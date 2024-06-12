Highlights Erik ten Hag will remain as Manchester United manager following the club's end-of-season review.

United's preparations for the 2024-25 campaign can now properly begin, and new signings are needed.

United are in the market for a new centre-back following Raphael Varane's departure and improved athleticism in midfield is a must.

Manchester United finally ended speculation over Erik ten Hag's future by deciding to stick with the Dutch manager despite their disappointing 2023-24 campaign. United finished eighth in the Premier League and succumbed to early exits in the Champions League and League Cup, and the expectation was that he would be sacked at the end of the season.

Prior to the FA Cup final, the Guardian reported that United had decided to relieve Ten Hag of his duties, irrespective of the outcome of the Manchester derby at Wembley, but that has not proved to be the case. United won their final three matches of the season, producing a stirring performance in the cup final to beat City, and will go into the 2024-25 season with the same manager at the helm.

United conducted a post-season review after the FA Cup final, and as the days passed by without any news on whether Ten Hag would stay or go, the outlook appeared increasingly bleak for the manager. However, it emerged on Tuesday that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have placed their trust in Ten Hag ahead of the new season.

United struggled with injuries throughout the campaign and will be hopeful of having their best players available more often next time around. United will also want to dip into the transfer market, with a new defender a priority after Raphael Varane's departure, and a new midfielder also on the agenda given how unbalanced they looked in that area of the pitch on many occasions.

Predicted United team for first game of 2024-25 season Goalkeeper Andre Onana Right-back Diogo Dalot Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo Centre-back Lisandro Martinez Left-back Luke Shaw Centre-midfielder Youssouf Fofana Centre-midfielder Kobbie Mainoo Centre-midfielder Bruno Fernandes Right-winger Michael Olise Left-winger Alejandro Garnacho Striker Rasmus Hojlund

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana

During the first few months of the season, Andre Onana's form was seen as United's biggest concern. After arriving from Inter Milan for £47million, the expectation was that he would change the way that United play with his composure on the ball and passing range. During the season prior, David de Gea's perceived weakness with the ball at his feet was viewed as a major hindrance to the team's ability to start attacks.

Onana made a series of high-profile mistakes at the beginning of the campaign, most notably in the Champions League, but recovered as the season progressed. He was not flawless, with mistakes against Sheffield United and Burnley in April setting him back, but he will clearly be United's first-choice goalkeeper heading into the new season.

Defence

Diogo Dalot, Jean-Clair Todibo, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw

United suffered a multitude of injuries at centre-back last season, with Casemiro being forced to fill in there towards the end of the season. Varane's exit means United will be in the market for a new defender and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo would fit the bill as a right-sided centre-back alongside leftie Lisandro Martinez. Martinez has been plagued by injuries since breaking his foot in a Europa League game against Sevilla over a year ago and Ten Hag will hope the Argentine's injury woes are a thing of the past.

Diogo Dalot was one of United's players of the season and he is ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka when everybody is fit. Left-back was a problem position for United, with Luke Shaw missing a large part of the season and Tyrell Malacia missing the campaign in its entirety. Shaw is set to feature for England at the Euros and should be available for United come August.

Midfield

Youssouf Fofana, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes

United were overrun in midfield far too often and they need to add some athleticism in that area of the team. Kobbie Mainoo is an outstanding prospect but he was left exposed on too many occasions over the course of the season. Sofyan Amrabat proved to be his perfect foil in the cup final but the Moroccan's loan spell will not be turned into a permanent one, and Monaco's Youssouf Fofana would be an ideal replacement.

Fofana has been linked with United, who was a regular fixture at the base of Monaco's midfield as they secured a second-place finish in Ligue 1. United captain Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich but said in May that he doesn't want to leave Old Trafford.

Attack

Michael Olise, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho

No outfield player made more appearances for United last season than Alejandro Garnacho, who will be a guaranteed starter when the new campaign gets under way. Danish striker Hojlund scored 16 goals in his debut campaign in England and will expect to kick on with a full season in English football under his belt.

Marcus Rashford started the FA Cup final but endured a miserable season and United may listen to offers for the 26-year-old in a bid to boost their transfer kitty. Michael Olise was exceptional for Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner, and signing him would also allow Garnacho to move over and play in his preferred left-wing role - provided they can beat Chelsea to the France Under-21's signature, of course.