , and Draymond Green are approaching the final years of their NBA careers, and they would want nothing more than to win another championship. They first have to re-sign Thompson this offseason for the plan to work. A possible player that they could bring in is Markkanen.

Jazz - Warriors Trade Scenario Jazz Receive: Warriors Receive: Chris Paul Lauri Markkanen Andrew Wiggins 20251st 2026 1st 2029 1st

For a trade to work and for the Warriors to re-sign Thompson, they would have to deal Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins for salary reasons. Golden State would add Markkanen, who would give them some much-needed size and another post scorer. He is also a solid defender to pair inside with Green. With the addition of Markkanen and the re-signing of Thompson, the Warriors could make another run at a few more championships over the next couple of seasons.

The Jazz would receive Paul and Wiggins. Both would more than likely be dealt for the Jazz to add more draft capital. They would also add first round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029 to help their rebuild in the future.

4 Houston Rockets

Rockets add another win now talent

The Houston Rockets surprised the league last summer when they jumpstarted their rebuild by signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency. Houston finished the season 11th in the West and missed the play-in by five games. Their offseason started off well as the pick they received from the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden trade jumped up to third in the Draft Lottery. The Rockets seem to be in a win-now state of mind behind head coach Ime Udoka. They could look to add another star this offseason to help them get back to their winning ways. A player that could be on the Rockets' radar is Markkanen.

Jazz - Rockets Trade Scenario Jazz Receive: Rockets Receive: Jabari Smith Jr. Lauri Markkanen Tari Eason 20241st (3rd Overall) 2025 1st

The Rockets are another team that has a ton of assets to trade. In this trade, they would send two of their young players Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, as well as a 2025 first and the third overall pick in the upcoming 2024 draft in return for Markkanen. Adding Markkanen would give the Rockets another reliable scorer inside next to Alperen Sengun.

For the Jazz, they would get two young players in Smith and Eason that would help in their rebuild. They would also receive the third overall pick in the upcoming draft to add another young player. The 2025 first-rounder is also a plus for Utah due to the loaded draft class and the odds that, even with this trade, the Rockets would still not be a championship contender in the Western Conference.

5 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs could look to add another star player to pair with Victor Wembanyama next season. Lauri Markkanen would be a perfect fit. The Spurs lucked out in the NBA Draft Lottery by securing the fourth and eighth overall picks in the upcoming draft. They also have enough cap space and draft picks to make some moves this offseason that will make them a threat in the Western Conference. Their main goal this offseason should be either drafting a point guard and/or trading for one, but they could also use another excellent scorer and defender like Markkanen.

Jazz - Thunder Trade Scenario Jazz Receive: Spurs Receive: Keldon Johnson Lauri Markkanen Zach Collins 20241st (8th Overall) 2025 1st (Bulls) 2026 1st 2027 1st

San Antonio would add another seven-footer next to Wembanyama in this scenario. Markkanen would add size, scoring, and defense to a team that needs all three. By keeping the fourth overall pick, the Spurs could then select their point guard of the future to pair with the new duo as well as Devin Vassell. By making this trade, the days of losing seasons in the Alamo City could be over, and they can get back to their winning ways of the past.

For the Jazz, they would receive four first-round picks, including the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft. They would also receive two young players who still have potential Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins. Johnson is a solid scorer and great defender, while Collins is a solid center if he can stay healthy. This trade would help the Jazz rebuild and would get them closer to being competitive once again.

If the Jazz does look to start their rebuild this offseason, there will be many teams that call them about the availability of Lauri Markkanen.