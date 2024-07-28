Highlights The inclusion of star players and under-the-radar coaches can help teams go from last to first in their division.

The Houston Texans were able to secure C.J. Stroud after missing out on Bryce Young, potentially setting up a brighter future.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a top candidate to win their division in 2024 with an easier schedule and top talent on the roster.

Building a consistent and competitive roster in the NFL often takes time, but in some cases, there are teams who skip that step in the process. More specifically, teams who launch themselves from worst to first in their division.

Last season, the Houston Texans were an example of a team that won their division after finishing in last place the previous season. Landing a star quarterback and an under-the-radar head coach certainly helps accelerate a team's prospects. In 2022, the Texans finished with a 3-13-1 record, and missing out on the first pick - which was Bryce Young - made things feel even worse in Houston.

However, it was a blessing in disguise, as the Carolina Panthers traded up for Young, giving Houston the opportunity to take C.J. Stroud, who looks like the better quarterback after one season.

It is now 2024, and it is time to assess each team who finished last in their divisions last season, and rank their chances of flipping the script.

Related "Hard Knocks: In Season" Will Feature AFC North Teams The in-season version of the popular HBO Show will focus on the Ravens, Browns, Steelers, and Bengals.

1 High: Cincinnati Bengals

An injury-riddled season cost the Bengals having a real chance at competing in 2023.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Record Prediction: 12-5

This was an easy choice for this conversation, as the Cincinnati Bengals are clearly the best team on this list.

Injuries derailed the Bengals' 2023 campaign, as Joe Burrow was seemingly never healthy after suffering a calf strain during training camp last July. The 27-year-old quarterback then missed the final seven games of the season after tearing a ligament in his throwing wrist.

When Burrow has been healthy, Cincinnati has been one of the top contenders in the league, winning the AFC North in 2021 and 2022 - the Bengals also reached the Super Bowl in 2022.

Recently, on the Pardon My Take podcast, Burrow said he's eager to get back on the field.

I’m going to give people something to talk about this year. I’m excited about it.

After playing one of the most grueling schedules last season, Cincinnati has the fourth-easiest schedule in 2024.

That paired with top-end talent on the roster are great combinations for a team looking to bounce back after a disappointing season.

Despite the AFC North being the best division in the NFL, Cincinnati is the best candidate to win their division after finishing in last place last season. If Burrow stays healthy, there is a legitimate case for the Bengals to return to the top of their division.

2 Moderate: Chicago Bears

The addition of Caleb Williams and other star offensive players are reasons to be optimistic about the Bears in 2024.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Record Prediction: 10-7

Winning the NFC North is a tall task for a team with a rookie quarterback, but the Chicago Bears could launch themselves to the top of the division if Caleb Williams performs right away.

The Texans were in the same exact situation last season. However, while the NFC North is a much more intimidating division, Chicago's talent on paper exceeds what Houston had in 2023.

It is still a low probability, as the Bears are in, arguably, the second-best division in the league, but there are certainly reasons to believe Chicago could pull off this feat.

Last season, the Bears went 7-10 with Justin Fields and a non-innovative play-caller in Luke Getsy. Chicago upgraded both positions - most notably quarterback - and with a defense that dominated midway through last season after acquiring Montez Sweat, this is a team that could surprise some people and win their division.

Williams is entering the best situation any rookie quarterback could ask for with weapons like:

Keenan Allen,

D.J. Moore,

Rome Odunze,

D'Andre Swift

Cole Kmet

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are viewed as the top two teams in the NFC North, but the Bears' talent could make things interesting in a loaded division.

While the Bears should contend for the playoffs, their chances of winning the division will depend on whether the Lions and Packers build off their 2023 seasons. It's possible all three teams make the postseason, but will a 10-7 record be enough? That will likely come down to how the Bears perform head to head with their division rivals.

3 Low: Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh's arrival gives the Chargers a shot, albeit a small one, to compete for the AFC West title.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Record Prediction: 10-7

This is the point in the list where teams' chances of going from worst to first becomes quite bleak.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West eight straight seasons, and have won three Lombardi Trophies in the last five seasons, including back-to-back Super Bowls. It's the Chiefs' division until proven otherwise.

However, the quarterback-head coach combination of Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh is the reason the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves where they are on this list.

Harbaugh has succeeded everywhere he has been - right away - and there is no reason this can't be another quick turnaround job by the former San Francisco 49ers and Michigan head coach.

