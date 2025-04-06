To say how high expectations were at the beginning of the season, it feels safe to say that it has been an underwhelming campaign for West Ham United and their fans. The Hammers parted ways with David Moyes in 2024, replacing him with Julen Lopetegui and backing the Spaniard heavily.

Despite signings such as Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Max Kilman to name just a few, Lopetegui never managed to make things click at the London Stadium. West Ham were forced into parting ways with the Spaniard in January, giving Lopetegui the unfortunate title of being the shortest-serving manager in club history.

In his place, West Ham turned to Graham Potter, who had not worked in club management since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023. Their form has been fairly indifferent under Potter, but it would be cruel to critique him too harshly, given that the only signing he has made so far was the loan addition of Evan Ferguson.

Chances are that Potter will look to further shape the team in his own image in the coming summer transfer window. In order to do that, particularly after such a summer of heavy spending, then chances are there will need to be a departure or two. Perhaps this particular player may be one that is moved on in order to provide those funds.

Hammers Should Sell Kudus

Potter in need of money to rebuild his squad

West Ham fans were rightly excited when, ahead of the 2023/24 season, it was announced that they had signed Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. The Ghanaian had become one of Europe’s most exciting prospects during his time in the Netherlands and enjoyed a stellar debut season in England, even being called "world class" as a result.