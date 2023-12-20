Highlights Jordan Clarkson is reportedly available for trade by the Utah Jazz, likely due to their current rebuild and his contract.

Over the last four years, Jordan Clarkson has enamored himself with fans of the Utah Jazz like few before him. He's done so by being one of the NBA's ultimate flamethrowers, riding his ultra-green light to averages of 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in what has largely been a reserve role.

At this point, though, the Jazz are no longer the would-be contenders they were when Clarkson first arrived in Salt Lake City.

And as a 31-year-old, score-first guard with negligible defensive skills and two years left on his contract, he doesn't fit the timeline of the club's current rebuild. So, it was hardly a shocker when Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported this week that he had been put up on the market by the Jazz.

"Jordan Clarkson — that is a player that's named that I'm told is available ... to be had for the right package, the right deal, the right assets. The Utah Jazz, they're open to all scenarios. So, they're open for business. ... I'm told Jordan Clarkson loves being in Utah. So, he's not looking to be moved. But we know Danny Ainge, this is kind of what he does. He's real aggressive out there in the trade market."

Haynes made clear the fact that nothing serious or imminent is being discussed, but he maintained that there are contending teams out there who are interested in his services as a professional bucket-getter. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT cobbled together three potential deals sending Clarkson to contenders in exchange for assets.

Miami Heat

Potential trade package: Kyle Lowry and a top-five protected first-round pick in 2027

From Donovan Mitchell to Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat have long been working to secure a trade for another certified scorer. Clarkson may not be the marquee-level name that team president Pat Riley typically looks to bring in, but he's nonetheless someone who could bolster the Heat's middling offense (they currently rank just 14th league-wide in offensive rating at 115.1).

Jordan Clarkson statistics 2023-24 Career Points 16.6 15.9 Rebounds 3.4 3.4 Assists 4.9 2.8 Field goal % 39.9 43.9 Three-point field goal % 29.5 33.7

This much is almost certain — even as his scoring efficiency has waned in 2023-24, Clarkson's ability to generate his own offense exceeds that of Lowry, who's leaning more into spot-up shooting at this late stage of his career.

As well, his descending annual salary (he'll average $14.2 million per annum over the next two years after pulling down $23.5 million this season) is a big bonus for the perpetually cash-strapped Heat.

Meanwhile, the pick Utah receives in return here could become quite valuable as Miami winds down its current core.

Philadelphia 76ers

Potential trade package: Robert Covington, Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House and a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2028

The Philadelphia 76ers have consistently been one of the best teams in the Association this season.

Once key point producers Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris head to the bench, though, there's a noticeable drop-off in the team's explosiveness offensively. Philly boasts the second-best offensive rating in the league at 121.4, however, its bench ranks just 27th league-wide in scoring at 28.6 points per game.

Philadelphia 76ers- 2023-24 bench statistics Rank Field goal % 46.4 12th Three-point field goal % 36.2 15th Assist-to-turnover ratio 1.69 21st Effective field goal % 52.8 21st

Enter a certain recent Sixth Man of the Year award winner.

Clarkson could help remedy that at the expense of Covington and House, whose skill sets at this stage are likely replaceable, and Korkmaz, who's no longer a significant part of the team's regular rotation.

By landing in Philadelphia, the Sixers can hope that his place down the scoring totem pole will allow his efficiency to improve, as he can be more selective with his shots.

Clarkson returns to Los Angeles

Potential trade package: D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Hood-Schifino

D'Angelo Russell has played well as the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. However, HoopsHype's Yossi Gozlan can envision the team moving him for someone "that can be viable for the playoffs." For the most part, Clarkson has been that guy since he joined the Jazz.

Jordan Clarkson in the 2023 NBA Playoffs Points 17.5 Rebounds 3.2 Effective FG% 61.0

Clarkson's presence in Los Angeles would have an impact on the team's overall playmaking, but with Gabe Vincent's return, the team will hope he can pick up some of the slack and allow Clarkson to man the second unit with his ability to score.

Additionally, the Lakers would save $4.6 million in salary on Clarkson's deal — assuming Russell opts into the final year of his deal — next season.

For their trouble, the Jazz get a project in Hood-Schifino, who can grow alongside the likes of Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and Ochai Agbaji.