With a favorable schedule - especially early on - the Chargers can win 10+ games. I don't expect Los Angeles to win this division, but of all the teams remaining, the Chargers have the best chance to do so.

Playoff spot? That's reasonably likely. Division crown? That might be too much to ask for in year one of this new regime.

4 Very Low: Washington Commanders

The Commanders hope Jayden Daniels is the long-term solution at quarterback.

2024 Record Prediction: 7-10

The Washington Commanders felt like a team without any direction last season with Sam Howell as the starting quarterback.

This offseason, the Commanders added upside and stability, drafting Jayden Daniels and hiring Dan Quinn as the head coach. In addition, Washington added veteran players on each side of the ball, giving the roster some needed experience.

Based on the state of the NFC East, you could make an argument for them to be a spot higher on this list, but there are still too many unknowns about this team.

An interesting angle when assessing Washington's chances of winning the division is the fact that Quinn has familiarity with the Dallas Cowboys. Quinn was Dallas' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, which could be used as an edge in games against the Cowboys.

The New York Giants will easily be the bottom-feeders of the division. Dallas did little to nothing in addressing key weaknesses on the roster, and the last time we saw the Philadelphia Eagles, they were self-imploding towards the end of the season.

Philadelphia should still be the clear favorites in the East. However, the Cowboys' dormant offseason could open the door for Washington to finish second.

5 Very Low: Tennessee Titans

Will Levis' development will make or break Tennessee's chances at competing for a division title.

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 Record Prediction: 6-11

I do not expect much from the Tennessee Titans this season, but question marks surrounding Indianapolis Colts' and Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks could open up an opportunity.

Adding Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard to a skill-position group with DeAndre Hopkins could benefit Will Levis, and if the second-year quarterback can take advantage of his weapons, Tennessee's offense could take a leap in 2024.

The Titans also acquired cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Chiefs for a late-round draft pick, strengthening a major weakness on Tennessee's defense.

Houston is by far the favorite in the AFC South, but there has been a different division winner the last three seasons.

6 Extremely Unlikely: Carolina Panthers

Although the Panthers are nowhere near a division contender, the weakness of the NFC South gives them a flicker of hope.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Record Prediction: 5-12

Winning the division after going 2-15 is something the Carolina Panthers won't accomplish, but in the NFC South, anything is possible.

The reason they aren't ranked last is due to their competition within the division, which is far weaker than our lower entries.

The hire of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales and the additions of Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, and Jonathan Brooks will greatly benefit Bryce Young. On the other hand, losing Brian Burns will leave a void in the pass-rushing department.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bryce Young threw 10 interceptions in 2023. The Alabama product threw 12 interceptions during his three-year college career with Alabama.

Carolina is still a work in progress, and the overall goal of this season is Young's development, and making sure that he can become the franchise quarterback that the Panthers envisioned when they traded all those assets to move up the top of the board.

7 Extremely Unlikely: Arizona Cardinals

A healthy Kyler Murray and a strong draft class has improved the roster, but the NFC West remains a juggernaut.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Record Prediction: 7-10

The Arizona Cardinals are a much better team than the Panthers, but as stated, competition in the division is part of the formula.

Arizona found a way to be competitive at times last season without Kyler Murray. With the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals could be better equipped offensively to keep up with other teams.

However, it is hard to see Arizona overtaking the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West with the amount of overwhelming talent on both rosters - especially the 49ers. With that being said, the Cardinals could be a fun team in 2024, but it still feels like they are a year away from entering that conversation.

8 Extremely Unlikely: New England Patriots

The Patriots do not possess enough talent to compete in a division with three playoff-caliber teams.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Record Prediction: 3-14

Frankly, the New England Patriots belong nowhere near any conversation regarding winning a division title.

The three other teams in the division - the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets - are all leaps and bounds above the Patriots.

New England is in a full rebuild with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and rookie quarterback Drake Maye entering the fray.

Now, the 21-year-old quarterback will most likely start the year on the bench with Jacoby Brissett taking the lumps with this underwhelming offense. Having the North Carolina product play right away could be detrimental to his development with no true go-to receiver.

The Patriots will lean on a strong defense and hope for the quarterback to figure things out at some point during the season. If I had to make a guess, Maye's first start will be in Week 11 against the Rams at Gillette Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.