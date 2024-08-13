Highlights The 'Big Six' had a mixed bag of results, with Liverpool winning all of their matches in America.

Chelsea won just one match stateside, losing to Manchester City and Real Madrid in the process.

Manchester City lost twice but won the Community Shield against Manchester United at Wembley.

The Premier League is just days away from kicking off once again and every manager in the league has been putting together their squads ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. As part of the pre-season, all the biggest sides went on tours to all corners of the world, including the likes of Japan and the USA.

Manchester City are going for an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title in 2024-25 with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United all desperate to see that run come to an end this season. With that in mind, below is a look at all the pre-season results of the 'Big Six' and what they can expect from the campaign ahead.

Arsenal

Just one loss

After back-to-back second-place finishes in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are hoping to go one better in 2024-25. The Gunners headed to America for a third straight season on their pre-season tour, facing Bournemouth, Liverpool and Manchester United before entertaining Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon back in north London.

A 1-1 draw with the Cherries kicked off the stateside tour before Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli netted in a 2-1 victory over Manchester United. Arsenal then tasted their first defeat of pre-season in a narrow 2-1 loss against Liverpool in Philadelphia. Back on home soil, the Gunners wrapped up two victories over Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon in the Emirates Cup. The goalscoring form of Jesus will be a welcome sight for Arsenal fans, as well as continuing to find the net from set pieces, scoring two against Lyon in their final pre-season game.

Arsenal's Pre-Season Results Results Goalscorers Location Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth Vieira Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, USA Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Jesus, Martinelli SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, USA Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal Havertz Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen Zinchenko, Trossard, Jesus, Havertz Emirates, London, UK Arsenal 2-0 Lyon Saliba, Gabriel Emirates, London, UK

Chelsea

One win from a difficult tour

For a second straight summer, Chelsea headed into pre-season with a new manager at the helm, Enzo Maresca. The Blues have continued to make more signings, including Pedro Neto from Wolves, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester, Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal and Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

Like Arsenal, Chelsea also headed to America for a pre-season tour which started with a draw against League One side Wrexham before suffering a 4-1 thumping loss to Celtic in Indiana. A 3-0 victory over Mexican side America was followed up with back-to-back defeats at the hands of Manchester City, going down 4-2, and Real Madrid, losing 2-1 in Charlotte. Back on home soil, the Blues picked up a 1-1 draw against Serie A champions Inter at Stamford Bridge courtesy of a last-minute equaliser by Lesley Ugochukwu.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Results Results Goalscorers Location Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham Nkunku, Ugochukwu Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, USA Chelsea 1-4 Celtic Nkunku Notre Darme Stadium, Indiana, USA Chelsea 3-0 América Nkunku, Guiu, Madueke Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea Sterling, Madueke Ohio Stadium, Columbus, USA Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea Madueke Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, USA Chelsea 1-1 Inter Ugochukwu Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Liverpool

Arne Slot's side ready to go

After nine years in charge of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp stepped down at the end of the 2023-24 campaign as Feyenoord's Arne Slot was named his successor. The Dutchman has got to work quickly with his Liverpool team, playing six pre-season games to gear up for a new era at Anfield.

Following a behind-closed-doors defeat to Preston, Slot took his side to the USA, where they remained perfect, winning all three matches. A narrow 1-0 victory over Real Betis in Pittsburgh was followed up with an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal thanks to goals from Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho. Slot's side rounded off the tour with a devastating 3-0 win over Manchester United. The Reds finished their pre-season plans with two games in one day at Anfield. The first saw a brilliant 4-1 win over Sevilla with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz among the scorers, before playing out a 0-0 draw vs Las Palmas.

Liverpool's Pre-Season Results Results Goalscorers Location Liverpool 0-1 Preston The Academy, Liverpool, UK Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis Szoboszlai Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, USA Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal Salah, Carvalho Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool Carvalho, Jones, Tsimikas Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, USA Liverpool 4-1 Sevilla Jota, Diaz (2), Nyoni Anfield, Liverpool, UK Liverpool 0-0 Las Palmas Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Manchester City

Two defeats but Haaland scoring goals

The defending Premier League champions have been involved in some high-scoring, highly entertaining matches in their pre-season tour of the USA. An enthralling clash against Celtic saw Pep Guardiola's team lose 4-3 before going down 3-2 to Italian giants AC Milan in New York four days later. City then headed to Orlando and played out a 2-2 draw with Barcelona before ending on a high note with a 4-2 drubbing of Chelsea as Erling Haaland netted his first hat-trick of the campaign.

Back in the UK and City finished off their preparations for the new season with a penalty shootout victory over Manchester United in the Community Shield at Wembley. Bernardo Silva equalised late for City before Manuel Akanji slotted home the winning penalty. Despite Guardiola admitting his side are not ready for the new season, the form of Haaland should help get the Cityzens up and running for another title defence.

Manchester City's Pre-Season Results Results Goalscorers Location Manchester City 3-4 Celtic Bobb, Perrone, Haaland Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina, USA Manchester City 2-3 AC Milan Haaland, McAtee Yankee Stadium, New York, USA Barcelona 2-2 Manchester City O'Reilly, Grealish Camping World Stadium, Orlando, USA Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea Haaland (3), Bobb Ohio Stadium, Columbus, USA Manchester City (7-6p)1-1 Manchester United Bernardo Silva Wembley, London, UK

Manchester United

Injuries and inconsistencies

Manchester United ended the 2023-24 campaign with an FA Cup victory after a disastrous Premier League season, finishing in eighth place. Erik ten Hag picked up the pieces and signed a host of new recruits, including Leny Yoro, and Joshua Zirkzee as well as the imminent signatures of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

But it hasn't been a straightforward pre-season. Like the first four teams on the list, Man Utd also headed to America, but not before losing to Rosenborg in Norway and beating Rangers in Edinburgh. In the USA, Man Utd lost 2-1 to Arsenal, where Rasmus Hojlund and new signing Yoro both picked up injuries. That was followed up by a 3-2 victory over Real Betis before shutting out the tour with a 3-0 loss to Liverpool. A penalty defeat to Man City in the Community Shield means United head into the new season with just two wins to their name in pre-season.

Manchester United's Pre-Season Results Results Goalscorers Location Rosenburg 1-0 Manchester United Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, Norway Rangers 0-2 Manchester United Amad, Hugill Murrayfield, Edinburgh, UK Manchester United 1-2 Arsenal Hojlund SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, USA Manchester United 3-2 Real Betis Rashford, Amad, Casemiro Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, USA Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, USA Manchester City (7-6p)1-1 Manchester United Garnacho Wembley, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur

Goals galore

The only side in the 'Big Six' not to head Stateside were Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham, who instead went to South Korea and Japan. Two victories on home soil came first against Hearts and QPR before jetting east, where Spurs edged a five-goal thriller vs Vissel Kobe to kick things off. A 4-3 win over Team K-League in Seoul followed before Spurs faced back-to-back games against Bayern Munich.

The first took place in the Korean capital and saw a narrow 2-1 loss before facing the Germans once again, in north London. Spurs lost 3-2 as Harry Kane made an emotional return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs's Pre-Season Results Results Goalscorers Location Hearts 1-5 Spurs Johnson, Lankshear, Moore, Spence, OG Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, UK QPR 0-2 Spurs Bissouma, Scarlett Loftus Road, London, UK Vissel Kobe 2-3 Spurs Porro, Son, Moore Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan Team K League 3-4 Spurs Kulusevski, Son, Lankshear Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea Bayern Munich 2-1 Spurs Porro Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea Spurs 2-3 Bayern Munich Kulusevski (2) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK