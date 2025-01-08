West Ham United are set to appoint Graham Potter as their new boss, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the former Chelsea man aiming to recruit his right-hand man Kyle Macaulay to help him out in east London. And that will see Julen Lopetegui sacked on Wednesday or Thursday to bring his dull spell in the capital to a ceremonious end after a set of extremely poor results.

West Ham spent huge amounts of money in the summer transfer window, including the expensive captures of Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug amongst others - but it hasn't correlated to their Premier League position, with the Irons currently sitting in 14th in the table, just seven points clear of relegation and 12 points away from the European spots. That, sources state, will see former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Lopetegui sacked in the next 24 hours - and Potter will come in on a short-term basis with Macaulay in his sights as a backroom staff addition.

Sources: Potter Set to Be Appointed as West Ham Boss

Julen Lopetegui's poor form will see him sacked in the coming hours

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Lopetegui took training on Wednesday morning, but it is expected that he will be sacked either on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, ending a paltry six-month spell at the London Stadium in which he has won just seven games in 22 in all competitions.

Potter has agreed a six-month deal, which will lead to a more permanent two-and-a-half-year deal based on performance criteria, if he can improve the Hammers' fortunes in the coming weeks.

The ex-Chelsea boss has always been open to a short-term deal, provided that a longer-term deal would be guaranteed if his short spell goes to plan - and not playing on the club's terms as just a 'club-only option'.

Graham Potter's managerial statistics - record by season Club Appearances Wins-Draws-Losses Ostersunds 249 127-60-62 Swansea City 51 21-11-19 Brighton and Hove Albion 135 42-46-47 Chelsea 31 12-8-11

The deal with Potter is being finalised on paper, though he has verbally agreed a contract in east London. The deal includes him bringing recruitment analyst Macaulay to the club to work with him, and with Macaulay still working at Chelsea after Potter's spell there two years ago, it's an impressive facet which shows he would be a key appointment. The former Scottish lower league star's journey with Potter began at Ostersunds as a performance analyst, before he followed Potter through to Swansea City and Brighton, before ending up at Chelsea, where he continues to work.

Meanwhile, there are no guarantees that sporting director Tim Steidten will continue on at West Ham in the long run either, with his relationship with Lopetegui becoming severely fractured after moving away from his office at the club's Rush Green training base due to his indifferences with the Spaniard.

Potter Rapport Has Seen Him Excel in Premier League Interest

The upper echelons were a stretch, but he's been here before

Potter hasn't been involved in management since he left Chelsea in April 2023, but his previous credentials at Brighton and Swansea still make him a top contender for any bottom-half Premier League role after consolidating the Seagulls from a lower-half side to European challengers before Roberto De Zerbi worked his magic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter won 54 of his 166 games in charge of both Brighton and Chelsea.

His time at Chelsea didn't go quite as planned, but the Englishman came in after Thomas Tuchel was sacked amid the chaos of Todd Boehly's first transfer window and, having already lifted one side from the bottom half into a top-half side, Hammers chiefs could be hoping that he can do the same at the London Stadium with the club having been in extremely poor form under Lopetegui throughout the campaign.

West Ham have failed to win consecutive games throughout the campaign, and with just three home wins this season in the Premier League, Potter must improve results on home soil if he is to win over the support.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-01-24.

