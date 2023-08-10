Highlights Harry Kane's potential move to Bayern Munich could put his quest to break Alan Shearer's goal record on hold, leaving the door open for Erling Haaland to surpass it.

Bayern Munich's chances of winning the Bundesliga for the 12th consecutive year would be significantly boosted by Kane's firepower, although Borussia Dortmund could still challenge.

Kane's success in Germany, along with England's potential success at Euro 2024, could increase his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, especially with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer competing.

Harry Kane’s Tottenham career could be coming to an end. For now, at least.

Bayern Munich have had a bid of over €100 million accepted by Spurs for the England captain - and now the ball is firmly in the striker’s court.

In his decade as a Tottenham player, he played a total of 435 times, registering an impressive 280 goals and 64 assists in that process. The north London outfit will now have to embark on the unenviable task of finding a worthy replacement. If that’s even possible.

The talismanic Englishman’s exit not only affects the two parties involved, but there are many other aspects to think of that typically will go under the radar.

Can Kane win the Ballon d’Or? What does his potential exit mean for other Tottenham players? What do Manchester United do now? Fear not, we've got you covered.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into some of the prediction’s should Kane make the high-profile switch to Bayern.

12 Shearer’s goal record remains unbroken

One of the sole reasons Kane may remain in the Premier League is to gun down on Alan Shearer’s 260-goal record - one in which he's just 47 off.

By his standards, this would take just the two seasons but his potential break from England in Germany would put a pause on this feat. Of course, this leaves the door ajar for another centre-forward to do so. We’re looking at you, Erling Haaland.

Should the record-breaking Norwegian remain at Manchester City for a while, there are no doubts he could smash the current record-holder.

11 Bayern Munich to win 12th Bundesliga in a row

In fairness, this seems inevitable anyway, doesn’t it? But Kane’s firepower will make proceedings at the summit of the German league much simpler.

It was, however, only last season where Borussia Dortmund took their Bundesliga rivals to the last day in order to rubber-stamp their 11th title on the trot. Could we see Kane’s trophy jinx transcend into a new league?

10 Kane to win Ballon d’Or

This entirely hinges on how successful he becomes in Germany, alongside England’s success at Euro 2024, meaning it’s not a foregone conclusion.

With the perennial duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer strutting their stuff in Europe, the likes of Kane, Haaland and Kylian Mbappé (providing he doesn't spend the season at Paris Saint-Germain on the subs' bench) have had their chances of landing the coveted award booster tenfold.

Goals are often the main crux of the award and if Kane can fire on all cylinders on multiple fronts under Thomas Tuchel, then who knows?

9 Richarlison to finally show why Spurs spent £60m on him

Last summer, Richarlison joined the London outfit from Everton for a lofty £60m and has struggled to repay the fee since, recording just seven goal involvements in 35 appearances.

The Brazil international has been shunted out on the flank to (understandably) accommodate for Kane, but the latter’s prospective exit may allow the former to stake a claim at the top of the tree under Ange Postecoglou’s stewardship.

Centre-forward was his operating position during his Merseyside days and if the role becomes vacant, he would love to be considered.

8 Kane to win European Golden Boot

A positive Champions League campaign with Kane as their leading man is what the club will expect should a deal come to completion.

Bayern’s old face Robert Lewandowski won this consecutively between 2020 and 2022 – but will Kane follow in his footsteps?

He has every chance to, especially with Messi’s Inter Miami swansong, top the tally; but he will have Haaland’s second season rage to contend with.

7 Bayern Munich to challenge for Champions League

The last time the Bavarian outfit won the Champions League? It was in 2019/20 and Lewandowski was the leading man.

Since then, they have not had a recognised No.9 capable of carrying the weight on their shoulders in order to emulate the same form on the biggest European stage of all. That changes if the manage to bring Kane to the Allianz Arena.

6 Man Utd to go after another experienced striker this summer

Erik ten Hag’s side were tipped with an interest in Tottenham’s serial goal-getter earlier in the window but Daniel Levy’s hesitance to sell to a direct rival meant they opted to shell out £72m for Rasmus Hojlund instead.

As the Dutch tactician attempts to elevate his side back into Premier League-winning contention, signing an experience striker is probably a wise choice, especially due to the tender age of their new face.

However, with Kane set to be off the cards, looking elsewhere may be on the Manchester-based outfit’s agenda.

5 Tottenham’s low Premier League finish

Achieving eighth place last term was seen as a terrible season, but a bottom-half campaign this time around could be on the horizon.

Take Kane’s 30 goals away from their 70-goal Premier League tally and things begin to look sour. Of course, that’s not how it theoretically works, but the notion is enough to be a cause for concern.

However, the anomaly of having no European football may play into their hands, given all focus is refined on climbing the domestic table.

4 Arsenal finish 30 points above Tottenham

Ah, the north London bragging rights.

In 2022/23, there was a 24-point gap, which equated to eight wins, between the pair, though Arsenal have strengthened this summer and Tottenham, well, look to be losing their key player.

There is every reason to think that Arsenal could extend their gap to 30 points, given their respective business this summer.

3 James Maddison to struggle

For a relegation-worthy Leicester City side, Maddison hit 10 goals and nine assists in the league, and all those associated with Spurs will be hoping that his exploits were packed in his suitcase en route to London.

But his importance to the Foxes prolongs earlier along the line than that as he was their shining star for some while. Should Kane move on, though, his assist return this coming season will suffer.

2 Heung-min Son to depart Tottenham next summer

Similarly to Maddison, 2023/24 is a season where Son’s performances – and output – may continue to plummet.

The South Korea international has become a victim of his own success after picking up the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot thanks to his 23-goal season.

He's failed to hit similar heights in the campaign following and that will only worsen should the other half of his double act move on to pastures new. And Son could follow suit.

1 Tottenham to sign Kane replacement

While Richarlison, as mentioned, will be looking to become a staple part of Postecoglou’s plans next season, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the new coach venture into the market to snare a last-gasp replacement.

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson has been mooted, with reports suggesting that Tottenham are in pole position for his signature. But replacing someone of Kane’s stature is no easy feat and the club’s faithful will come to learn that soon.