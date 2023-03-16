Full-time powerlifting content creator Ru, who also goes by the name of Little Beast, has shared her unbelievable body transformation on Instagram.

The influencer, who boasts 2.6 million followers on TikTok and 293,000 followers on Instagram, regularly shares photos and videos from her time in the gym.

Ru has an incredibly muscular physique, and she can subsequently lift more than 180 kilograms.

But this was not always the case. Ru has been candid about her struggles with an eating disorder in the past, sparked by her time as a figure skater when she was a child.

Her journey is documented in a video posted on Instagram, which has left her followers in awe.

Little Beast's incredible body transformation

Ru shared the video of her 23kg body transformation with the caption: “75lbs to 125lbs.

“I don’t have pictures from when I was at the peak of my ED, but before are from senior year in high school and freshmen year in college, and the afters are 4-5 years into lifting and a little over 2 years since my last relapse.”

“Progress is never linear but we keep showing up at the best of our capacity within each day.”

Video: Watch Little Beast’s astonishing body transformation

Little Beast opens up about eating disorder

Ru has previously discussed her eating disorder on the Know Your Power Podcast, explaining how she was first introduced to counting calories by her figure skating coach.

“She was initially the one who would come up to me and say ‘get rid of this’ and she would just pinch my body and be like, ‘Get rid of this by next week’,” Ru said.

“And I was like, I don't know how to. I'm literally in seventh grade. I'm like 11 maybe, and so I would ask her, and she would tell my mom to put me on a 400 calorie diet.”

Ru was left so malnourished that she suffered two stress fractures after falling to the ground, spelling the end of her figure skating career.

She later took up weightlifting while living in Tennessee, and quickly realised she did not have to micromanage her food intake for that particular activity.

“I just got on a high of just being able to focus on what my body can do,” Ru explained.

“That was a huge factor of me being able to transition from seeing food as something I need to punish myself for through working out, to seeing it as fuel.”