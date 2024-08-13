Highlights Spurs' attack could give joy to owners in gameweek one.

Oscar Bobb and Callum Hudson-Odoi offer great value too after promising pre-seasons.

New managers at Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton may affect FPL player performance for the season.

The Premier League season is almost upon us once more and there is plenty to get excited about in 2024-25. Managers from all over the world are preparing their teams for another Fantasy Premier League campaign, all vying to become the best in the business.

Every Premier League side has been on pre-season tour following the European Championships and Copa America, stretching to all corners of the globe in order to get important minutes under their belts before the curtain raiser this weekend. With the gameweek one deadline just days away from closing, here are some of the key things to remember when selecting your starting line-up this weekend.

Back the Spurs Attack

Postecoglou's side have been potent in pre-season

A host of Spurs' biggest stars enjoyed a summer off having not featured at either the European Championships and Copa America. Pedro Porro (5.5m), Dejan Kulusevski (6.5m), James Maddison (7.5m), Brenan Johnson (6.5m) and Son Heung-min (10.0m) are likely to be better prepped for Gameweek 1 than most and with addition of Dominic Solanke (7.5m), Spurs have plenty of firepower in attack.

A trip to Leicester followed by a home game vs Everton is a brilliant start for Spurs who always look to outscore the opposition. While their lack of clean sheets will put many off Porro, who has scored twice pre-season, Son and now Solanke will be very popular picks.

Dominic Solanke's Premier League Statistics 2023-24 Appearances 37 Goals 19 Assists 3 FPL Points in 2023-24 175

Budget Midfielders

Differentials everywhere you look

As many FPL squads look to squeeze in an extra premium attacker, the budget picks are as important as ever and in midfield there are plenty of options in the 5.0m - 5.5m bracket who have performed well in pre-season.

Morgan Rogers (5.0m) has played more minutes than any other Aston Villa player this summer and is playing as a second striker scoring three goals and two assists. Likewise, Oscar Bobb (5.0m) has the most minutes at Manchester City and also has five goal contributions. He could become first choice on the right side of midfield for City if his form continues.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has three assists and one goal for Nottingham Forest, who have scored lots of goals in pre-season and have a great run of games early on. Meanwhile, Emile Smith-Rowe (5.5m) is set to be Fulham’s main man, playing as the number 10 and has scored in both his run outs so far for his new side. Finally, Yankuba Minteh (5.5m) is only 1% owned and has been flying high in his early performances for Brighton.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's Premier League Statistics 2023-24 Games Started 20 Goals 8 Assists 2 FPL Points in 2023-24 109

New Managers and New Tactics

Host of new faces in charge

Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton always offer FPL managers with plenty of attractive picks, but with new managers, we can’t expect these players to produce the same output as last season. Will these teams score more goals or keep more clean sheets? Who will be their best player? And who benefits most from the new system in place? Let’s answer some of these questions.

Liverpool will become more of a possession-based team. Pre-season wins vs Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla were impressive and Mohamed Salah (12.5m) looks sharp and a huge beneficiary of not having a summer tournament and a longer break. However, with a more controlled approach, will Salah have fewer chances? Jurgen Klopp’s rock 'n' roll football was end-to-end and, with that, Salah clocked more goal attempts (114) than any other player except Erling Haaland (121) last season. Many expect Liverpool to be more defensively secure which increases the appeal in Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.0m) and whilst they’ll still score plenty and Salah will still be a great FPL asset, don’t expect the same shot volume from Liverpool.

Enzo Maresca wants Chelsea playing out from the back and inviting the press to then hit teams on the transition. This has led to Chelsea conceding a couple of sloppy goals pre season and with this in mind Chelsea defenders could be off the menu. Malo Gusto (4.5m) holds some appeal because he’s inverting from full back. In attack, Chelsea could be a fun team to be invested in. Cole Palmer (10.5m) and low/mid-priced midfielder Christopher Nkunku (6.5m) will be the talisman. No Chelsea players clocked more pre-season minutes than Nkunku who earned three sets of 90 which bodes well for his fitness. He’s also been on penalties in Palmer’s absence.

Cole Palmer's Premier League Statistics 2023-24 Games Started 29 Goals 22 Assists 13 FPL Points in 2023-24 244

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton may have been fun to watch but they kept very few clean sheets. This could be about to change under Fabian Huzler who has a good reputation for shutting teams out. Valentín Barco (4.0) will likely start the season as FPL’s best budget defender, he’s taking corners, gets forward from left back and for as long as Pervis Estupinan (4.5m) is injured and out the team, he looks like a safe starter. Likewise, new signing Jankuba Minteh (5.5m) and Joao Pedro (5.5m) are excellent low-priced options in midfield and attack. Minteh comes with a big reputation after his breakthrough season for Feyenoord last season and has caught the eye already with three goals and two assist in 242 pre-season minutes. Expect all football fans will know his name by September.

Erling Haaland (15.0m) is FPL’s most expensive player ever and his pre-season form would suggest he’s worth it. Five goals in Man City’s four pre-season matches despite blanking in the Community Shield. Like Salah, Haaland has benefitted from no international football and looks lean and ready to go, even if half of his teammates have been late reporting back. Interestingly, Haaland has been combining well with his fellow Norwegian Oscar Bobb (5.0m) who has earned more minutes than any of his colleagues in pre-season, playing predominately on the right wing and feeding Haaland. At 5.0m, Bobb is an excellent budget pick from Gameweek 1, where he’s likely to start.

Best Investments

Penalty takers could hold the key

Diogo Jota (7.5m) and Oscar Bobb (5.0m) are both rotation risks moving forward but look set to start Gameweek 1. Play well, and they will very likely keep their place in the XI and if they do, they’re ridiculously good options. High risk, but high rewards for two attacking players at bargain prices. Brazilian Joao Pedro (5.5m) has also been underpriced for Brighton knowing he comes with the appeal of taking penalties too.

Likewise in defence Jarell Quansah is the best 4.5m option in the game and looks set to start for Liverpool at centre back. Whilst Ibrahima Konate has always served Liverpool well, he doesn’t have the same ball playing ability as Quansah which is what Slot is looking for in his new look Liverpool team.

Joao Pedro's Premier League Statistics 2023-24 Games Started 19 Goals 9 Assists 3 FPL Points in 2023-24 104

Salah and Haaland drafts lack balance

Both will cost a big amount

As much as the majority of FPL managers would love to own the game's two most expensive players, squeezing them both in comes at a compromise. Yes, there are lots of good enablers this year which allow you to do so, but there are also lots of great FPL options in the £8-10m bracket, Bukayo Saka (10.0m), Alexander Isak (8.5m) and Phil Foden (9.5m) to name a few. By going with both Salah and Haaland, you’re likely going to miss out on players in this price band who are a fair few million cheaper but showed us last season they can produce similar output.

Erling Haaland vs Mo Salah's Premier League Statistics 2023-24 Statistics Erling Haaland Mo Salah Games Started 29 28 Goals 27 18 Assists 8 12 FPL Points in 2023-24 217 211

